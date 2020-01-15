‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel House of the Dragon Will Air in 2022

Still feeling The Hound-level burned by that Game of Thrones finale? Don’t worry – HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon will be here (relatively) soon to try and help you forget Tyrion’s weird speech about stories.

In an interview with Deadline (via The Verge), HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said to expect the show, “…sometime in 2022. They are starting writing.”

House of the Dragon is being written by Ryan Condal, based on the book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin. Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series will focus on House Targaryen, the dragon-riding ancestors of hero-abruptly-turned-villain Daenerys. Condal will be serving as showrunner alongside GoT’s Miguel Sapochnik, with the pair also executive producing with Game of Thrones executive producers Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Bloys also shed some light on what exactly happened with the much-publicized cancellation of the GoT spinoff series that had filmed a pilot episode starring two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts, and would have been a completely original story set 8,000 years before the series. “…it was a big challenge but there was nothing that I would point to and say, oh, that one element did not work, just overall it did not quite gel. That’s one of the reasons when we started out to think about ‘Is there a life after Game of Thrones in terms of Game of Thrones’, we purposefully developed multiple projects. We would have been very lucky to do one pilot, have that pilot go and be a success but in development as you know, it takes a lot of tries to get it right, this is no different.”

That also means that the three other planned GoT spin-offs (yes, three) are currently on hold, perhaps indefinitely. “For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority,” Bloys said. “There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.”

It remains to be seen whether viewers will be eager to return to Westeros after the extremely divisive series finale (and whether Martin will manage to finish a single book before HBO develops an entirely new series). Maybe the wounds will have healed by the time 2022 rolls around. For more on Game of Thrones, check out the best memes & jokes from that dragonpoop finale and read our ranking of every season from worst to best.