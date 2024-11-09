George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire is perhaps the most influential fantasy series in recent years. Originally released in 1996, the books were picked up by HBO and turned into Game of Thrones in 2011, with a prequel series called House of the Dragon released in 2022. Audiences found themselves captivated by Martin's rich world, complex characters, and the fact that nobody was safe, with death seemingly hiding in every corner.

The world of Planetos is vast; its history spans tens of thousands of years, and with every book, Martin reveals new information about it and its people. Despite this, several secrets have left fans speculating for decades, and since the next book, The Winds of Winter, hasn't been released, fans will likely keep speculating about them. From characters' mysterious fates to the true nature of mystical items from long ago, these are the biggest mysteries in A Song of Ice and Fire that have yet to be solved — some probably never will.

10 Where is Tyrek Lannister?

Appears in 'A Game of Thrones' and 'A Clash of Kings'

The son of Lord Tywin Lannister's younger brother, Tyrek Lannister was squire to King Robert Baratheon alongside his cousin, the infamous Lancel Lannister. Following Robert's death, he was married to the infant Ermesande Hayford so that the Lannisters could claim her land. However, Tyrek went missing when riots broke out in King's Landing due to food shortages.

Tyrek was barely a character and never had any dialogue, but his disappearance has led fans and characters to speculate if it was part of something greater. In A Feast for Crows, Ser Jaime Lannister theorizes Tyrek knew about the Lannister plot to kill Robert so Joffrey could take power. Thus, Tyrek could be kept by someone like Varys, who intends to use him as a witness against Queen Cersei Lannister to crumble the Lannister dynasty once and for all.

9 What Happened to Elissa Farman?

Appears in 'Fire & Blood'

When King Jaehaerys I Targaryen took the throne, his older sister, Princess Rhaena Targaryen, spent her time in the west and eventually came to Fair Island. She married Lord Farman's youngest son, Androw, but her real love was his daughter, Elissa, who was an adventurous soul who loved to be at sea. Things soured when Rhaena forced Elissa to stay with her on Dragonstone after being kicked off Fair Island. One day, Elissa stole three dragon eggs and fled Westeros.

Elissa supposedly sold the dragon eggs to the Sealord of Braavos and built a ship, Sun Chaser, which she used to sail west of Westeros. Many years later, when Corlys Velarion sailed east to Asshai by the Shadow, he claimed to have spotted Sun Chaser in the mysterious city. If true, then Elissa might have proved that Planetos was round. Elissa's eventual fate is still unresolved, though, especially given Asshai's cryptic nature.

8 What Are the Black Stones?

Appears in 'The World of Ice & Fire,' 'Fire & Blood,' and 'A Feast for Crows'

As befitting a fleshed-out fantasy world, Planetos contains a long-forgotten past called the Age of Heroes. Many great structures were built during this era, including castles like Casterly Rock, Storm's End, and even The Wall, and the secret art of making such impressive buildings has been lost to time. One mystery linked to this period is the use of strange black stones that appear in structures throughout Westeros, Essos, and the jungle continent of Sothoryos.

The seat of House Hightower, the aptly named Hightower, is built upon a foundation of fused black stones.

The origin of these stones is unknown, but they are said to have an oil-like texture and are very resilient to erosion and damage. They appear to have strange powers: the black stones in Asshai are said to draw in light, while the ruined city of Yeen has mysteriously not been reclaimed by plant growth. If answers are ever given regarding the stones, they'll likely come from Oldtown since the seat of House Hightower, the aptly named Hightower, is built upon a foundation of fused black stones.

7 What Did the Prince of Dorne Say to Aegon?

Appears in 'Fire & Blood'

When Aegon I the Conqueror united Westeros, the one kingdom that repelled him was Dorne. Rather than face Aegon and his dragons in a direct fight, the Dornish used guerrilla tactics, allowing their enemies to succumb to the harsh environment and abandoning their cities so the dragons had nothing to burn. The war became especially brutal when the Dornish shot down Meraxes with a dragon scorpion. Her rider, Queen Rhaenys Targaryen, also fell, prompting Aegon and Queen Visenya to reign fire upon Dorne in a period called The Dragon's Wroth.

When the ruling Princess of Dorne died of old age, her son sent Aegon a letter that caused the king to grip it so tightly his hands bled. Aegon then spent some time on Dragonstone before announcing that the war was over. This event has led to much speculation over what was written in the letter, with theories including a powerful dragon-killing weapon or that the Dornish were keeping Queen Rhaenys alive and would only put her out of her misery if the war ended.

