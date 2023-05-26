Even if it's been four years since Game of Thrones came to an end, HBO continues to plan their expansion of Westeros with television series set in the same world as the blockbuster Emmy Award-winning project. It was recently announced that the studio was developing A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel centered on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen. During an interview with Deadline, Francesca Orci, the Head of Drama at HBO, pointed out how the upcoming show with compare to other stories produced in the franchise.

Apparently, The Hedge Knight will have a much smaller scale than Game of Thrones to avoid direct competition with House of the Dragon. Three seasons are currently planned for the prequel, with the intent of releasing them in a yearly fashion. On the other hand, a single season of House of the Dragon could take up to two years of production, depending on the context of when filming takes place. For the first season, the Targaryen prequel had to face numerous delays due to the effect the pandemic had on the industry, and now, the new episodes are being filmed in the middle of a Writers Guild of America strike.

Filming in the middle of a strike means that the show can't count with its screenwriters on set, and any adjustments to the dialogue or storytelling of the production might be compromised. In a series that was praised for its writing, it's certainly strange to see the follow-up disregard the work of such an essential part of the production process. Nevertheless, Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) will soon be back to plot their revenge against Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her people, as the dragon riders have had enough of their conspiracies.

What will The Hedge Knight Be About?

The new prequel will be set around a century before the main series, following Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen in a series of adventures less consequential than the constant quest for power from the other series. While a release date hasn't been set for the new project, the fact that HBO doesn't want it to be as big as House of the Dragon is a clear sing that they want to get The Hedge Knight on the air before the Targaryen prequel comes to an end. It remains to be seen if the new program can be as impressive as the rest of the tales from Westeros.

House of the Dragon is expected to arrive to HBO and Max next year.