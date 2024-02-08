The Big Picture HBO is reportedly developing another Game of Thrones series set in the world of Westeros, this time focusing on the concept of Aegon's Conquest.

The series will be co-written by Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on The Batman and other projects, and will expand on the lore of George R. R. Martin's universe.

House of the Dragon , a prequel to Game of Thrones , is currently in production for its second season and can be streamed on HBO Max.

Just in case you haven't had enough of Game of Thrones or Westeros at this point, get ready for some more as THR has released a report this evening that HBO is developing yet another series set in the world created by the author George R. R. Martin. The project is said to revolve around the long-mooted concept of Aegon's Conquest. According to the report, HBO is collaborating with sought-after writer Mattson Tomlin, known for his behind-the-scenes contributions to Matt Reeves'The Batman, and who will be co-writing the sequel to that 2022 megahit, The Batman Part II. Tomlin himself confirmed the news on Twitter, replying to the report with a sword emoji. Tomlin's portfolio also includes co-authoring the Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation BRZRKR and the anticipated video game adaptation, Mega Man.

So far, it's yielded one series: House of the Dragon, a prequel series to Game of Thrones which would be a sequel to this series (keeping up?), and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, slated to begin production this year. The latter is an adaptation of Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas.

What Is Aegon's Conquest?

Aegon's Conquest, within the universe of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, refers to the historical event that marked the unification of six of the seven kingdoms of Westeros under the rule of House Targaryen, led by Aegon I Targaryen, also known as Aegon the Conqueror. Before Aegon's Conquest, Westeros was divided into several independent kingdoms.

Aegon Targaryen, along with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys, landed on the continent with a small force. However, what made them truly formidable was their possession of three dragons — Meraxes, ridden by Rhaenys, Vhagar, ridden by Visenya, and Balerion, the Black Dread, the largest dragon ever seen, with wings capable of casting entire towns into shadow — which were instrumental in their military successes.

Through a combination of military might, strategic marriages, and the overwhelming power of his dragons, Aegon was able to conquer six of the kingdoms. The Kingdom of Dorne, however, managed to resist Aegon's rule and was later brought into the realm through a marriage alliance. The Conquest resulted in the creation of the Iron Throne, forged from the swords of Aegon's defeated enemies and heated by dragonfire, symbolizing the Targaryens' rule over Westeros.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are streaming now on Max in the U.S. House of the Dragon returns for its second season this summer.

