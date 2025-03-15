American author William Faulkner once said that “The only thing worth writing about is the human heart in conflict with itself.” This quote resonated with George R. R. Martin, who made sure to always make character drama and human struggles the focus of his stories, as seen in his A Song of Ice and Fire novels and the television adaptation, Game of Thrones. While the world might be one of magic, dragons, and undead armies, the main focus is on the various schemes, plots, alliances, and backstabbing done by the people of Westeros as they try to gain more power for themselves or fight to protect their families.

Thanks to television being a visual medium, audiences got to see the characters brought to life by a phenomenal cast. While the later seasons of the show ruined some of the best story arcs, the actors themselves remained committed and gave stellar performances that have buried themselves into popular culture.