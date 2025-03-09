Based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books, Game of Thrones became one of the pillars of popular culture in the 2010s. Set primarily on the continent of Westeros, audiences became wrapped up in the complex web of political backstabbing between the ruling families while threats from the north and east were brewing. Sadly, the show saw a massive dip in quality in its last few seasons, culminating in one of the most infamous television finales.

One reason for the show's success was how it repeatedly blindsided the audience with shocking twists. During the early seasons, these twists kept audiences glued to the television as they speculated what would happen next. In later seasons, the twists tended to elicit anger and frustration, usually due to how poorly executed they were.