When you think of the relationship between Cersei Lannister and Septa Unella, you probably wouldn’t think to describe them as “very silly friends.” But it turns out, that was the case behind-the-scenes for the actors who played them, Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham.

When Cersei is arrested by the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) in Game of Thrones Season 5, Unella seems mighty eager to torture Cersei into confessing to adultery, incest, and regicide. Ultimately, Cersei does confess to having a relationship with Lancel Lannister (Eugene Simon) and is given the opportunity to complete a walk of atonement in order to go back to the Red Keep. That then frees Cersei up to return to her machinations in Season 6, with a primary target being Unella. In the end, Cersei does get her vengeance, locking Unella in a cell with The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

While celebrating Ted Lasso’s mighty impressive and very well earned awards season run, Waddingham took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. While paving the way from her earliest entertainment industry dreams to the red hot Apple TV+ show, we made a pitstop to discuss her experience working on Game of Thrones. If you’ve watched even a single episode of Collider Ladies Night, you know that I love talking about the value of a scene and when it comes to the scenes featuring Cersei and Unella, it seems as though it’s of the utmost importance to have a co-star who best supports your work in addition to their own.

When asked what they did for each other as scene partners in those tougher moments, Waddingham began by explaining how she and Headey clicked right from the start:

“I think the key with Lena and myself was we immediately got on. We’re both what we would call here ‘birds.’ We’re not fluffy, girly girls. We got on immediately, we really dig each other from the word ‘go,’ and I think that we just realized that it was very much a bit of teamwork on that. She and I are friends still today and if you think about how little time that we actually spent on that together, that makes me feel like they got the chemistry right there.”

On top of that, Waddingham was also well aware of the fact that Unella was about to play a major part in Cersei’s arc, a character arc that had already been unfolding for four full seasons. Here’s how she put it:

“I was acutely aware of coming into something where she had been carving out such a magnificent three-dimensional character for five seasons. I owed it to her and to her detailed work to come in and bolster that up around her. So I’m just glad that it was so well received and that she and I are still very silly friends.”

