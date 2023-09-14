Game of Thrones was one of the greatest shows of all time until it wasn't. So says conventional wisdom, with opinions differing on when exactly the show dipped in quality (usually agreed to be somewhere between Seasons 5 and 8). Nevertheless, the great episodes of this epic fantasy series about a fictional continent at war are still great, but even fans with the sunniest of dispositions would say it's a show more about the journey than the destination.

The following episodes represent the HBO series at its least compelling, at least according to IMDb users. They all pop up in the second half of the show's nearly decade-spanning run (2011-2019) and are ranked below from low to lowest rated.

10 "The Red Woman"

Season 6, Episode 1 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

One of the greatest episodes of Game of Thrones is unquestionably Season 3's "The Rains of Castamere," thanks to its depiction of the infamous Red Wedding. Unfortunately, the opening episode of the show's sixth season, "The Red Woman," isn't anywhere near as exciting, despite also being about a Red something.

That being said, this one's not terrible. An 8.4/10 is about as high as episodes from other shows sometimes get, and it's by no means a numerical rating to sneeze at. It picks up with characters in fairly drastic situations following the Season 5 finale (especially Jon Snow, who's temporarily dead) and does a decent enough job resetting all the necessary pieces for the season ahead.

9 "No One"

Season 6, Episode 8 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

There are a couple of slow and frustrating points in the sixth season of Game of Thrones, and "No One" is one of the more infamous ones. It's an episode that feels like it spins the wheels a little, though it could charitably be described as one that sets up the season's final, more eventful episodes.

It continues to stretch out the less-than-popular Arya in Braavo's storyline but does at least necessarily pave the way for the penultimate episode, "Battle of the Bastards," and the season finale, "The Winds of Winter." It pales in comparison to what's to come, but by and large, isn't offensively bad by any means.

8 "Blood of My Blood"

Season 6, Episode 6 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Alongside the sixth season's eighth episode, "Blood of My Blood" is another slower hour of Game of Thrones that needs to be gotten through to best appreciate Season 6's highlights. There's a good deal of time spent with Arya, isolated from many of the other characters in Braavos, all the while tensions slowly build in King's Landing.

Its qualities are comparable to that of "No One," with the episode not quite representing Game of Thrones at its worst but also being a bit more patience-testing than fans were perhaps used to. The eighth episode goes down a little easier, knowing the season's climax is around the corner, but the waiting feels a little harder during Episode 6.

7 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

Season 8, Episode 2 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

As most Game of Thrones fans would've anticipated, Season 8 is well-represented among the show's lowest-rated episodes. The show's final season was just six episodes long, but all of them found themselves in the bottom 10. Of those, the season's second episode, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," was received the most positively, though its 7.9/10 rating is hardly glowing by Game of Thrones' standards.

It's a "calm before the storm" type of episode, mostly made up of various conversations taking place between characters at Winterfell as they nervously wait for the Night King and his huge undead army to attack the castle. The dialogue isn't as great as it generally was in earlier seasons, but admittedly, there is something pleasant about seeing the show's characters more or less hang out, even if there's palpable dread in the air.

6 "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken"

Season 5, Episode 6 (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Season 5 might not have derailed Game of Thrones in the eyes of all its viewers, but even at its best, it still sometimes felt a little lacking compared to the first four seasons. At its worst, however, it provided the first episode of the show some would call bad in the form of "Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken."

It's a controversial episode, to say the least, mainly regarding an unpleasant direction the writers chose to take Sansa's story in. Less distasteful and more disappointing is a widely criticized fight scene in this episode with Jaime Lannister and Bronn taking on the Sand Snakes in Dorne, which stands out because otherwise, the action choreography in Game of Thrones tended to be pretty good overall.

5 "Winterfell"

Season 8, Episode 1 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

The reception to the opening episode of Game of Thrones' final season wasn't nearly as poor as what many of the following episodes got, but it still ranks as the lowest-rated season opener for the show. It starts to assemble many characters in the titular location, beginning the set-up for the battle that will unfold there come Episode 3.

It's an episode that feels both sluggish and rushed, to some extent, even if the cast members are generally doing what they can, and things like the visuals and music are all on point, like always. It's an odd, admittedly not terrible, but still not great first episode, perhaps being a relatively gentle sign of rockier things to come.

4 "The Long Night"

Season 8, Episode 3 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

There were plenty of great battle sequences in Game of Thrones, and episodes containing them tend to rank among the show's best. The third episode of the final season, "The Long Night," was supposed to join those ranks, and though its critical reception wasn't a low point for the series, a 7.5/10 rating for a big battle episode is still disappointing.

The lighting was widely critiqued by people who couldn't make out what was going on, there were mistakes regarding battle plans that characters likely should've been too smart to make, and the way the battle does ultimately end, feels anticlimactic, even if quite a few side characters didn't make it out alive. Regrettably, things got worse from here.

3 "The Bells"

Season 8, Episode 5 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

If there's something nice to be said about the penultimate episode of the entire show, "The Bells," it's that the visual spectacle here is better-lit and more visceral than it was in "The Long Night." What frustrated people most of all about this episode, however, was what it did to Daenerys Targaryen, with her villainous turn only vaguely foreshadowed beforehand; perhaps not enough.

Like much of Season 8, what happens on paper works, but it's the execution that leaves things feeling more than a little rushed and anticlimactic. There are many big moments in "The Bells," but even if you find some parts of the episode powerful and striking, there are likely to be other parts that leave you scratching your head.

2 "The Last of the Starks"

Season 8, Episode 4 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

With the Night King and his army suddenly done away with by the end of Season 8's third episode, its fourth episode, "The Last of the Starks," wastes no time setting up the other big showdown of the season: Daenerys and her forces traveling to King's Landing and confronting Cersei over who gets the Iron Throne.

Another breather episode like "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" might've helped this season overall because it feels strange going right from one big battle immediately into the lead-up to another large showdown. "The Last of the Starks" contains events that could've played out over several episodes instead of just one and is likely the worst-paced episode of the entire show.

1 "The Iron Throne"

Season 8, Episode 6 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 4.0/10

Many characters in Game of Thronesdied throughout its 73 episodes, and then in the 73rd episode, the show itself was arguably killed off. The series finale is easily the lowest-rated episode and the least-liked in the show's entire run, with a 4.0/10 rating that is honestly abysmal by IMDb standards (for comparison, the infamous cult classic The Room has a 3.6/10 IMDb rating).

If George R.R. Martin ever finishes the book series upon which this show is based and wraps things up similarly, it'll be interesting to see if he can make it work better. Until then, this is the ending fans have for Game of Thrones. This is as good as it gets, and honestly, it isn't very good.

