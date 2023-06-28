Game of Thrones is one of the most successful and acclaimed shows in television history. Despite its now-infamous series finale, the show spawned a highly successful tv franchise and remains highly regarded among critics and fans.

A large reason for its success is its incredible cast of compelling, layered, and morally complex characters, many of which have become television icons. And while most main figures in the show were fascinating and ambiguous, others were simply evil. Indeed, Thrones had some of television's most despicable and disturbing characters, most of which rank among the medium's all-time great villains.

10 Cersei Lannister

Cersei Lannister is among the best characters in Game of Thrones. Played by the amazing Lena Headey, Cersei is the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, a cruel, domineering, selfish, and short-sighted woman who only cares about her children and brother/lover, Jaime. In her words, "every one that isn't us is an enemy."

Cersei is Game of Thrones' de facto villain, a powerful enemy that becomes the mightiest figure in Westeros through sheer ruthlessness. By the show's end, having lost everything she cared about, Cersei is fueled only by hatred and revenge; however, Headey never allows Cersei to become one-dimensional or simplistic, imbuing her with a palpable sense of humanity that permeates her every action, even the cruelest ones.

9 Walder Frey

The most despicable characters in Westeros don't hold a candle to Walder Frey. The cowardly, treacherous, opportunistic lord of House Frey is best remembered for his role in "The Rains of Castamere," one of the most important episodes in Game of Thrones.

Walder is one of Westeros' most infamous figures, notorious for his spineless, sniveling nature. His evil is not proactive or fearsome but unexpected and frustrating. Walder is weak, pathetic even, but still a considerable threat if crossed. The underrated David Bradley does a brilliant work portraying Walder, turning him into one of the show's most hated characters.

8 Myranda

Game of Thrones juggled numerous villains, including several memorable supporting figures who impressed audiences with their cruelty. Such is the case for Charlotte Hope's Myranda, introduced in Season 3 as Ramsey's lover. As sadistic and deranged as Ramsay, Myranda enjoys toying with her victims, inflicting severe emotional and physical damage on them.

Myranda tortures Theon and Sansa relentlessly during their time at Winterfell. She is Ramsay's perfect partner, abusing her position as his lover to abuse other servants. Myranda meets her much-deserved ending at Theon's hands, but not before she spends three seasons inflicting considerable psychological pain on him.

7 Locke

Widely considered Roose Bolton's best hunter, Locke is a major supporting character in Seasons 3 and 4 of Game of Thrones. He is tasked with recapturing Jaime Lannister, who is still traveling alongside Brienne of Tarth. Locke imprisons them both and attempts to rape Brienne before chopping Jamie's sword hand off.

Locke has a severe and game-changing impact on Jamie's story, removing his hand, practically ending his career as a knight, and strengthening his bond with Brienne. Locke dies during a raid on Craster's keep in Season 4, having done enough damage to last a lifetime.

6 Meryn Trant

Few Game of Thrones characters are as abhorrent as Meryn Trant. Played by Ian Beattie, Meryn Trant is part of Robert and Joffrey's Kingsguard. He is responsible for killing Arya's swordmaster, Syrio Forel, earning him an automatic stop at the top of her kill list.

Season 5 reveals him as a child abuser who physically tortures young girls. Arya kills him during a visit to a brothel in one of the show's most memorable scenes. Trant is a horrifying, cruel, disgusting character, and his death was incredibly satisfying to watch. No wonder Arya is among television's most likable assassins.

5 Joffrey Baratheon

No character was more detested throughout the 2010s than Joffrey Baratheon. Played by Jack Gleeson, Joffrey is Robert and Cersei's son, who becomes King of the Seven Kingdoms following his father's death. A vicious and stupid boy who abuses his power, Joffrey is loathsome in every possible way, mistreating and taking advantage of everyone around him. In his words, "Everyone (was his) to torment."

Gleeson did a terrific job portraying Joffrey, inspiring an entire generation to hate him intensely. Joffrey dies in Season 4 during one of the best wedding episodes on television, and it's not an overstatement to say everyone watching cheered after he finally died.

4 Karl Tanner

When talking about Game of Thrones' many villains, most people will immediately think of Joffrey or the Night King, and they'd be right to. However, the smaller supporting characters sometimes are among the most evil figures in the sprawling and violent story. Karl Tanner, a brother of the Night's Watch who leads a mutiny against Jeor Mormont, is the perfect example.

Tanner kills Mormont and Craster and takes over the latter's hut, ruling over the lawless place alongside other Night's Watch deserters. Tanner is sadistic and arrogant, representing Westeros' worst. He is killed by Jon in Season 4, finally ending his reign of terror over Craster's poor brides.

3 Craster

Before dying at Tanner's hands, Craster made a name for himself as one of Game of Thrones' most infamous figures. A member of the Free Folk living in a secluded hut beyond the Wall, Craster is an unlikable ally of the Night's Watch who lives with his many wives and daughter, whom he constantly abuses.

Craster disposes of any male sons he has by offering them to the White Walkers, willingly contributing to expanding their numbers in exchange for leniency. Craster was among the show's most disturbing characters, so lecherous and despicable that even the most hardened members of the Night's Watch were unnerved at his presence.

2 Gregor Clegane

Gregor Clegane is one of Game of Thrones' strongest warriors; unfortunately, he's also one of its most heinous characters. Nicknamed "The Mountain" because of his imposing size, Clegane is a member of Kingsguard, infamous for his violent nature.

The Mountain is responsible for many of the story's most shocking events. He killed Elia Martell's young children in front of her before raping and killing her during Robert's rebellion. Years later, he violently kills Oberyn Martell, Elia's brother who's seeking to avenge her. The Mountain is brutal, perhaps the most savage character in Game of Thrones, with a love for carnage that no character rivals.

1 Ramsay Bolton

Most characters in Game of Thrones are layered, emotionally, and morally complex figures adjusting to a hyper-violent world. Not Ramsay Bolton; he is pure evil. Vicious, cold-blooded, and outright bestial, Ramsay debuts in Season 3 before arguably becoming the show's main antagonist in Season 6.

Played with chilling skill by Iwan Rheon, Ramsay is irredeemable. He has no positive qualities whatsoever, becoming the show's personification of absolute evil. There's something admirable about such a wicked character; what he lacks in complexity, he makes up for in effectiveness as a terrifying and hatable villain. Ramsay dies in Season 6, but he does enough evil throughout his time on the show to rank as the most vile character in Game of Thrones.

