Far north of Westeros, on the very edge of the Seven Kingdoms, is a huge wall of ice stretching from coast to coast. Manning this wall are the brothers of the Night's Watch, an ancient order sworn to protect Westeros from the dangers beyond the wall, such as wildling raiders. Though the rest of Westeros would rather forget about them, their job keeps the realm safe, especially when the magical White Walkers begin to raise an army of the dead.

The modern Night's Watch is a far cry from the heroes of legend, mostly made up of criminals and disgraced knights who chose to serve over being executed or worse. While this might not make for the best warriors, it does make for many interesting characters in Game of Thrones.

10 Qhorin Halfhand

Played by Simon Armstrong

Image via HBO

An experienced ranger from the Wall's most western outpost, the Shadowtower, Qhorin Halfhand (Simon Armstrong), was so named because he lost most of his right hand in a battle with a wildling. He joins Lord Commander Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo) in his Great Ranging to investigate the return of the White Walkers and learn the fate of First Ranger Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle). While on a scouting mission, he is captured by wildlings, but allows himself to be killed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) so that Jon can infiltrate the wildlings and learn the plans of their king, Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds).

Qhorin isn't in the show for very long, but the time he's given helps to sell him as a grizzled veteran of countless combats and wilderness expeditions. He shows his commitment to the Night's Watch several times through his interactions with Jon, and his final words as Jon kills him are to remind the young bastard of his duties while undercover. He also helps shape Jon's worldview by telling him some hard but honest truths about how the Watch's work is never thanked, but always needed.

9 Yoren

Played by Francis Magee

Image via HBO

As a recruiter for the Night's Watch, Yoren (Francis Magee) is one of the few members that is allowed to travel the Seven Kingdoms. He heads south to King's Landing with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who had been visiting the wall, to collect prisoners from the capital. Following the execution of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Yoren rescues his youngest daughter, Arya (Maisie Williams), and tries to take her home.

Yoren is another character with a small amount of screentime, but his impact on the rest of the story is vast. He introduces Arya to the concept of repeating the names of her enemies every night when he tells her the story of how he was sent to the wall, which further takes Arya down the path of a killer. He's also committed to protecting those under his care, even at the cost of his own life.

8 Grenn

Played by Mark Stanley

Image via HBO

Abandoned by his father, Grenn (Mark Stanley) grew up working on a farm until he was sent to the Night's Watch at the same time as Jon Snow. He was initially hostile to Jon due to his sense of superiority, but when Jon offered to help him train, the two became friends. Though not the smartest member of the Watch, Grenn's strength and determination made him a valuable ally both during the great ranging and the defense of Castle Black.

In a show that's all about noble lords demonstrating their political and financial power as they outmaneuver each other, Grenn shows how even the humblest of individuals can do great things. He is never one to abandon his friends and is willing to stand beside them against any foe, from wildlings to his fellow members. It's this bravery that made him Jon's first choice to hold the gate of Castle Black against the king of the giants, Mag (Neil Fingleton), resulting in their mutual deaths.

7 Karl Tanner

Played by Burn Gorman

Originally from Gin Alley in King's Landing, Karl Tanner (Burn Gorman) was a known legend for his skills with a blade, making his name as a killer and enforcer. He was eventually captured and sent to the Night's Watch, and took part in the great ranging until the White Walkers attacked them at the First of the First Men. Retreating to the keep of a wildling named Craster (Robert Pugh), Karl leads a mutiny to kill him and Jeor Mormont and take the keep and Craster's daughters for himself.

Karl is one of Game of Thrones' best minor antagonists, which is made more impressive since he wasn't present in the books. He's a very straightforward character who wants to be free and is willing to cheat and kill anything in his way to do so. His time on the streets also means that he has no restrictions due to honor or respect: anything goes so long as it means the other guy ends up dead.

6 Ser Alliser Thorne

Played by Owen Teale

Image via HBO

Once a knight loyal to House Targaryen, Ser Alliser Throne (Owen Teale) chose to take the black after Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) took the throne. He became the master-at-arms at Castle Black and was tasked with training recruits. His methods were harsh and unforgiving, as he needed to toughen them up as quickly as possible, regardless of how many bruises and broken bones they received.

