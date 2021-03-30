If waiting for all the new spinoff series in production is taking too long, George R. R. Martin just announced that theatergoers can have the next taste of Westeros in a play adaptation of Game of Thrones. With COVID cases on the decline as more people get vaccinated, producers are backing theatre once again with lots of new content. Originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter, productions for a Game of Thrones stage spectacular are in the works set to debut on Broadway, West End and Australia.

Martin is attached to write the story, with award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan writing the book. Dominic Cooke is set to direct, with producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson backing. Not many details are known about the plot yet, but we do know that it will be set during the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that takes place 16 years before the events in Game of Thrones. The Great Tourney was held over 10 days and is considered to be the biggest competition event in Westeros history, which will certainly make for a fascinating backdrop.

Many beloved and iconic characters from the original series are sure to return, and although none have been officially announced yet, we’re going to go ahead and guess anyway. According to previous books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, those in attendance include a young Ned Stark, his sister Lyanna, teenaged Jaime Lannister, Lord Robert Baratheon, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Prince Oberyn Martell and Ser Barristan Selmy. Fingers crossed that future queen Cersei Lannister also makes an appearance.

There are a lot of questions we have about how this adaptation will work. First off — we know that dragons were still part of the Game of Thrones world at this time, and the whole point is that they’re HUGE. Will we see puppet dragons a la Avenue Q or something animatronic as seen in Wicked? Additionally, will the stage adaptation feature lots of nudity as it did in the show? Plays like Equus show that it can be done tastefully and with a dramatic point. It’s a shame the adaptation wouldn’t be a musical, though — as Coldplay’s Chris Martin already laid the groundwork for some great and hilarious songs in his Red Nose special.

After the success of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a Game of Thrones stage production is a smart move that is sure to entice viewers back to the theaters after its terribly long shutdown. HBO is not involved in this production, as they’re currently busy on their other spin-off series.

The Game of Thrones stage adaptation is expected to launch in 2023.

