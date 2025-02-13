HBO is going all-in on expanding the Game of Thrones universe, which is a sensible move for them given how popular it is, but at what point does too much of a good thing become just… too much? With House of the Dragon ramping up for Season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms already positioned — if not yet officially — for multiple seasons, the network is doubling down on yet another Thrones spin-off, and you'll be stunned to learn that this time, they are once again returning to the well of the Targaryen bloodline.

HBO’s Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, revealed in an interview with Deadline that a new Game of Thrones offshoot is currently in the works. “We have other spin-offs that we’re working on right now, one of which — which I won’t get into — is very promising, and it is still the Targaryen line,” Orsi said. At this point, HBO seems to be banking on Game of Thrones as its defining franchise.

If there’s one thing HBO is confident in, it’s that the Targaryen legacy keeps the Game of Thrones cogs a-spinning. House of the Dragon has proven that audiences still care about Westeros, but even that show saw a slightly reduced second season, with only eight episodes instead of ten. Still, Orsi is definitely nothing if not confident about growing the franchise. She continued:

“There’s a number of other spin-offs, we can’t really guarantee what’s going to go forward, but we are very big budget on the other ones. I would say [A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms] is the most intimate one.”

HBO Loves a Targaryen Drama

Image via Max

So, while it seems that HBO is happy to go along with George R. R. Martin for his beloved Dunk & Egg novellas in the form of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will be a smaller, more character-driven story with a faster turnaround and lower production costs, HBO does seem eager to go in the opposite direction with its other Thrones projects. The yet-unnamed blonde-based series will likely be another big-budget spectacle, with dragons, CGI, and all the other sorts of things we've come to expect.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from the world of Game of Thrones. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on HBO later this year.