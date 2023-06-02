In the annals of TV history, there are many magnificent episodes worth remembering as some of the best ever broadcast. The Sopranos’ “Pine Barrens,” Breaking Bad’s “Ozymandias,” and Mad Men’s “The Suitcase” all come to mind. But none can quite match the performances, direction, music, or cultural impact of Game of Thrones’ “Rains of Castamere,” which includes as its centerpiece the legendary “red wedding” scene. Breaking down all the extraordinary elements of this episode, from its anxiety-inducing direction to its iconic music cue to its heart-wrenching performances, it's clear why, a decade after its original air date, this episode deserves to be remembered as the best ever made.

Marriage Is a Vital Political Arrangement in 'Game of Thrones'

As the episode opens, David Bradley as Walder Frey does a remarkable job of conning both Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and the audience into thinking he’s simply a creepy old man instead of a treacherous murderer. He insults Robb by ogling Robb’s new wife Talisa (Oona Chaplin), but pretends to be willing to put their whole disagreement to bed. In retrospect, despite how repulsive Frey might be, his grievance against the Starks is fairly justified.

Marriage in this context is a vitally important political arrangement that would’ve guaranteed the Freys power, riches, and influence for years to come. Instead, Robb breaks his word and treats Walder like a chump. Madden’s barely restrained fury at Frey’s objectification of his new bride adeptly conveys his character’s arrogance. He obviously thinks he’s above the Freys and treats them (literally in the opening scene in which he moves wooden sculptures representing Frey armies around a tabletop map) like pawns in his war game. Although the massacre of the Starks is shocking in the moment, in retrospect it’s clear why it happened.

The Direction and Iconic Music Cue Raise the Tension in "The Rains of Castamere"

Rewatching the red wedding itself, it’s apparent that the slow, devastating realization by both the Starks and the audience of what’s about to happen is flawlessly executed. The bits of evidence pile up until we realize what’s happening mere seconds before it does. For a brief moment in a wide shot, we can see Walder Frey glaring ferociously at Robb. The camera lingers on Catelyn Stark’s (Michelle Fairley) concerned face as she watches a guard shut the doors. Then comes one of the most memorable music cues in television history.

The wedding band’s performance of the song “The Rains of Castamere” not only conveys a terrible sense of dread via its brooding and ominous tone, but also subtly informs the audience (and Catelyn Stark) of what’s about to happen. The song is an ode to Tywin Lannister’s (Charles Dance) brutal destruction of Houses Reyne and Tarbeck, events that occurred several decades before Game of Thrones. Now, he will destroy (at least for now) House Stark.

Catelyn’s eyes begin to tear as she senses tragedy is about to strike. The mournful, devastated look she gives Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) is met with a cruel, arrogant glance that’s on the verge of being a smirk. House Bolton has long harbored feelings of resentment towards the Starks and the look on Roose’s face speaks volumes: the Boltons have finally come for revenge. Catelyn pulls back Roose’s shirt sleeve to reveal chain mail underneath. Obviously he’s ready for violence. Then, in a whirlwind flurry of shots, Robb’s wife is murdered, Robb is shot with arrows, and his men’s throats are cut.

Walder tauntingly declares “the King in the North arises” as Robb hobbles over to his dead wife. In a last act of desperation, Catelyn grabs Walder’s wife and holds a knife to her throat, begging Walder to let Robb go. Walder dismisses Catelyn, saying he’ll simply find another wife. Roose Bolton then approaches Robb, grabs him, and utters the iconic line “the Lannisters send their regards” before dealing the death blow with a knife. After Catelyn kills Walder’s wife, the camera slowly pushes in on her as she gazes down at her dead son, totally hollow and despondent. As Catelyn is killed, the camera remains static as her body falls to the floor. The choice to linger on this shot longer than necessary provokes a sense of desperation in the viewer. We just want the episode to end. Finally and mercifully, the screen then cuts to black.

The Red Wedding in 'Game of Thrones' Is Somehow Both Predictable and Shocking

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the red wedding is that although it comes as a shock, it’s also, paradoxically, entirely predictable. This is partly why “The Rains of Castamere” endures as such an exceptional hour of television. As an audience, we wonder how we could’ve been so swept up in the Stark storyline as to miss all the clues of what was to come. Although some may avoid rewatching the episode because of how devastating it is, it’s a rewarding rewatch in that it becomes easier to admire how carefully the show built up to the red wedding. It’s a senseless act of violence that somehow makes perfect sense, encouraging viewers to dissect every line, every reference, and every episode of the show, lest they miss some other clue.

Perhaps the brilliance of the red wedding is part of what made the final seasons of Game of Thrones so disappointing. The audience had been trained to pay careful attention to every storyline, only to watch storylines lead nowhere, with mysteries unsolved and character arcs caught at a dead end. But for a brief moment, when the first chords of the song “The Rains of Castamere” hit, Game of Thrones was the best thing on television.