Ser Alliser is introduced as a bully for Jon Snow, making him and his fellow recruits miserable, and encouraging rivalries between them. However, there's more to his character than meets the eye: while he's harsh to others, it comes from his own experiences with the wall and how unforgiving winter and wildlings can be. Plus, he genuinely cares about the Night's Watch and everything he does, even the more controversial decisions, is done to ensure its preservation.

5 Commander Jeor Mormont

Played by James Cosmo

Image via HBO

Rather than wait to die for his son, Jorah (Iain Glen), to inherit Bear Isle, Lord Jeor Mormont chose to take the black. Known as the Old Bear, he quickly rose to become the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, and eventually took Jon Snow to be his steward to teach him how to lead. Unfortunately, he couldn't prevent some of his more disloyal men from staging a mutiny, which resulted in his death.

Jeor Mormont has all the perfect qualities to lead the Night's Watch: he's a tough-as-nails commander who is harsh but fair to his men and tries to always remain on top of the situation. Sometimes he'd turn a blind eye, such as with Craster's treatment of his children, but they were few and only when the Watch needed aid. His relationship with Jon is very strong and helps to shape him into just the kind of leader Westeros needed for the show's final seasons.

4 Eddison Tollett

Played by Ben Crompton

Image via HBO

Easily the most cynical member of the Night's Watch's recruits, Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), gained the nickname Dolorus Edd for his dry and often dour sense of humor. He joined the great ranging, where he met Jon, and became one of his close friends. Following Jon's resurrection and abandonment of the Watch, Edd was chosen as Lord Commander, and stood by his friends until dying against the White Walkers outside of Winterfell.

Edd is one of the show's best-underrated characters thanks to his cynicism and character growth. The more time he spent with Jon, the more his braver side began to show itself, especially during the Battle for Castle Black, where the first hints of his leadership abilities were shown. He was also loyal to a fault, and no matter how many jokes about death he'd make, he never backed away when his friends were in trouble.

3 Samwell Tarly

Played by John Bradley

Image via HBO

The eldest son of the famed hunter and commander, Randyll Tarly (James Faulkner), Samwell (John Bradley) was looked down on by his father for being fat and craven, so he was sent to the wall so his younger brother, Dickon (Freddie Stroma and Tom Hopper), could inherit Horn Hill. He became friends with Jon when he protected Sam from Allisor, and was assigned to the stewards thanks to his love of books. As the situation in the north grew worse, Sam was forced to find the courage to save the lives of his friends and a wildling woman named Gilly (Hannah Murray).

Sam's storyline is the classic coward-to-hero and is, thankfully, one of the few times the show doesn't try to subvert the archetype. His moments of bravery feel earned thanks to his sincere friendship with Jon and the other recruits, and his budding romance with Gilly. Not to mention, Sam is one of the show's sweetest characters, always seeing the best in others and doing his best, even when he knows he's outmatched.

2 Jon Snow

Played by Kit Harington

Image via HBO

The bastard son of Eddard Stark, Jon Snow was brought home due to his father's sense of honor, but never felt welcome at Winterfell. As such, he decided to join the Night's Watch, since even a bastard could make something of himself there. Though the Watch proved to be different than he imagined, Jon committed himself to being the best brother he could, especially as the situation north of the wall got worse.

Jon became one of the show's most popular characters thanks to his strict moral code and his perseverance despite carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. He goes from a boy trying to find his place in the world to someone willing to lay down his life again and again for the greater good. This makes it all the more unfortunate that Jon's storyline was ruined in the show's final season.

1 Maester Aemon Targaryen

Played by Peter Vaughan

Image via HBO

Born the third son of King Maekar I, Aemon Targaryen (Peter Vaughan) chose to go to the citadel and become a maester, forfeiting his claim to the throne, even when his older brothers died. Now an old man and blind, he continues to serve the Night's Watch faithfully, offering advice to anyone who needs it. He takes a special interest in Jon and Sam, and even helps the former to become Lord Commander.

Aemon is one of the show's wisest and most respected characters. Despite being offered it several times in his life, Aemon never sought power or prestige, instead dedicating his life to the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. He also possessed a keen sense of one's character: he saw great leadership potential in Jon and chose to foster it, and saw Sam's gift for knowledge, which made him take Sam as an assistant.

Watch on Max

NEXT: Netflix's Biggest Mistake Was Trying To Make 'The Witcher' Its 'Game of Thrones'