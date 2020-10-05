Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Casts Paddy Considine as a Dragon-Riding Targaryen King

by      October 5, 2020

house-of-the-dragon-hbo-cast-paddy-considine

After co-starring in HBO’s The Outsider and The Third Day, English actor Paddy Considine has been cast as the lead on the network’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, Collider has confirmed.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s book Fire & Blood, the show is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryen clan. Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, who is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. Viserys is a kind and decent man who only wishes to honor his grandfather’s legacy, but good men do not necessarily make for the greatest of kings.

house-of-the-dragon-hbo-logo-paddy-considine

Martin co-created House of the Dragon with Ryan Condal, who wrote the pilot script that landed a straight-to-series order. Condal will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot as well as additional episodes. All three of them will executive produce alongside Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess, the latter of whom has joined Condal as a writer on the new series after working on another GoT prequel starring Naomi Watts that is not moving forward.

The first season of House of the Dragon is expected to consist of 10 episodes, and at some point the show will tackle the Dance of Dragons, which is the Targaryen civil war that ripped apart Westeros and is occasionally referenced in Game of Thrones. Other characters being cast include King Viserys’ chosen heir, Princess Rhaenyra, as well as her half-brother, Aegon II; her uncle, Prince Daemon; and her stepmother, Queen Alicent Hightower.

House of the Dragon is expected to air in 2022, and even though I have no plans to watch it since I was never a Game of Thrones guy, I’m excited to see Considine score a huge role like this, as I’ve been a fan for nearly 20 years, dating back to 24 Hour Party People and the little-seen thriller Dead Man’s Shoes. Considine went on to appear in popular films such as Cinderella Man, Hot Fuzz and The Bourne Ultimatum, and he also wrote and directed the searing indie drama Tyrannosaur. Considine is a major talent who should make for a strong anchor for this series. For our rankings of every Game of Thrones season, click here.
Related Content
Previous Article
Robert Downey Jr. Wants to Turn 'Sherlock Holmes' into Cinematic Universe, Marvel-Style
Next Article
Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, Common Join Stoner Superhero Comedy ‘Super High’
Tags

Television