The Game of Thrones spinoff centered around Jon Snow (Kit Harington) could be happening, after all. During a press preview event where HBO presented their slate for 2025, Casey Blowys, the chief of the network, stated: "Maybe we'll try again". The new story set in the world based on the books by George R. R. Martin wasn't moving along a few months ago. But that doesn't necessarily mean that Jon Snow will never return to the small screen at some point in the future.

Kit Harington portrayed Jon Snow over the course of nine seasons of Game of Thrones. The conclusion of the television adaptation saw the character killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after profound disagreements between the former lovers made it clear that the young woman was going to cause misery in Westeros. But Jon Snow himself didn't die. With the character's fate left uncertain after the events of Game of Thrones, HBO was eager to bring the warrior back for more adventures. But since the project's development didn't move along as expected, it led to the belief that the project was canceled. Thankfully, Casey Blowys has let the world know that Jon Snow's return could still happen at some point.

Even if the Jon Snow spinoff hasn't been produced, HBO has been busy with the expansion of Westeros. House of the Dragon has gone back in time to explain how Daenerys' ancestors lost control of Westeros thanks to their family issues. The second season of the series starring Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith premiered earlier this year, with a third season currently in development at HBO. It might take some time for Jon Snow to return, considering how many projects the studio has in development.

What's Next for Westeros?

House of the Dragon isn't the only project set in Westeros that HBO will present on television soon. Another Game of Thrones spinoff, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will premiere on the network next year. Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell star in the upcoming story about the titular warrior and his squire. It will take some time for HBO to provide more updates regarding Jon Snow's future. It remains to be seen if the launch of the third season of House of the Dragon and the premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms allow the network to focus on Kit Harington's comeback.

A release date for the Jon Snow television series hasn't been set by HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.