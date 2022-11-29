You don’t need to be a music expert to know that the Game of Thrones score is one of the best ever made for television. One of the testaments to its quality is the fact that, when it came time to make a decision about which song to use in the opening credits of prequel series House of the Dragon, HBO decided it was a no-brainer: The same main title theme was used for both shows. The score, which was composed by two-time Grammy winner Ramin Djawadi, was celebrated in an immersive concert that was played over 100 times in several arenas from North America and Europe. But if you missed it, you will have the chance to catch it one last time at the Hollywood Bowl in May.

Produced by Live Nation, The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will once again take attendees on a journey through the music and visuals that we’ve come to know and love across the eight seasons of the HBO hit epic series. Djawadi himself will conduct The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra. Aside from the main theme, the orchestra will also perform fan-favorite tracks like “The Night King” and “The Rains of Castamere.”

Game of Thrones Soundtrack Continues to be a Hit

Djawadi and the orchestra will also perform “Light of the Seven”, which was one of the series’ biggest hits in terms of soundtrack. It was streamed over 100 million times on Spotify, and the composer’s Game of Thrones albums have surpassed 1 billion streams worldwide. In an official statement, Djawadi celebrated the encore event at Hollywood Bowl and called it “a very special experience.” He added that “this concert has been such an amazing ride and being able to share it with the incredible GoT fans is a blast.”

Djawadi’s talent expands far beyond the Game of Thrones franchise. Aside from writing music for prequel series House of the Dragon, the composer also set the tone for TV series like Prison Break, The Strain, Person of Interest, Jack Ryan, and Westworld. Djawadi also composed for notable blockbusters like Uncharted, Marvel’s Eternals, Pacific Rim, and Clash of the Titans.

Game of Thrones was one of the most popular series in TV history. In the age of binge-watching, the epic series managed to be one of the few shows that millions of people still gathered to watch and comment week to week – and most of the public watched it live in order to avoid major spoilers. Known for its cruel deaths of unexpected characters, the series is based on the George R.R. Martin novel series (that is yet to be completed) and chronicles the dynasty of families who fight each other in order to take control over the Iron Throne of the Westeros continent.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will happen for one night only, on May 13, 2023. Ticket sales for the event begin this Friday, December 2.

You can listen to Djawadi’s “Light of the Seven” below: