If you thought the winds of winter had passed, and we'd arrived in a dream of spring, think again, as Warner Bros. is heading back to the well and attempting to get more mileage out of the Game of Thrones franchise. After the mainline series, which ran for eight seasons, and two spin-off series so far, word has now broken that Warner Bros. has been "quietly developing" a feature film set in the world of Westeros, as per the Hollywood Reporter. The outlet claims that "multiple sources describe the project as very early stage development, with no filmmaker, cast or writer yet attached." However, they are stressing that the studio is keen to take it to the big screen.

The idea of a Game of Thrones movie isn’t new. David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the showrunners behind HBO's original series, had initially envisioned concluding the story with a trilogy of feature films rather than a television season, a sentiment shared by George R. R. Martin himself. In fact, Martin hinted at possible Thrones movies as far back as 2014, but HBO’s leadership was firm in preserving the series as an exclusive television experience. However, times have changed.

Cross-platform storytelling is nothing new for Warner Bros. at this point, with the studio using HBO as a means of teleporting big-screen intellectual properties to the small screen, like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which spawned HBO’s critically acclaimed spin-off series The Penguin, or the expanded Dune universe, which will soon add Dune: Prophecy on Max. Even Harry Potter is getting a TV adaptation alongside potential new films, while Lord of the Rings is set to return to the big screen even as Amazon’s The Rings of Power airs on Prime Video.

What Other 'Game of Thrones' Projects Are Ongoing?

Following the success of House of the Dragon — which has been tremendously popular, despite the misgivings of Martin — having recently concluded its second season, HBO is expanding the Thrones universe with more prequels, including the highly anticipated A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, expected to premiere in 2025. However, these series are set centuries before the original, leaving plenty of untapped potential for stories that occur after the events of the main series. A sequel series that was set to star Kit Harington as Jon Snow once more was in development, but the project collapsed due to a variety of factors, particularly Harington's apprehension to return without a meaningful storyline. A theatrical release could allow Warner Bros. to explore these post-Thrones storylines or possibly tackle other unexplored areas of Westeros’ history on a grander scale.

