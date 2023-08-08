The Big Picture Liam Cunningham would love to see Sir Davos and Jon Snow reunite in a potential spin-off series based on Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones has left an undeniable mark on fans and pop culture and has become a global phenomenon spawning spin-offs like House of the Dragon. After the success of the series, news about another possible spin-off series came back in June, last year, in the form of the Jon Snow spin-off based on Kit Harrington’s fan-favorite character, and star Liam Cunningham would like Sir Davos and Jon Snow to reunite beyond the wall if the proposed series comes to life!

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, the actor revealed, “I did send [Kit] a text saying, ‘Better Call Davos.’” Given Davos was Jon Snow’s right-hand man, always advising him in political and strategic matters, fans would love to see the two back together on screen. The series is expected to chronicle Jon’s life beyond the wall and having an old friend beside him would certainly be a welcome change for the character. Though the actor admits, “I haven’t heard anything back,” regarding the spin-off. Adding, “I wish them the best to whoever’s involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!”

The Legacy of Game of Thrones

In the times when IPs are eyed by the studios to play the long game of spin-offs, sequels and prequels, a Jon Snow spin-off doesn’t sound like an impossible feat. However, except for the original announcement and George RR Martin’s confirmation that the series has his blessing and a writer’s room in place nothing much is known about the project, yet. Given SAG and the WGA both are on strike currently, it seems impossible that we’ll get any updates in the near future as well.

Game of Thrones has a very rich and diverse world and HBO and makers behind these shows take critical care in presenting fans with any new iteration that spins out of this universe. Cunningham believes the series is “one of those things that after each decade, people are going to discover as if the previous decade had forgotten it. I think it’s going to be rediscovered.” Adding, “The original Game of Thrones was a phenomenon. Nobody could have predicted that it would turn into some kind of cultural phenomenon, and they’re very, very difficult to design. You build it, and they come or they don’t come. In that case, they came in droves.”

No further details are available about Snow, yet. You can watch out for this space for future updates.