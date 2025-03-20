Gather your courage and prepare to embark on the journey of a lifetime a bit earlier than everyone else. Today, Netmarble and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that those looking to dip into Westeros early courtesy of Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, will be able to do so. Thanks to Early Access on Steam, subscribers will be welcomed into the fantasy world ahead of the masses on March 26.

But this won’t be your only way to play the RPG title before its June release. In addition to Early Access on Steam, those who purchase a Founder’s Pack will also be able to begin their gameplay on March 26. Along with being one of the first people to try out Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, the Founder’s Pack will also give you a wide array of extras from accessories to exclusive costumes that will get you set up for the harrowing travels to come.

In Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, Robert Baratheon has long been dead and the War of the Five Kings rages on. Gameplayers will hold the banner for House Tyre, which is described as a smaller house located in the North. Being so close to the Wall, the Tyres know about the armies of the dead that walk beyond the border. Tasked with the impossible, the gameplayer must convince his fellow noblemen to take up arms against the dead while making his case all around the lands of Westeros, where you’ll find yourself caught up in battles with the living. Featuring stunning visuals of locations made famous in the television series to never-before-seen territories, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will make you feel like you’re part of George R.R. Martin’s epic stories. You can see the early access trailer for the ambitious new game below:

What’s Next For the World of ‘Game of Thrones’?

It seems just about every other week fans are hearing something new about a Game of Thrones series — whether it’s getting started or getting the axe. In addition to the highly-anticipated Season 3 return of House of the Dragon, a handful of other projects from Martin’s fantastical world are on the way, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. And then there are the books which Martin swears are on the way and will be in our hands eventually (maybe).

While you wait to visually dive back into the world of Thrones through one of HBO’s upcoming productions or with your imagination thanks to the books that are promised, get ready to embark on the most important mission of all when Game of Thrones: Kingsroad arrives to Early Access on Steam on March 26. Fans can also check out what in-game rewards are in store for early access via the teaser below: