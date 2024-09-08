Over its eight seasons, Game of Thrones had a lot of episodes that hit hard. “The Rains of Castamere” will forever go down as the biggest surprise for non-book readers, while watching Viserion get turned into a tool for the Night King in Season 7’s “Beyond the Wall” stabbed us in the heart just as much. But if there’s one thing the series did almost perfectly, it was the season finales. Perhaps the biggest one of all, aside from the series finale, was Season 6’s “The Winds of Winter”. Named after the book that we are still (and will forever be) waiting for, the last episode of the sixth season was — quite literally — explosive.

While there were a multitude of stories going on all over Westeros, at King’s Landing, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is set to go on trial at the Great Sept. Filled to the brim with devout believers, septas, septons, lords, and ladies, there are two very important people missing: Cersei and her son, Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman). In a split second, the towering building is blown to bits thanks to a wildfire cache placed underneath it, with everyone inside incinerated. However, the entire incident could have been avoided had the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) simply heeded Margaery Tyrell’s (Natalie Dormer) words.

Making a visit to Collider’s Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff, to chat about her upcoming psychological thriller, The Wasp, Dormer says that, while her character had a traumatic death, she felt “vindicated” by the time the credits rolled.

Natalie Dormer Tried Not To Personalize Margaery’s Death

After playing Margaery since the second season, by the time the script came for her brutal final moments, Dormer admits that she had some mixed feelings about her send off, but that the words of a mentor helped her see it all through.

“I was frustrated that she went that way, but then she was frustrated in the scene. And I was once told by a much older actor, ‘Don’t get confused. If you’re feeling something, always check yourself that it’s not just that your character is feeling it, and, via osmosis, it’s seeping into you.’ Because if you play something, your body doesn’t know any different, and if you’re playing something repetitively, as you obviously have to do on a shoot, sometimes that emotion can seep into you.”

As fans will remember, Margaery went through it over the few seasons in which she was involved in the ladder of chaos, certainly most of all during the time she spent as Joffrey Baratheon’s (Jack Gleeson) fiancée. Wishing that there would have been some sort of payoff for all the pain that she suffered, Dormer added,

“So, of course, she deserved better. I wanted more for her, but she’s so frustrated in that moment with the Sparrow, with Jonathan [Pryce], and so that’s part of it. That’s how you know you’re doing it right, because you’re like, ‘I just need someone to listen to me a little bit more.’ She was vindicated in the end. It’s just a couple of sentences, but it’s all that needed to be said. She was vindicated, and I felt like I could let her go in that moment because I was like, ‘“She said it, man.’”

