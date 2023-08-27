The Big Picture Game of Thrones explores an extensive fantasy universe, with George RR Martin providing detailed histories of the Targaryen dynasty.

Jaehaerys, known as Westeros' best king, successfully ruled for 55 years and led a prosperous and flourishing kingdom.

However, Jaehaerys' failures as a father and disarray in his family contributed to the challenges faced by future generations and the weakened state of the kingdom.

Game of Thrones exists in an extensive fantasy universe. With the ever-growing slate of new shows, Westeros is quickly being fleshed out in great detail, but this isn't without guidance. George RR Martin has written thorough histories of his world, detailing the entirety of the Targaryen's rule and more. The adaptions largely focus on the Targaryens, from Aegon's Conquest to Jon Snow (Kit Harrington). Fortunately, Martin has established information about each Targaryen king, whether through mentions in The Song of Ice and Fire novels or in Fire & Blood. But some are more memorable than others. Among the Targaryen kings, few were as effective and long-lasting as Jaehaerys. At a young age, he took over a chaotic Westeros from Maegor (a king regarded as a tyrant) and stabilized the kingdom. Jaehaerys was known as the Old King because he lived and ruled for so long. During his reign, Westeros was prosperous and flourishing.

But despite being a good leader, Jaehaerys was a horrible father. He had thirteen children, most of whom lived to adulthood. Yet, he failed to control his family. The biggest issue in his marriage was his wife's belief that Jaehaerys failed their daughters, and she wasn't wrong. Jaehaerys cemented his legacy as Westeros' best king, but he was a terrible father, and the messy family he left behind ultimately led to worse things in the future. The end of his life can briefly be seen in The House of the Dragon, proving that he didn't leave Westeros in the best position. Jaehaerys may be revered for generations to come, but he is a clear example of a good leader who was not the best man.

Jaehaerys Leaves Behind a Legacy that Lasts Through 'Game of Thrones'

Jaehaerys earned many titles in his fifty-five-year rule. He was known as the Conciliator, the Wise, and the Old King. He was the first Targaryen to have a dragon egg placed in his crib, which hatched into Vermithor. Though he was the grandson of Aegon the Conqueror, Jaehaerys didn't expect to be king as he had two older brothers, but after his father's death, his uncle Maegor claimed the throne, and the conflict resulted in his brothers dying. Despite having an older sister, it was Jaehaerys' claim that united the houses against Maegor the Cruel. Yet Jaehaerys didn't have to kill Maegor himself, as he died mysteriously on his throne. At only fourteen, Jaehaerys ascended the Iron Throne, naming his mother Queen Regent until he was of age. Yet Jaehaerys made many decisions himself despite his youth. He offered forgiveness to many who served Maegor but dealt strong punishments to those who killed his brother and replaced Maegor's entire Kingsguard, despite many of them breaking their oath to serve him. Jaehaerys was determined to be neither cruel like his uncle nor weak like his father, and he worked for that goal.

Jaehaerys was responsible for uniting the Targaryen dynasty with the Faith of the Seven, which was common in Westeros. He also dismantled the Faith's army, which had acted against the marriage between his oldest brother and sister. Yet he defied the Faith, too. Despite the recent rebellion at the practice of incestuous marriages, Jaehaerys insisted on marrying his sister Alysanne, against his advisors' suggestions. He did so in secret, and when Rogar Baratheon, the Hand of the King, ordered both children to be separated, his Kingsguard refused, remaining loyal to their King and new Queen. He established a doctrine of exceptionalism to keep peace with the Faith but was unafraid to use his dragon as a threat. His reign saw outbreaks of disease and the brief Dornish war, but for the most part, there was peace. Jaehaerys and his family made many royal progressions, visiting every corner of their kingdom and winning over the dubious lords. He also had the Kingsroad built to connect the kingdom and provide an easy way to travel. During his rule, Westeros' population grew exponentially, and he had thirteen children. But Jaehaerys' family was far from peaceful, and he failed them.

Westeros' Best King May Also Be the Worst Father

Jaehaerys may be remembered as Westeros' greatest king, but he was lacking as a family man. Of his thirteen children, nine lived to adulthood, yet he was succeeded by his grandson rather than any of his children. Jaehaerys' wife believed he failed his daughters in particular, and that much is true. Six of his surviving children were girls, and none made it to old age except Maegelle, who chose to become a Septa. Two died under circumstances Jaehaerys couldn't foresee, but three of his daughters' fates were a direct result of his actions, or that's how Alysanne saw it. The trouble began when one son decided to become a Maester despite Jaehaerys' plan to wed him to his sister Daella. Jaehaerys looked for a suitable husband for Daella, settling on Rodrik Arryn, who was old but kind. Yet Daella was young, and Lord Arryn needed an heir quickly. Daella died giving birth to her daughter, Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), but Alysanne blamed Jaehaerys for pressuring her to marry too young.

The next and most significant problem was Saera, who wasn't a proper princess by Westerosi standards. After learning she slept with three separate knights, Jaehaerys insisted she marry one, but Saera suggested she marry all three, comparing herself to Maegor and his many wives. This comment angered her father, who disowned her and sent her to be a novice for the Faith of the Seven, believing that would calm her wild ways. But she escaped to Lys, and her family later learned Saera was working at a pleasure house. Alysanne believed the Lyseni turned her daughter into a "whore," but Jaehaerys insisted Saera had always been one. Despite Alysanne's pleas, Jaehaerys refused to reach out to Saera. She did outlive her father but never contacted him. This nearly repeated itself with his daughter Viserra, who was horrified by her impending wedding to Jaehaerys' trusted friend, Theomore Manderly, a man who had been widowed four times. First, Viserra tried to seduce her widowed brother but failed. Resigning herself to the marriage, she snuck out with her friends for a last night of fun, but it ended in a drunken horse race where Viserra was thrown and broke her neck. The greatest problem in Jaehaerys and Alysanne's marriage centered on their daughters, and this only got worse when it came to their granddaughter.

The only child of their oldest son, Rhaenys (Eve Best), had a claim to the throne once her father died, but Jaehaerys instead named his second son heir. Alysanne insisted he was passing over Rhaenys for no reason, but Jaehaerys' choice stood. When their second son died, he called the Great Council of 101 to pick between his heir, and Rhaenys was passed over again. Despite all the good he did, Jaehaerys left an inflated royal family behind as conflict built between them and the precedent of choosing an heir. His successor, Viserys (Paddy Considine), stood no chance of holding the kingdom together. Jaehaerys is a prime example of Game of Thrones' theme that good kings aren't always good men. Though he seems decent on the surface, Jaehaerys struggles to care for his family and, ultimately, leaves the kingdom in a rough place.