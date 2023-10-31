The Big Picture Maegor Targaryen was the first terrible king in the history of Westeros. His cruelty echoed through generations, making him the kingdom's primary example of an evil king.

His story is featured in George R.R. Martin's in-universe history book, Fire & Blood, which has become important as the Game of Thrones franchise ventured into Westeros' history.

Maegor's story is full of potential, with mysteries surrounding much of his life and, more importantly, his death. Exploring Maegor's reign could add depth to the fantasy world.

George R.R. Martin created an extensive history for his fictional world that inspired Game of Thrones. Throughout the story, the history is referenced, making it feel as real as a world with dragons can. And in the years since, the history has become its own story. The Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, adapts a story from Fire & Blood about the royal Targaryen family generations before the original series, and there is more to come. Many Game of Thrones projects are in the works, including the story of the first Targaryen King, Aegon the Conqueror. As the history of Westeros makes it to screens, there are many moments worth seeing as the country faced many conflicts, but one that hasn't been discussed is the story of Maegor the Cruel.

Westeros has no shortage of terrible kings. From the Mad King to the indecisive Viserys (Paddy Considine), many were ill-prepared to rule, but Maegor Targaryen far outweighed the rest. Only the third king after the conquering, Maegor was the first example of a terrible king, and that fact has echoed through generations. No ruler has reached his level of hate, and he is the first example called on whenever a ruler displeases the population. House of the Dragon parallels Maegor's end, and later in the story, there are more direct references. As the world is fleshed out, this important historical figure deserves to appear on the screen. The franchise has proven that even the mad Targaryens can be more than the villains they appear, and Maegor's vague story could become one of the more fascinating.

Maegor's Story Appears in George R. R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood'

One of the many stories featured in Martin's in-universe history book features Maegor's eventful life. The younger son of Aegon the Conqueror through his sister-wife Visenya, Maegor, was warlike from the beginning. His instance on marrying multiple women put him in conflict with the Faith, and his position as the second son made him unlikely to be king. Though his half-brother, Aenys, got the Iron Throne after their father's death, Maegor got the Conqueror's sword and his dragon, Balerion. But the real story begins with Aenys' death. Upon the king's death, Visenya flew to Pentos, where Maegor and his second wife were exiled, to bring him home and crown him. Though there had been discussions of succession when Aenys first had children, the dowager queen defined the custom, raising her own son above his nephew. Though his ascension was contested, Maegor quickly slew anyone who spoke against him and was recognized as king through fear. As a veteran of many battles, he and Balerion made short work of the Faith's rebellion that killed his brother. But his reign was far from peaceful.

Maegor faced questions of his right to the throne from all sides, waring with the Faith and his own family. Yet his battle prowess made it hard to stand against him. Though many of his actions could have elicited the name, Maegor earned the title "the Cruel" by killing his oldest nephew, Aegon, who attempted to rebel against him. For his six-year reign, Maegor ruled as a tyrant and kept watch on his brother's family. He was prone to violence, with many legends springing up around his bloody actions. Maegor was responsible for completing the Red Keep and overseeing the secret passages seen in Game of Thrones, and to keep them secret, he had every builder killed when construction ended. When Aenys' widow and youngest children, Jaehaerys and Alysanne, escaped, he had another nephew tortured and killed, displaying the body to the city.

Despite having six different wives, Maegor never sired a living child. But, when one of his wives gave birth to a misshapen monster, Maegor suspected adultery and whipped out the woman's entire house, ending the line that held Harrenhal. After more stillbirths, Maegor accused one of his wives, Queen Tyanna, of poisoning the others, and she confessed and was killed. Yet, even so, Maegor had no heir. When young Jaehaerys pushed his own claim as the last surviving son of Aenys, the Lords abandoned Maegor, either supporting Jaehaerys or ignoring Maegor's orders. But before Jaehaerys could face Maegor, the king was found dead in the Iron Throne under suspicious circumstances. Whether betrayed or killed by the Throne, Maegor was gone, and Jaehaerys became king.

Maegor the Cruel Should Get a 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off

Maegor is a significant figure in Westeros' history, and there are many reasons his story deserves to be explored. Maegor's story has already become important as the franchise's newest series references the notorious king. In the first season, Viserys receives cuts from the Iron Throne, which is meant to suggest he isn't a fit king. This legend became popular because of Maegor's death on the seat. Supposedly, the Throne judged him unworthy and impaled him. Without the context of Maegor, the reference is far less significant, especially as Viserys isn't as problematic as Maegor himself. But, the show, and Otto (Rhys Ifans) in particular, is quick to throw his name around. If House of the Dragon follows Fire & Blood, there will be a more significant reference to the hated king. In the novel, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) receives the name "King Maegor with teats," alluding to her acts of violence and attempt to assert her claim over the previous king's son. With this unflattering comparison likely to come up as the series continues, those who haven't read Fire & Blood may be interested in his story. Though lacking this information doesn't impede understanding of House of the Dragon, the context gives a deeper meaning to the events of the series.

With so much uncertainty around the historical figure, a definite version of Maegor's life would be fascinating. Though there is a clear outline and plenty of action, the events are vague, giving a show enough to work with and the opportunity to adjust things. The most mysterious event is Maegor's death. There were plenty of people to accuse, the wife who discovered the body and the Knight of the Kingsguard tasked with protecting him being the most prominent suspects. Yet it remains uncertain, with the Iron Throne blamed for the regicide. There are mysteries outside his death as well, especially in his inability to have a child. One popular fan theory suggests that this, and his violence, stem from Maegor being undead during his reign, similar to Lady Stoneheart in the Song of Ice and Fire books, which would be an interesting angle to explore after it was cut from Game of Thrones.

Regardless of the mysteries, the story is full of potential. The dynamic among Maegor's many wives and how they feel towards Maegor, who is responsible for the death of several of their first husbands, would lend itself to plenty of drama. And Queen Tyanna, who served as his Mistress of Whispers, would be a unique character. With the war against the Faith and two rebellions against him, Maegor's story is eventful. Though Maegor wouldn't be much of a hero, even in a series centered on him, the franchise proved with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) that mad Targaryens can be sympathetic, especially at the beginning. Maegor receiving the same treatment would further develop Westeros' history and could offer a unique twist on the constant battle for the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones is available for streaming exclusively on Max in the U.S.

