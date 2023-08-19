The Big Picture Peter Dinklage's portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones is exceptional, capturing the complexities and nuances of the character perfectly.

Dinklage's acting skills are impeccable, as he brings wit, intelligence, and vulnerability to his performance, even in the darkest and saddest moments.

Dinklage's remarkable performance earned him Emmy nominations every season of Game of Thrones, winning multiple times and solidifying his reputation as a talented and dedicated actor.

HBO's hit fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, boasts one of the largest cast ensembles in a television series and holds the record for the most Emmys won by a drama series: 59. The series, an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fantasy novel, A Song of Ice and Fire, and created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, birthed many stars at the international level. Among its rich cast ensemble, one actor's performance exceptionally stood out — Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Dinklage's performance as Tyrion is a cut above the rest. He brings Tyrion to life with wit, intelligence, and vulnerability. Tyrion is a complex and contradictory character. He is a brilliant war strategist and a skilled wordsmith, but he is also a drunkard and a gambler. He is a loyal friend and a fierce defender of those he loves, but he can also be cruel and vindictive — and Peter Dinklage captures all of those nuances perfectly. Dinklage's performance was one of the many reasons Game of Thrones was a great hit, making Tyrion a fan favorite while earning the respect of critics.

RELATED: This Peter Dinklage Character Was Inspired by a Legendary Video Game Player

Tyrion Lannister Experiences a Character Evolution in 'Game of Thrones'

Image via HBO

Tyrion Lannister is a complex and evolving character. He begins the series as a bitter and cynical man. When he meets Jon Snow (Kit Harington) for the first time and Jon Snow refers to him as the queen's brother, he responds with a reference to it being his "greatest accomplishment." He is resigned to roles that come his way, like being in charge of the sewers while his siblings play central roles in Westeros politics. However, he eventually learns to embrace his own unique identity, becoming his own man and demanding a seat at the table. His assertiveness pays off, and he uses his intelligence as a bookie to develop war strategies to defend his people. He ends up commanding soldiers in the Battle of the Blackwater even though his impeccable contribution is passed over. As Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) Hand of the Queen, he is her chief strategist at the Battle of King's Landing.

No longer content being a pawn in the Game of Thrones, Tyrion becomes a champion for the downtrodden and the oppressed, and he ultimately finds redemption in his own eyes. In Westeros, he rises to become the Hand of the King and uses the position to fight for the powerless at a time when the king is, in Tyrion's own words, "a vicious idiot." He rescues Sansa (Sophie Turner) when King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) orders her to be beaten following her brother Robb Stark's (Richard Madden) win against the king's men. Tyrion frees Sansa and castigates Joffrey, reminding him of what befell the Mad King. In Meereen, as an advisor to the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, he implores her to uphold social justice and not to step into her father's shoes. To a great extent, he succeeds in holding off the dragon queen when she wants to mete out extreme punishments to her subjects and nemeses alike. He is willing to go to lengths to achieve this, including committing treason by encouraging Jon Snow to kill Daenerys when she falls short of living her promise.

In the beginning, Tyrion is mocked and ridiculed for having been born with dwarfism, and he creates humor out of the situation as a way of deflecting. He advises Jon Snow to embrace his "bastard" title so that it's not used against him. As the series progresses, Tyrion doesn't hide behind humor anymore; he serves those who treat him contemptuously with the same dosage of medicine. He tells Sansa that he has a list of anyone who has laughed at him before, and he intends to seek revenge. He kills his own father, Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), and punishes those that cross his line like Pycelle (Julian Glover), whom he throws into black cells for spying on him for Cersei (Lena Headey). He orders his men, especially his long-term buddy, Bronn (Jerome Flynn), to deal with anyone that looks down on him. He even slaps King Joffrey more than once! Tyrion's character shifts from someone resentful and helpless to one who is confident and ready to fight for himself and a space at the table of opportunities.

Peter Dinklage's Impeccable Acting Skills Are on Display in 'Game of Thrones'

Dinklage's portrayal of Tyrion is a masterclass in acting. He brings Tyrion to life with wit, intelligence, and vulnerability. He can convey Tyrion's complex emotions with just a look or a gesture. One of the things that makes Dinklage's performance special is his ability to find humor in even the darkest of situations. When he finds himself cornered by the hill tribes, and they ask him how he would like to die, he chuckles and tells them that he would prefer to die in bed at eighty with wine in his belly and surrounded by whores. In the long run, he wins them over, and they spare his life. When he is enslaved together with Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), he jokes his way into being bought. Dinklage's portrayal of these challenging scenarios is top of the heap.

In the same breath as applying humor in dark situations, Dinklage's portrayal of sad emotions is just as palpable. During his unfair trial after King Joffrey's death, his speech depicted on his expressive face, heightened when Shae (Sibel Kekilli) takes to the stand, is an image that sticks with you for a long time. The same goes for when he finds his lover in his father's bed. This mix of elements and his seamless portrayal of his character in versatile situations make Dinklage a master of his trade.

How Many Emmy Nominations Did Peter Dinklage Earn?

Image via HBO

For his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, Peter Dinklage earned an Emmy nomination for every season of Game of Thrones (2011-2019) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Dinklage won in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015, a testament to his incredible performance and dedication to his craft. In his acceptance speeches, he didn't fail to mention his colleagues, particularly his co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Tyrion's brother, Jaime Lannister, and with whom Dinklage had great on-screen chemistry throughout the series, leading to both actors getting Emmy nominations. It is noteworthy that Dinklage never auditioned for Tyrion Lannister as well; Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have said that Dinklage was their first choice for the role, adding that they are not sure what the show would have been if he had said no to them.

With a career spanning over twenty years, Dinklage is a talented actor who has starred in many films. He found his breakthrough in Tom McCarthy's 2003 film The Station Agent and has featured in many more ever since, including the 2015 comedy Pixels, Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and is set to star in The Toxic Avenger, a remake of the 1984 film of the same name, as well as playing a significant role in the upcoming prequel movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Ultimately, Peter Dinklage's repeated Emmy recognition for Game of Thrones is proof of his talents and his dedication to his craft.