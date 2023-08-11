The Big Picture "Rains of Castamere" is a haunting tune that embodies loss and terror, and has become Game of Thrones' second most popular song.

The lyrics of the song immortalize the brutal downfall of House Reyne at the hands of Tywin Lannister, showcasing his ruthless pursuit of dominance.

The song serves as a testament to the power and cunning nature of the Lannisters, but it also foreshadows their eventual downfall and demise.

There are few songs that inspire as much dread and sorrow as Game of Thrones’ “Rains of Castamere.” For the fans of the show, the tune conjures up the unpleasant memories of the Red Wedding where multiple likable, leading characters were unceremoniously slaughtered within the span of a few minutes. But even without this dismal context, the tune itself evokes a vague feeling of loss and a sense of terror for what’s to come. It conveys a sense of newfound hope that is crushed by an insurmountable tragedy. Given the sheer intensity and unforgettable context of the song, it’s no surprise that “Rains of Castamere” has become the most popular tune in Game of Thrones, second only to its iconic theme song. But the song isn’t just another ornament garnished over the show to make it look more appealing. Within its poignant lyrics, the song immortalizes the horrific story of a once great house that crashed and burned after its tussle with the Lannisters.

History Behind "Rains Of Castamere"

"Rains of Castamere" is most notable for its appearance during the Red Wedding, but the actual event it’s based on dates back much further than that, about 40 years before the events of the show. According to the history of Westeros, Tywin Lannister’s father, Tytos, could never embody the strength and courage of the lion his house's sigil represented. Unlike his predecessors or his son, Tytos was a timid, toothless lion. Since he was always seen laughing, he was often called the “Laughing Lion,” but soon, after learning about the faint-hearted nature of Lord Tytos, his subjects began laughing at him. Tywin learned of this collective ridicule directed towards the Lannisters during his expedition at the War of the Ninepenny Kings, and upon returning he sought to restore the prestige of his house through fear.

House Reyne was the second-richest house in Westeros, second only to Lannisters. But after House Reyne's mines started drying up, they resorted to taking large sums of loans from Lannisters. And when Lord Tytos sent an edict demanding repayment, Lord Roger Reyne laughed at the request. Lord Tytos didn't mind the insolence, but it was too much for his son, Tywin, to bear. So he summoned Lord Roger to answer for his crimes which eventually resulted in an open rebellion from House Reyne. And this was exactly what Tywin was hoping for, a chance to quash a powerful house in order to establish the dominance of his own house.

Tywin himself took charge of crushing the rebellion. He greeted the Reynes' castle of Castamere with an overwhelming force. Seeing this, the entirety of House Reyne family and their army went into hiding within the castle’s underground mines, believing that there was no way Tywin could fight his way inside. But little did they know, Tywin never intended to step inside. Instead, he had the entrance and exit to the mines sealed, and when it was clear that the Reynes couldn’t escape, he had his men divert a water source inside the mines. For the whole night Lannister men heard faint screams of men, women, and children, and the next morning, there was nothing but piercing silence. And when Reynes' bloodline was all but extinguished, Tywin put the final nail in the coffin by setting the Castamere castle ablaze.

Meaning Behind the "Rains Of Castamere" Lyrics

The song ‘Rains of Castamere’ is a wordplay on the house Reyne whose castle was called Castamere, and its lyrics tell the tale of its downfall. The song begins with House Reyne’s perspective, who are reluctant to bow down to Lannisters' will since Reyne considers themselves to be on equal footing with the Lannisters (“And who are you?” the proud lord said, “that I must bow so low.”) As far as the Reynes can tell, the only difference between their house and Lannisters is the color of the lion on their sigil. The Reynes have it coated red and Lannisters gold (“Only a cat of a different coat, that’s all the truth I know.”)

This minute difference doesn’t make them inferior for the Reynes consider themselves just as powerful as the Lannisters. (“In a coat of gold or a coat of red, a lion still has paws. And mine are long and sharp my lord as long and sharp as yours.”) Then, the song moves towards an impersonal narration, like an objective description of the historical events. ("And so he spoke, and so he spoke, that lord of Castamere.") Finally, it ends with the abrupt revelation that a large-scale tragedy had struck Castamere, one that has resulted in the death of all its inhabitants and the destruction of House Reyne. ("But now the rains weep o'er his hall and no one there to hear.")

The Song Is a Testament to Lannister Powers and a Cue For Their Downfall

Image via HBO

"Rains of Castamere" has no explicit mention of the Lannisters, and yet, it’s impossible to not think about them when the ominous melody is played. The tune was first heard in the show during the second season when Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) walked into the small council meeting whistling its melody, proudly holding his appointment letter as Hand of the King. In the same season, during the preparation for the Battle of the Blackwater, Bronn (Jerome Flynn) is heard singing the song alongside his soldiers, raising morale and building a sense of solidarity. In the subsequent episodes, the tune was heard time and again, accompanying moments of triumph and plotting for Lannisters. But its most notable and sinister usage was in the penultimate episode of season 3 when the tune was used to signal Frey’s betrayal and slaughter of the Starks.

By setting up the song during such key Lannister moments, the show made us associate the tune with the formidable strength and conniving nature of Lannisters. Towards the latter seasons, though, the show also started using the tune with cynical irony, contrasting it against the moments of the Lannisters’ downfall. During King Joffrey's wedding, a band performs a slower and drier version of the song before being unceremoniously dismissed by him. Soon after, Joffrey dies an excruciating death as his face turns painfully purple.

The song was heard one last time in the final episode of the show. After Tyrion finds the dead bodies of his siblings beneath the rubble of the Red Keep, he is angry, remorseful, and in plain despair. As he yells, sobs, and starts removing the rubble to uncover the lifeless bodies of Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey), a heart-piercing version of the tune plays in the background, pronouncing the fall of Lannisters. In a way, the song itself goes through a full-circle journey. It begins as a testament to the strength of the Lannisters and ends marking their downfall. In the end, though the context surrounding the usage of the song changes, it retains its original meaning which, in essence, speaks of vanity, and how it can bring down any great lord, no matter how lofty their castle.