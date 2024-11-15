Over recent years, Game of Thrones has gone from a single series to a franchise, with the spin-off series House of the Dragon, the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and a host of other projects under development. The world of Westeros is expanding rapidly, but only into the past. Certainly, the fantasy world's detailed history provides plenty of stories in this area. But with HBO's chief, Casey Bloys, commenting about "trying again" on the Jon Snow sequel and rumors that George R. R. Martin is planning something with Arya actress Maisie Williams, it seems HBO is looking to the future of Westeros. Yet, a story of what comes after the Game of Thrones finale isn't necessary.

With two shows running and a movie potentially on the way, HBO is in danger of flooding the market with Westeros stories if they keep putting more out. However, the biggest concern about a Game of Thrones sequel is what would happen in the story. Like it or not, the series reached a clear end with the controversial finale. When the Jon Snow series was officially shelved, Kit Harington told ScreenRant it was because, after two years of development, they "couldn't find the right story to tell." And that is a perfectly valid answer. If an idea isn't working, it's okay to let it go. Bloys may be ready to reopen the Jon Snow series, but if the creatives cannot find a good angle for the post-Game of Thrones Westeros, then we never needed it in the first place.

'Game of Thrones' Doesn't Need a Sequel

Game of Thrones saw a major shift in Westeros as power changed hands and several ancient families were wiped out, creating a new, less familiar version of Westeros. While this may seem like an intriguing place for a story to pick up, there is far more conflict in tearing apart a world than rebuilding it. With the war over and the White Walkers defeated, Game of Thrones reached a natural end, so a direct sequel doesn't make sense. While the finale will not end all conflict for Westeros, it reaches peacetime, with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as the new ruler with fresh oaths of loyalty.

With so many fans dissatisfied with the series ending, a sequel could be used to change it, but there is no way to rewrite what already happened. With some of the best characters already dead and unable to return, a sequel would be limited in who it could use. Yes, Harington's Jon Snow and William's Arya have more open endings as they set off on their own journeys, but their character arcs are both complete. Arya let go of her quest for revenge, and Jon found an army to face the White Walkers. Any attempt to make a sequel would need a whole new conflict that includes many of the same characters, doesn't grow repetitive, and is still dramatic enough to be a threat to them. But after eight seasons, that's not a simple task, especially considering they faced a threat so large that it had faded into legend. The fact Harington recognized the Jon Snow series could not find a plot satisfactory enough to move forward should be an indication that this isn't the best direction for the franchise.

We Already Have 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs

The franchise succeeded with House of the Dragon, and there is constant news of expansion. But, so far, the series is focused on the past, providing a familiar world. There are plenty of these stories, especially as it allows them to use dragons for epic battles, and the franchise hasn't even looked beyond Westeros yet. Though all set in the same world, there is little direct overlap with Game of Thrones, and that's for the best. With more spin-off series on the way, many seem to be taking a similar approach. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms can only be so connected to the original series as it is still 90 years prior. The use of familiar families gives the audience recognition without requiring characters from the original series. This is the best direction for the franchise rather than opening up the era post-Game of Thrones, which is already controversial enough to appeal to all fans.

