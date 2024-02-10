The Big Picture The madness of the Targaryen rulers is a prominent theme in Game of Thrones .

Aerys's mistreatment of Tywin Lannister and his family led to their rivalry and eventual downfall.

Tywin got his revenge on Aerys by leading the Sack of King's Landing and ultimately killing him.

Game of Thrones includes many characters who meet terrible ends through war, betrayal, and revenge. But this is elevated for the Targaryen family. With their position, power, and tendency to go mad, many Targaryens fall from grace throughout Westeros' history, and their stories are remembered by the entire kingdom. The series follows Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on this path as she goes from a promising young queen to the character who ruthlessly burns King's Landing, but she is far from the first Targaryen ruler to do so. That honor belongs to Maegor the Cruel, the third Targaryen to rule Westeros, and, in the generations since, the affliction is so common that it inspired the saying, "Every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin." There are plenty of examples, including Aerion Brightflame, who died by drinking wildfire hoping to turn into a dragon, Baelor the Blessed, who starved himself because of his belief that food was sinful, and several others. But, long before Daenerys' fate became clear, the Targaryen madness was a prominent part of the series through her father, King Aerys II (David Rintoul).

Though dead before the series began, Aerys' actions put Westeros and Daenerys into the situation seen in the show. Aerys is remembered as the Mad King, and for good reason. Aerys earned the title by burning Ned Stark's father and brother alive, and his paranoia and cruelty resulted in Robert's Rebellion, which drastically changed Westeros. But it wasn't what led to his undoing. The once-promising king was on the path to destruction long before because of the animosity he created between himself and his former friend Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance). It was, after all, Tywin's son who dealt the killing blow. But regardless of the war, Tywin would have been Aerys' downfall because of his repeated slights to the shrewd lord. The rivalry with Tywin would have killed the king, madness or not.

Tywin Lannister Made Aerys' Early Reign Successful

Aerys plays a minor role in the series, but the story is a result of the chaos he left behind. However, George R. R. Martin's writings provide more information on the character. Aerys was an ambitious man, wanting the number among the great kings of Westeros. One of his first acts as king was to replace the council with new advisors, including making his childhood friend, Tywin Lannister, Hand of the King. Though, unlike many kings, Aerys took an active role in ruling, he had little follow-through in his big plans. He wanted to expand his kingdom into the Wilding territory of the North, building a new Wall to claim the land. Aerys also considered invading the Stepstones and instigating a war with the Iron Bank of Braavos, but none of these plans were practical.

Despite this, Aerys' reign began as prosperous, in large part, due to Tywin's work as the Hand. Tywin made peace with Braavos, won Aerys the favor of the lords, and improved trading, all the while giving Aerys credit for his actions. Aerys grew popular, and Tywin had a reputation as a brutal man. However, the kingdom noticed Tywin's work and the rumor that Aerys was nothing more than a figurehead became prominent. Aerys grew jealous, punishing those who continued the rumor, including removing the tongue of Ser Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson). He stopped listening to Tywin's advice, defying his Hand to the detriment of the kingdom. Yet even that wasn't what secured him a place as Tywin's enemy.

Aerys' Treatment of his Family Angered Tywin Lannister

Close

Tywin was not the only Lannister that Aerys mistreated, and Tywin is nothing if not dedicated to the Lannister family. Tywin's cousin and wife, Joanna Lannister, was another source of the growing schism. While Tywin and Joanna had a loving marriage, Aerys and his sister-wife, Rhaella, did not. This resulted in the king having many affairs, and he showed particular attention to Joanna. Some rumors claimed that before her wedding to Tywin, Joanna was Aerys' mistress. But Aerys' inappropriate behavior did not stop with her wedding. In fact, that night, he was heard loudly wishing for the abolished law of the lord's right to the first night, which would allow him to sleep with Joanna first. Aerys is also said to have taken liberties during the bedding ceremony that angered Tywin.

This situation continued for years until Joanna was dismissed from her position as Rhaella's lady's maid, causing speculation. Rhaella had a strict rule that, though she could not stop her husband's affairs, she would not allow her ladies to be involved. Joanna was not the only lady's maid dismissed in this manner, suggesting that it was a continued problem for Aerys. With Joanna gone from King's Landing, Aerys shouldn't have been able to do more damage. But when she returned for an important tournament, he publicly asked if her breasts had been destroyed by feeding her twins, humiliating the women to the point that Tywin tried to resign as the Hand, but Aerys wouldn't let him. With the tension between them, mocking Tywin became a way to win Aerys' favor, but even so, Tywin endured it. But Aerys' insults didn't cease, and after Joanna's death as she gave birth to Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Aerys suggested that the replacement of Joanna with a son with dwarfism was proof that the gods meant "to teach him some humility at last." This finally turned the friends into enemies, though Tywin still served as Hand.

It was only then that Aerys' madness began to manifest, as he became more paranoid and violent, but the damage with Tywin was already done. As his sanity fluctuated, he continued to slight Tywin. Aerys rudely rejected Tywin's proposal to marry Cersei (Lena Headey) and Aerys' heir, Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding). But Aerys was not through with Tywin, appointing Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to the Kingsguard, which Tywin believed was a way to deprive him of the heir he wanted, leaving Tywin with only Tyrion, who he famously hated. Aerys' contempt for Tywin was clear long before his madness became prominent, proving that their falling out was not a result of Aerys' affliction, though it was made worse by it. Aerys intentionally alienated Tywin, and that is what killed him.

Tywin Took Revenge on Aerys in Robert's Rebellion

Though Tywin was long angry with Aerys, he waited for the right moment to enact revenge, biding his time and, eventually, he succeeded. Tywin is an expert player of the infamous game of thrones, and his victory not only killed Aerys but destroyed the Targaryen dynasty. Certainly, Aerys' actions inspired others to rise against him, but the final blow was from Tywin. Tywin did not instigate the conflict, nor was he Aerys' ally. Strategic to the end, Tywin waited until victory was assured to join the rebellion. Yet he was the one who led the Sack of King's Landing, and Jaime Lannister killed Aerys. It was even Tywin's bannerman, Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), who killed Aerys' grandchildren.

Aerys may be remembered as the Mad King, but he was destined for failure long before he earned that title. By making an enemy of his harsh and effective friend, Aerys assured his own destruction. His petty jealousy of Tywin's success as Hand caused him to lash out and create an enemy out of a man who should have been an ally. Aerys' repetitive slights to Tywin and his behavior towards Joanna undid the king even without his madness. Though Tywin took advantage of Robert's Rebellion, he wouldn't have let Aerys' actions go unanswered because a Lannister always pays his debts.

All episodes of Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max.

WATCH ON MAX