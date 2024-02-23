The Big Picture Game of Thrones showrunners originally planned to conclude the series with a movie trilogy.

HBO rejected the trilogy idea, opting to remain for the at-home viewing experience.

The rushed final seasons disappointed fans with condensed storylines and character resolutions.

In 2020, George R.R. Martin, the writer of A Song of Ice & Fire,first revealed that the original intention for concluding the HBO series based on his novels — Game of Thrones — was to create a trilogy of films for theatrical release, rather than concluding with a conventional television season. A recent profile in the Wall Street Journal saw David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the showrunners, affirming that their original vision for finishing the acclaimed HBO series indeed involved finishing the story over a movie trilogy, while opting against dividing the final 13 episodes over two seasons.

However, the pair have admitted that HBO shot down their ambitious plans to wrap up the story of the Starks, Lannisters, Targaryens, Tyrells and more with a cheeky remark, as Benioff disclosed, noting that the executives of the network pointed out the name stood for "Home Box Office, not Away Box Office". HBO has always been about the at-home viewing experience, releasing very few projects theatrically in its history, and with the show being its cash cow at the time, the decision did make sense.

That said, there is a feeling of "what if?" about the decision. Had more time and care been taken to craft the three films, it may have led to a more satisfying conclusion to the show which, having been a slow burn for 6 seasons, suddenly hit the afterburners and finished almost too quickly. The fate of the Iron Throne, the character arcs of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and the Night King’s storyline in particular were highly contentious, and played out too suddenly.

Why Were The Final Seasons of 'Game of Thrones' Criticised?

Close

As the series neared its end, many viewers felt that the storytelling became rushed. The final seasons attempted to cover a vast amount of plot within a limited number of episodes. This led to the perception that storylines were condensed, and the rich, detailed storytelling that characterised earlier seasons was lost. Critics and fans alike were also disappointed with how some character arcs were resolved, arguing that years of development were disregarded or concluded unsatisfactorily. Key characters appeared to act against their established motivations and personalities,

Perhaps most potently, the last seasons moved beyond George R.R. Martin's books. Benioff and Weiss had been given a guideline on how to tie up the story from Martin, but ultimately it was they who took responsibility for seeing the show over the finish line, with some viewers feeling that the quality of writing suffered as a result, lacking the depth and complexity Martin’s novels provided.

Game of Thrones and its prequel series, House of the Dragon, are streaming now on Max. An additional spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is coming soon.