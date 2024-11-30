Since Game of Thrones premiered its final episode in 2019, endless reports on spin-offs have flooded the internet. House of the Dragon was the first idea of many, and HBO will debut A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms next year. Both spin-offs are based on written material by author George R.R. Martin, but many other projects have been announced, rumored, and scrapped in the meantime. Only two years ago, media outlets reported the various shows in development, spanning from live-action to animation. Martin has discussed numerous different spin-offs receiving script treatments. This included The Sea Snake and Golden Empire animated series, Ten Thousand Ships, and a Jon Snow (Kit Harington) sequel series. We know that the Snow series has since been shelved, and a pilot for a prequel series called Bloodmoon was eventually cancelled.

On top of all this, a show about Aegon’s Conquest is now receiving a script treatment. In a world where The Winds of Winter is yet to release, and House of the Dragon is no longer the critical darling it used to be, A Song of Ice and Fire fans are growing weary of the many distractions to Martin’s mainline series. So it came as a shock last week when Warner Bros. announced they are developing a movie set in the Game of Thrones universe. Luckily, there is a particularly notable event in Game of Thrones history that would make for an excellent movie.

What Is the Doom of Valyria in Game of Thrones?

Image via HBO

The Doom of Valyria is one of the most important events in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The Doom is a cataclysmic event that saw the downfall of the world’s most powerful empire in living memory – the ancient Freehold of Valyria. House of the Dragon fans may be familiar with the Valyrian language, as it’s spoken by several main characters in the show. The Targaryens originally hail from the Freehold, and are the last living descendants of the ancient race. Valyria is inspired by Rome, a huge empire that spanned most of Essos and lasted for 5000 years. While dragons were a rarity in the time of Game of Thrones, they were commonplace in the city of Valyria. The Freehold was ruled by Dragonlords – the most powerful noble families who rode dragons and wielded magic. The empire was ruthless and controlled thousands of slaves through fear. Their reign was unimpeachable, until its sudden collapse.

Despite ruling for 5000 years, Valyria fell in less than a day. It began with hills erupting lava, followed by earthquakes. Valyria was home to a chain of volcanoes called the Fourteen Flames, and when they eventually erupted, all hope was lost. Dragons and nobles alike couldn’t withstand the apocalypse, and by the end of the day, what was once the most powerful city in the world had been reduced to fire and ash.

What Caused the Doom?

Image via HBO

The Doom remains one of the most mysterious events in the franchise lore, and fans have speculated about its cause for decades. In the Targaryen history novel, Fire & Blood, Septon Barth asserts that Valyrian sorcerers used their magic to keep volcanic activity in control, and the sorcerers were sabotaged shortly before the Doom. We also know there was a lot of infighting between Dragonlords, similar to the conflict between noble Houses in Game of Thrones. It’s possible that internal conflict led to the assassination of mages integral to the upkeep of Valyria. However, there is another possible explanation that involves an iconic faction from the mainline series.

Another big source of speculation comes from the Faceless Men. In Martin’s fifth novel, A Dance With Dragons, a character known as The Kindly Man hints to Arya (Maisie Williams) that they may have been involved in the Doom. The Faceless Men originated from the mines of Valyria, where they were enslaved and forced to work in grueling, often fatal, working conditions. The Kindly Man tells Arya about the first slave to give the gift of death to his companions, and when Arya insists he should’ve killed the Dragonlords, he claims, “He would bring the gift to them as well, but that is a tale for another day, best shared with no-one.”

Valyria Is the Perfect Setting for a Movie

Close

A film about the Doom of Valyria could finally answer what caused the fall of the greatest empire in Game of Thrones history. Multiple narrative elements could combine to make a compelling story. This wouldn't be a simple disaster movie, but an expanding narrative following the formation of the Faceless Men, their consequent uprising, warring Dragonlords, and, of course, the Targaryens.

While the Targaryens are the most powerful House in Westeros, they were a relatively minor family in Valyria. It would be interesting to see the origins of Game of Thrones’ most franchisable family in a context where they are far from the dominant power. The Targaryens survived due to their genetic gift for prophetic visions. Daenys the Dreamer foresaw the Doom in a dream, and after warning her father, Lord Aenar Targaryen relocated his entire family to Dragonstone. This would add a hopeful note to an otherwise dour story of destruction and death.

Valyria is also a great premise for a film because it works as a standalone story. Audiences would not need any prior knowledge of the universe to engage with the material. The film could even be accessible to viewers who didn’t enjoy Game of Thrones, given its fantastical setting. While Game of Thrones offers a more grounded take on the fantasy genre, Valyria steers more towards Lord of the Rings, featuring a world filled with magic, dragons, and larger-than-life concepts. It offers a unique tale that simultaneously ties into the main story without depending on pre-existing material. The Game of Thrones movie is still in the early stages of development, meaning we won’t see it for at least another few years. In the meantime, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres next October, where fans of Martin’s world can jump back into Westeros with a new story.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on MAX in the U.S.

Watch on MAX