HBO has apparently identified the only thing about Game of Thrones worth revisiting and has tapped series composer Ramin Djawadi to score its upcoming spinoff show House of the Dragon.

As reported by /Film, Djawadi is returning to the franchise that scored him back-to-back Emmy Award wins to compose new music for the prequel series focusing on the power-hungry Targaryen family. He joins George R. R. Martin and co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik as the only GoT alumni currently involved with the new show (Sapochnik directed a handful of the flagship series' episodes). He’s a smart addition, too - Djawadi’s moody, atmospheric score was always one of the best parts of Game of Thrones, in particular the rousingly memorable main theme that has been covered countless times since the series premiered back in 2011. Each season’s soundtrack was an automatic purchase for me during the show’s 8 year run, and I still enjoy listening to them even if I can’t enjoy rewatching the actual series after that ghastly final season.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine (The Outsider, Hot Fuzz), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal, Ready Player One), and is expected to begin production some time this year with a release date currently pegged for 2022. That will be a full three years after Game of Thrones finished its epic story with an ending that left many fans confused and disappointed, so it will be interesting to see how many of them are willing to come back to Westeros for a prequel series. HBO is currently exploring the possibility of several other Got spinoffs, including a potential animated drama.

