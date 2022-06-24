Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has confirmed that indeed a Jon Snow spin-off series is in early development. “Our working title for the show is Snow,” Martin said on his personal blog. After The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, actor Emilia Clarke revealed in an interview, "He [Harrington] has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening.” Further adding, "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up.”

Acknowledging Clarke’s comments Martin wrote, Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us.” Revealing that the show is partially staffed as well and Harrington is leading them all.

There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.

The author has been involved in several spinoffs that HBO has planned since the original series ended. Most notably he’s been involved in Amanda Segal-directed 10,000 Ships, Steve Conrad-penned Dunk & Egg prequel, Bruno Heller’s 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, and the series entitled either The Hedge Knight or Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. “Snow has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked,” Martin revealed.

He also assured fans who are casting doubts about his involvement in the spin-off. “I am involved.” Adding, “Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.” Further, updating the fans about the status of these series Martin revealed that all four of these successor shows are still in the script stage. “Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that’s all.” However, he cautioned fans against getting their hopes up, he said,

This is the way television works. Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually.

Nonetheless, given the buzz Snow is generating, HBO must be tempted to do some fan service by green-lighting the show. Meanwhile, HBO’s next offering is House of the Dragon which premieres on August 21.