Cunningham's character in Game of Thrones was illiterate, adding a layer of humor to the fact that Cunningham himself has not read George R.R. Martin's books.

Cunningham praised the writing of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and expressed trust in their adaptation of 3 Body Problem.

In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, David Dastmalchian and Liam Cunningham reflected on the sailing boot camp that they were thrown into to get into shape for their roles in André Øvredal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Seeing a way around the hard work of tying knots and setting the sails, Cunningham revealed that because his character was the captain, he wouldn’t be doing any of the grunt work. Agreeing with his excuse, the crew allowed Cunningham to kick back and enjoy a glass of white wine while the rest of his cast mates did the heavy lifting.

Perhaps in another move of art imitating life, during the same interview, the Game of Thrones star revealed that he’s still not read George R.R. Martin’s series of books that sparked the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss-created series. For those who may not remember, Cunningham’s character, Ser Davos Seaworth, was an illiterate knight who took reading lessons with Stannis Baratheon’s (Stephen Dillane) daughter, Shireen (Kerry Ingram). Although this isn’t the excuse that he had for not pouring over the fantasy series (although it would’ve made for a good one), Cunningham says that he fully trusted Benioff and Weiss to adapt the books into series form, an opinion that he’s also standing by for the duo’s upcoming Netflix series, 3 Body Problem.

When asked why he thought the creatives were the best choice to back the production, Cunningham said, “It’s always the quality of the writing, and these guys, it’s some of the best writing I’ve ever come across in my life. And this is also saying I spent a year and a half with the Royal Shakespeare Company… These boys are absolutely extraordinary, the words they put in an actor’s mouth.” Assuring fans of the Liu Cixin-penned novel that they were in good hands, Cunningham went on to say that Benioff is “an enormous fan of the books,” before admitting that this was yet another series that slipped his eyes. “I haven’t even read the books,” Cunningham says, owning up to never paging through any of Martin or Cixin’s novels. With that being said, the BAFTA recipient commented, “[Benioff] knows a lot more about it than I do.”

A Game of Thrones Reunion

Cunningham also shared that he almost missed the opportunity to rejoin Benioff and Weiss as he was “in serious talks for another project.” But, according to the A Little Princess star, the collaborative partners weren’t having any of it, calling him up to say, “‘You’re not doing that. You’re coming with us.’” Unsure of what he was getting himself into, Cunningham gladly cleared his schedule and joined the cast, noting that “It could have been a day’s work on the other thing, but when those two call, you run to the clarion call.”

3 Body Problem is expected to arrive on Netflix in January 2024. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is in theaters now, check out the trailer below.