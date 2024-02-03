The Big Picture Bella Ramsey's portrayal of Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones elevated her from a minor character to a beloved and popular one.

Bella Ramsey's powerful speech in support of Jon Snow as King of the North captured the attention of the room and showcased her talent.

Lyanna Mormont's noble death in battle made for one of the best deaths in the show and highlighted Bella Ramsey's ability to give the role a sense of meaning.

When creating and casting new characters for film and television, it has often been said that the story comes first, and the actors come second. After all, they're meant to be the ones inhabiting the story, not conveying it. However, sometimes a guest role comes along, and a character evolves from a minor part into a major player down the road. To a lesser extent, Game of Thrones stumbled across this phenomenon with its own cast in the form of Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont.

Although her fearsome nature impressed Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), it shocked the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss almost as much, which led to her being given a small but memorable role in which to shine. Her speech in support of Jon Snow as King of the North in the Season 6 finale captured the attention of the room in a way few other characters have done, and her beloved status earned her an epic and noble death in "The Long Night." Today, Ramsey has gone from her acting debut in this minor role to a major star with an Emmy nomination to her name for The Last of Us and what promises to be an extraordinary career.

This 'Game of Thrones' Scene Made Bella Ramsey's Career

The total screen time of Lyanna Mormont throughout Game of Thrones may be minimal, but it was enough to place Bella Ramsay on the map as a rising young star in the same way that other child actors in the series, like Isaac Hempstead Wright and Maisie Williams, have achieved. The show might have a history of improving some characters from the books, but what is even more remarkable is that Lyanna has only a brief mention within the text as a young girl who writes a fierce letter in defense of Jon Snow and his claim as the heir to Winterfell. The show featured this moment in Season 4, but when it surpassed the books, it also needed time to flesh out the northern political subplot. Choosing a scene with Lyanna to do this was a great choice in retrospect, as the letter offered a small glimpse into her personality and provided for a chance to bring a new character to the screen. At just 12 years old, Ramsey won the part and defeated the likes of Millie Bobby Brown.

Although her character received a brief shout out in earlier episodes, it was not until Season 6 that we got a proper look at what such a fearsome child looks like. In Season 6, Episode 7's "The Broken Man," we get our first glimpse of Lyanna Mormont in person, and she is just as intimidating as her letter implied. Blunt, fearless, and determined, Ramsey delivers a performance that displays her ability to immediately grab the attention of a room. Lyanna is also shown to be humble enough to seek counsel when dealing with an issue she remains unfamiliar with, something even many kings of Westeros sometimes fail to do. More so than most, her character embodies the cold but loyal warrior culture that defines the realm of the North. The little warrior from House Mormont was popular enough that she was given a few more scenes for the remainder of the season, and she would further make her mark in the season finale.

When Lyanna Mormont Speaks, Everyone Listens

Although Lyanna Mormont had no speaking lines in the failed peace parley in "Battle of the Bastards" before the titular showdown, her deadpan stare is enough to make you think twice before engaging her. One episode and brutal battle later, she berates the other northern lords, many of them double her age and size, for abandoning the Starks to their fate and confirms her loyalty to Jon Snow as King of the North. Ironically, the speech is directed at Wyman Manderly (Sean Blowers), who himself delivers this same speech in the books to Davos when reaffirming his commitment to protecting the young Rickon (Art Parkinson) while publicly feigning obedience.

Giving this monologue to Lyanna instead not only further displayed Ramsey's talent, but made it more believable by making the words come from someone whose beliefs are sincere and unbreakable. Manderly still does get a brief moment to shine by accepting these criticisms and declaring his support for Jon, but Ramsey proves herself to be truly exceptional here. Not only is she commanding a room, but she is now guiding an audience, and she has since displayed her ability to do it outside traditional televised dramas.

During the two remaining seasons, we see Lyanna on only a few brief occasions, but each time she makes herself known with her presence. Proving that less is more, Ramsey delivers each and every time, and her cold exterior never falters. First, we see her venom directed against the other lords who question her ability to help in training the Northmen as Jon heads and delegates leadership to Sansa (Sophie Turner), who also cements her place as a great leader. When he returns to the North at the beginning of the final season, she turns that condemnation back upon him for bending the knee to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), reflecting the loyal nature of the northern lords, but now in an entirely different manner. Nevertheless, she still fights for him against the White Walkers during the Battle of Winterfell and even attempts to reassure her cousin, Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), of good fortune in the night to come. Sadly, by the time that night is over, both of them and their house as a whole would be gone.

'Game of Thrones' Gives Lyanna Mormont a Noble Death

Image via HBO

Death is common in Game of Thrones and getting a memorable farewell on the show is something of an honor, so it remains fitting that a small fan favorite is rewarded with a death worthy of her character, while also standing out as one of the highlight moments of an already epic episode. In the same vein as her cousin Jorah, who outlives her only by a few minutes, Lyanna goes down fighting, though not before she manages to score a significant blow against the army of the dead. When a giant crashes through the main gate and swats her aside with little effort, Lyana gets right back up and charges, living just long enough to kill the lumbering beast with a dagger of dragonglass to its sole undead eye before finally being crushed in its grip.

The climactic moment ranks as one of the best deaths in an episode already filled with them, perhaps rivaled only by the similar last stands of Jorah, Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) in terms of satisfaction. Considering that all three characters have been mainstays since the beginning of the show and possessed whole arcs that matched and sometimes exceeded their stories in the books, that is an extremely impressive achievement. Lyanna Mormont might not be an especially deep or complex character compared to others with more screen time, but Bella Ramsey made the most of what she had and displayed an ability to give the role a sense of meaning that it might not otherwise have possessed, one who more than lives up to the words of her house, "Here I Stand."

Throughout the series, Lyanna Mormont was a tertiary character at best and one of many who is still alive in the books, but Ramsey elevated her into someone who was extremely memorable and likable, possessing a unique presence that immediately grasps your attention and maximizing what little she has with everything it's worth. Combined with her epic death in battle, her scarce but effective use of screen time serves as a perfect way to make an otherwise forgettable minor character into a beloved and popular one.

Few actors have managed to do so much with so little screen time, and those who do have often proven themselves to be award winners. With her recent Emmy nomination for The Last of Us, Ramsey has proven herself as a force of nature in the acting world with the makings of a true star. Even without this one impressive scene that started it all, she certainly might have been discovered elsewhere. But, without Ramsey, the character of Lyanna Mormont would have been all the lesser for it.