6 What Is the Deal With Winterfell’s Crypts?

Appears in 'A Game of Thrones,' 'A Clash of Kings,' and 'A Dance with Dragons'

As the seat of the beloved House Stark, Winterfell is one of the most iconic castles in the franchise. Supposedly built by the legendary Bran the Builder, it contains many unique features among Westerosi castles, such as being located atop a natural hot spring and supporting a Godswood the size of a miniature forest. The most curious location has to be the crypts, which are so difficult to find that you must be led by someone who already knows where they are.

The layout of Winterfell's crypts has the oldest Starks buried at the bottom and the newest at the top, which implies that the crypts were initially built at their current depth instead of being hollowed over time. There are also many theories regarding something hiding in the crypts, from a clue to the true parentage of Jon Snow to dragon eggs laid by Vermax, the dragon of Prince Jacaerys Velaryon. There is clearly something important about the crypts, but until The Winds of Winter is released, we'll never know the answer.

5 Who Wrote the Pink Letter?

Appears in 'A Dance with Dragons'

The penultimate chapter of A Dance with Dragons sees Jon Snow receive a letter from the evil Ramsay Bolton telling him that King Stannis Baratheon was dead and that Ramsay would be marching to the Wall to claim Stannis' wife, child, and his missing bride. When Jon announced that he would be heading south to face Ramsay, his fellow brothers of the Night's Watch stabbed him.

Although the scene is shocking, fans have noticed several strange details about the letter that make them question its authenticity. The letter lacks Ramsay's gruesome calling cards, such as writing using human blood instead of ink and sharing pieces of flayed skin. Numerous theories exist about who actually wrote it and why. Some of the most popular candidates are Stannis, trying to get aid from Jon, or Mance Rayder, who was sent to Winterfell to rescue Ramsay's bride, Jeyne Poole, believed by everyone to be Arya Stark.

4 What Happened to Aerea Targaryen?

Appears in 'Fire & Blood'

During the reign of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, his niece, Princess Aerea Targaryen, rebelled against her controlling mother and flew away from Westeros on Balerion the Black Dread. Returning the following year, Balerion was grievously injured, and Aerea was malnourished and seemed to be cooking from the inside. When she was lowered into a tub of ice, massive worms as long as her arms burst out of her and died upon making contact with the ice.

Aerea's gruesome fate has led to much speculation, particularly regarding where she went and what those creatures were. The most likely answer is the ruins of Valyria, which could make the creatures Firewyrms, huge wingless dragons with elongated bodies. How she survived for a year in Valyria and what creature could have harmed a dragon as big as Balerion are less easy to speculate.

3 What Is the Maester Conspiracy?

Appears in 'A Feast for Crows'

Within Oldtown is the Citadel, a massive university that trains Maesters. These men forsake all family ties and forge a chain made of different metals to represent their areas of expertise, such as finance, history, and the study of magic. Once their chain is complete, Maesters are assigned to castles all over Westeros, where they act as advisors to lords, educate their children, and even write and read the lord's messages.

It's no surprise, then, that several characters have proposed the theory that Maesters are playing an elaborate game of control across Westeros. Archmaester Marwyn, who specializes in magical studies, even tells Samwell Tarly in A Feast for Crows that the Maesters were responsible for killing dragons because they wanted the world to be run by science instead of magic. Whether or not this is true remains a mystery, but at the very least, it's curious that the Maesters keep so much information in the Citadel and refuse to share it.

2 What Caused the Doom of Valyria?

Appears in 'The World of Ice & Fire' and 'Fire & Blood'

For a time, the mighty Valyrian Empire was the most powerful force in the world, overthrowing the Old Empire of Ghis thanks to their professional soldiers and dragons. They also defeated the Rhonyar, whose survivors fled to Dorne under their queen, Nymeria, and established colonies across Essos and as far west as the island of Dragonstone. However, it all ended during the mysterious Doom of Valyria, which saw their empire smashed and almost all the dragons killed.

Nobody knows what caused the Doom, and Valyria is considered a cursed place too dangerous to explore and look for clues. Within the World of Ice and Fire, everyone has a different theory about what caused the Doom, be it a cataclysmic act of nature, the vengeful act of a god whose people the Valyrians had enslaved, or blood magic gone wrong. This lingering mystery has left people hungry for answers, as learning anything about Valyrian history means learning more about the nature of dragons and magic.

1 Who Are the Others, and What Do They Want?

Appears in 'A Game of Thrones' and 'A Storm of Swords'