The Big Picture In Game of Thrones , Petyr Baelish's humble beginnings shaped his scheming nature and thirst for power.

Petyr learned from early failures, using his intellect, money, and manipulation to climb the social ladder.

His ruthless ambition, disregard for human life, and rivalry with Varys made him one of the best villains on Game of Thrones .

Game of Thrones had several memorable and entertaining villains over its eight-season run. One of the best is Petyr Baelish (Aiden Gillen), first introduced as the Master of Coin on Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) small council. While he appears to be a helpful and well-meaning individual always eager to offer his services, the audience soon discovers that Baelish is a cunning and power-hungry individual always looking for a way to cause chaos and climb the social ladder.

In the spirit of most characters created by George R. R. Martin, Petyr is a complex character with plenty of admirable and negative qualities. He's a man shaped by his upbringing in a society where he has always had to look up to those who are considered his betters just because of the family they were born into. Yet rather than succumbing to his lot in life, Petyr bides his time, waiting for the chance to add a bit of chaos to the established order to raise himself higher.

Petyr Baelish's Youth

House Baelish is technically a noble house, but is located near the bottom of the feudal pyramid. Set up on a strip of costal land in the Vale called the Fingers, the lords of the house have only been able to get more recognition through combat. Petyr's great-grandfather was a sellsword, his grandfather a knight, and his father fought in the War of the Ninepenny Kings to put down the last of the Blackfyre claimants to the Iron Throne. During this time, Petyr's father befriended Hoster Tully, the lord of Riverrun, who agreed to foster Petyr.

Petyr quickly befriended Hostrer's daughters, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) and Lisa (Kate Dickie), but his son, Edmure (Tobias Menzies), was the one who gave Petyr his nickname of Littlefinger due to his size. In time, he fell deeply in love with Catelyn, though she saw him as a brother, at best, while Lysa became deeply infatuated with Petyr. Unfortunately, Petyr's time at Riverrun would lead to a series of eye-opening lessons about how the world works. Even if Catelyn had loved Petyr romantically, she was a daughter of one of the most important houses in Westeros. If anyone was to be her husband, it would be an equally powerful lord. Not a nobody from the Fingers.

Eventually, Catelyn was betrothed to Brandon Stark, the heir to Winterfell. As they began planning the wedding, Petyr took a sword and challenged Brandon to a duel for Catelyn's hand. It seemed like a good plan: he came from a long line of warriors and, in fairy tales, the underdog always defeated the big bad guy. Unfortunately, life is rarely like stories. To call it a duel is an overstatement: Brandon easily trounced Petyr, scarred him down the chest, and would have killed him if Catelyn had not pleaded for his life. Because of this, and Lysa's continued infatuation with him, Hoster sent Petyr back to the Fingers. Soon after, Brandon would die with his father in King's Landing, kicking off Robert's Rebellion against the Targaryen dynasty. Catelyn would end up marrying Brandon's younger brother, Eddard (Sean Bean), and Petyr succeeded his father as lord of his meager holdfast.

This One Moment With Brandon Stark Changed Everything for Littlefinger

In the immediate years following Robert's Rebellion, Petyr brooded over his defeat and what lessons could be pulled from it. The conclusion that he came to was a simple one: he was not his warrior ancestors, and acting like he was would only get him killed. If he wanted to gain power and respect in a world where everyone judged you by your bloodline and your ability to swing a sword, he was going to need to excel in ways other lords could not. So he decided to improve his mind. If he couldn't defeat his enemies in battle, he could out-whit them, and then get them to kill each other for him.

Petyr also learned that money was often just as powerful as bloodlines when it came to motivating people to fight for him. As such, he made sure to become indispensable to King Robert by using his relationship with Lysa, now married to the Hand of the King, Jon Arryn, to eventually land him the position of Master of Coin. While at court, Petyr always made sure to present himself with a friendly smile and an eager-to-serve attitude. This helped to maintain the facade that Petyr was a minor lord with nothing of value, and thus not a threat to anyone. But beneath his smile, Petyr worked to build his own income through brothels and developed a powerful spy network.

Once everything was in place, all Petyr needed was a war to add enough chaos to destabilize the realm, so he could rise. This was easy to pull off: House Lannister was always scheming for power, and there was no love between them and the Starks following their less than honorable actions during the rebellion. So he had Lysa poison Jon Arryn and send a note to Catelyn telling her that the Lannisters were responsible. From there, it was as simple as helping Ned Stark, the new Hand of the King, learn the shocking truth about Robert's children and turning on him to show fidelity to the Lannisters.

Why Did This Make Littlefinger One of the Best Villains on 'Game of Thrones'?

Close

Game of Thrones had no shortage of ambitious players. Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) and Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) both wanted to place their families as the most powerful in their geographical regions for the sake of passing it onto their children. Daenerys Targaryen (Emelia Clarke) wanted to reclaim the Iron Throne of Westeros, so she could make the world a better place. Yet each of these characters had somewhat of a noble justification for their ambition. With Petyr, the end goal is him sitting on the iron throne, commanding those who once looked down upon him as a lesser lord with nothing to his name.

One of the reasons for Petyr's success is how utterly ruthless and without compassion he was when it came to achieving this goal. His defeat at the hands of Brandon Stark taught him that the world is a cruel and unforgiving place, so he acts in kind towards everyone he knows. If people cannot give him what he needs, he deems them a poor investment, and has them killed. This included Lysa, who Petyr killed personally after marrying her, allowing him to become Lord Protector of the Vale.

Petyr's goals and complete disregard for human life made for a terrific rivalry with Varys (Conleth Hill), who served as the Master of Whisperers. Like Petyr, Varys came from nothing and had to climb his way to a position of power, but his goal has always been towards preserving the realm and protecting its people. Varys and Petyr were the only people who could see through the other's ruse, yet due to their mutual spy networks, neither could get rid of the other. This led to many wonderful debates when the two of them were alone, all of which were made for the show, as neither Petyr nor Varys are point of view characters in the books.

If Petyr had one weakness, it was that he could never get over his love for Catelyn, which transferred over to her eldest daughter, Sansa (Sophie Turner). In her, he saw both a younger version of her mother, and the daughter that they never got to have together. This often lead to Petyr making suboptimal decisions, such as kissing Sansa while in the Eyrie, which led to him having to kill Lysa when she lashed out at Sansa. He was even willing to help kill King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), in order to get her out of King's Landing and frame her husband, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), so that Sansa would be free to marry again once he died. Even when he made a mistake, Petyr kept finding a way to spin it into a victory.

All of this combined made Petyr one of the show's standout antagonists. In many ways, he served as a dark mirror for other outcasts in the show, such as Daenerys and Tyron, who also had to struggle to gain respect, but had their family name to fall back on. His cunning intellect and his unpredictable nature meant that he constantly kept characters and audiences guessing what he would do next to get ever closer to his goal of the Iron Throne. This makes it all the more disappointing that his story ends in Season 7 right back where he began: on his knees, begging for the mercy of a Stark. Perhaps his death would have worked better if it had been earned, but the writers had to resort to lowering Petyr's intelligence, to the point where he was caught without any sort of backup plan or excuse.

