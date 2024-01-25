The Big Picture Ned Stark was ill-suited for political maneuvering in King's Landing due to his rigid adherence to honor and morality.

Ned failed to recognize the danger and lack of trustworthiness in King's Landing, leading to his downfall.

Ned made political mistakes by publicly challenging Lord Tywin Lannister and warning Cersei of his plans, showing his inability to think ahead.

It's always funny when someone starts watching Game of Thrones for the first time and immediately sympathizes with Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean). That's usually what happens, and everyone who has already watched it is left thinking, "Oh, honey..." right? Ned is the obvious main character of Season 1 and a point-of-view character in the first of the A Song of Ice and Fire books, so heartbreak is inevitable when he meets his terrible fate when it feels like the story has just barely begun. But, if you look closely, Ned was never going to survive long in a place like Westeros, especially the capital, King's Landing. Not only are there signs pointing to it — and writer George R.R. Martin loves foreshadowing stuff in his work — but the world of Game of Thrones was never a place where someone like Ned Stark would thrive.

Game Of Thrones Nine noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for a millennia.

When we meet Ned Stark, he's the head of House Stark, father of seven children, and trusted friend of King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). Right in the first episode, Robert travels with his whole court to Winterfell to make Ned his new Hand of the King. It's a tough position, one that essentially means that Ned will be ruling the Seven Kingdoms while Robert "eats, drinks, and whores his way to an early grave," as he puts it himself. It's an essential political role, and it would be easy to imagine that Ned, as head of a great house and proven military leader, would fill it with no major problems.

Except none of that matters when Ned arrives in King's Landing. Playing a political role in court isn't exactly about ruling, actually, and more about securing one's position and attempting to gather more power. That means dealing directly with political rivals and trying as much as possible to turn them into allies - or at least keep them from becoming threats. There are many enemies of House Stark at court, especially the Lannisters, and, while from a moral standpoint, they could all be considered despicable people, they are all primed for playing the game of thrones from the start, something that completely goes over Ned's head (no pun intended).

Everyone knows Ned Stark for being the pinnacle of honor and loyalty in Westeros, and, while those may be good qualities to build a family on, they make for predictable political traits. Ned was the second in line to become Lord of Winterfell, the first being his older brother, Brandon. So much so, that he was sent to foster at the Eyrie with Jon Arryn (John Standing) because he wasn't needed in Winterfell after all. When Brandon and their father, Lord Rickard, were executed by the Mad King Aerys II (David Rintoul), and their sister Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) ran away with Prince Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding), Robert's Rebellion effectively began and Ned found himself in a position of leadership as the new head of his house. No doubt, he grew into his new role and became a great military leader. In this arena, honor and loyalty are indeed essential, but make for poor tools in the vicious political landscape of the capital.

Although Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) famously states that "when you play the game of thrones, you win, or you die," she's merely speaking about the final goals and results of it — the process itself is more nuanced than that. While it may be true that war is the continuation of politics by other means, when you put a military officer in a political office the result isn't necessarily good, as those two are very different things. Ned operates in terms of right and wrong, respect, and hierarchy, and those are things that mean very little in King's Landing. In the capital, Ned's rigid adherence to honor and morality makes him a vulnerable and predictable player. His inability to navigate the treacherous waters of King's Landing and his unwavering commitment to principles make his downfall almost inevitable.

Ned Failed To Understand That Going to King’s Landing Was a Death Trap

Close

One of the final acts of Robert's Rebellion was the Sacking of King's Landing by Lannister forces. The whole city was in disarray until Ned Stark arrived with the Northern army to put an end to the chaos and restore order, with Robert Baratheon as the new King. George R.R. Martin loves establishing parallels between past and present, and Ned's appointment as Hand of the King by Robert is surely meant to seem like one of those. Decades after the sacking, the Lannisters were still plaguing the court, with Cersei Lannister as Robert's wife and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the King's Guard - and their father, Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) being one of the most relevant and dangerous political players in the realm.

Ned was called by Robert because Jon Arryn, who fostered both of them at the Eyrie and was the previous Hand, died under mysterious circumstances. All the people Ned respected in the court left the capital afterward, including the other members of House Arryn, Robert's middle brother Stannis (Stephen Dillane), and, later, his younger brother Renly (Gethin Anthony). This should have been a major alert that there were no trustworthy people in King's Landing and that something was happening, but Ned failed to see it - and, truth be told, he was in the unfortunate position of being unable to refuse Robert at all, but still.

Instead, Ned tries to build his own cluster of allies and starts with the worst possible person, Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen). He's a man who challenged Ned's older brother, Brandon, to a duel for the hand of Catelyn Tully (Michelle Fairley), who's now Ned's wife. That would be a huge red flag for anyone, but, for Ned, the main problem is the Lannisters, because he doesn't think in terms of individual power, but rather in terms of who belongs to what house, which is extremely dangerous when dealing with individual players. Littlefinger doesn't belong to any big house and holds a grudge against the Starks for losing Catelyn, besides being a great political strategist. Knowing Ned, Littlefinger earns his trust by protecting Catelyn when she goes to King's Landing.

Ned Made Many Political Mistakes Because of His Rigid Adherence to His Values

With Littlefinger beside him, Ned goes on to make two major political mistakes. The first is to publicly challenge Lord Tywin Lannister when his bannerman, Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), lays waste to the Riverlands and threatens House Tully. Catelyn was keeping Tywin's son, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), prisoner, and that left the Lannisters enraged. When peasants from the Riverlands were affected, Ned sentences Clegane to die and summons Lord Tywin to court to explain - which never happened.

The second mistake is, upon learning that Robert's children are all bastards and the fruit of incest between Cersei and Jaime Lannister, Ned meets with Cersei to warn her that he will expose this to Robert. Of course, Robert dies hours later after he returns from hunting, and Ned is left thinking Littlefinger is his only ally. But warning Cersei gives her a headstart in planning to seize the Iron Throne and make her eldest son, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), king as soon as Robert dies, so Ned's plans fail because he can't think a few steps ahead and takes the status quo before Robert's death for granted.

This evidences another problem with Ned's political abilities, which is that he considers each matter on its own, without thinking two steps ahead. The Lannisters don't care about honor or morals, only about perpetuating their own power, and Ned fails to see that he shouldn't play fairly with them because they don't play according to the rules at all. Telling Cersei was the right thing to do, but he knows the Lannisters are dangerous, so it isn't at all what should be done. Maybe that works for a military campaign. You defeat an enemy here, they fall back and eventually are defeated. But in the political arena, things are different. You must think in advance, and you must consider all variables before taking any step.

Game of Thrones is streaming on Max in the US.

Watch now