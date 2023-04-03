New stories from Westeros are always welcome to our TV screens, HBO has seen quite some popularity with Game of Thrones based on author George RR Martin’s work. So, without a doubt, the studio wants to build on the pre-existing fan base, and it seems like the wheels are rolling on the new ideas for spin-offs based on the Game of Thrones universe. A new report by Variety states that a prequel about Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros is being actively discussed as well as a feature film.

The report also reveals that the idea is in the very early stage of development while HBO looks for a writer, as the giant is keen to move forward with development. Furthermore, HBO and Warner Bros. plan to produce a feature film that would then lead into the potential series, though per the report “plans remain in flux” at the moment. Fans of the books are well versed in the story of Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys. The trio used their army and dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros except for Dorne. The events took place 300 years prior to the events of the original series, made Aegon I, the first king of Westeros and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty

A Look at the Many Game of Thrones Spin-offs

Game of Thrones is unarguably one of HBO’s most important IPs. Right after the original series ended, the murmurs of many spin-offs like Bloodmoon began but none saw the light of day except House of the Dragon, which was released last year with much fanfare telling the tale of Aegon’s Targaryen's descendants. The series captured some amazing performances by Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke along with gripping storylines, garnering much critical praise. The show earned an early season 2 renewal and is currently in production with an expected release in 2024.

Another show under consideration is a sequel based on Kit Harington’s much-loved character Jon Snow. Martin confirmed that the idea comes from Harington with a writer’s room set up but hasn’t given any further updates since. It is understandable given the massive fan base of the series and books the makers want to produce the best ideas that fans would want to relish, and Aegon’s conquest is one among them. The plans for a feature film leading into a series will give HBO to continue a universe much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and James Gunn’s upcoming interconnected DC universe.

