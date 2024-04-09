The Big Picture Kit Harrington revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off series has been cancelled due to development issues.

HBO has cancelled several Game of Thrones spin-off series before they went into production, including Bloodmoon and the Flea Bottom series.

Despite cancellations, HBO is still developing new stories in Westeros, like House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

And now his watch has ended... before it even began. In a surprising turn of events, one of the biggest Game of Thrones spin-off series, centered around fan-favorite character Jon Snow has been canceled. At least that's what the series star and Game of Thrones alumnus Kit Harrington told Screen Rant during an interview. The actor revealed that there's a pretty simple reason why the series won't move forward: It entered development hell and, in his opinion, the project won't see the light of day anytime soon.

During the interview, Harrington revealed that ever since the end of Game of Thrones in 2019, he refrained from talking about the Jon Snow spin-off because he didn't want to fuel fans' expectations as to what kind of show they were going to see and end up getting everyone too excited about something that might never happen. Unfortunately, Harrington's gut feeling was right about this one. He explained:

"In development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it. And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

What Is Going On With HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs?

The now-shelved Jon Snow spin-off is just the latest title in a slate of spin-off series that either have been in development for several years or cancelled altogether. One of the most famous instances of this was the Naomi Watts-led (The Impossible) spin-off that went as far as doing costume camera tests but ended up not moving forward. The Jon Snow spin-off joins the ever-growing slate of cancelled stories, including Bloodmoon and the Flea Bottom series.

Fortunately for fans, HBO is definitely still putting in the effort to develop new Westeros stories too. House of the Dragon still has a long way ahead of it — and the audience will certainly help — and the world of Ice and Fire is about to expand with the announcement of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight coming next year. The slate of cancellations is not necessarily a bad thing, though. It might suggest that even though HBO still wants to profit from one of its most popular IPs, the network only wants to put out the best of the best.

