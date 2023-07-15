Game of Thrones is one of the most acclaimed dramas on television. Famous for its ruthless storytelling approach and intense depictions of violence and sex, Game of Thrones became a sensation, redefining the meaning of appointment television throughout the 2010s.

Despite its fame as a cruel and often discomforting show, Game of Thrones was also surprisingly and often unexpectedly funny. The show featured a unique, dark, and morbid brand of humor that perfectly suited its relentless tone, including several running gags spread throughout its 73 episodes. From half-told jokes to half-told truths, these recurring gags lighten the mood in the darkest times.

10 Tormund's Crush

Seasons 7 and 8 of Game of Thrones featured less intelligent writing, settling for clumsy and obvious jokes and forsaking character development. However, one of the show's few bright spots during the final seasons was Tormund Giantsbane's crush on Brienne of Tarth.

Tormund is instantly smitten by the fierce and striking Brienne, although she reacts hostilely to his curious looks and shy smiles. The two interact only a few times, but Tormund's insistence on seeing "the big woman" and his school-like crush on her are both endearing and entertaining. Sadly, nothing happens between them, but he at least gets to express his admiration for her battling prowess.

9 Someone Taller

Jon Snow is Game of Thrones' de facto protagonist. He is arguably the only character in the show that fits the prototypical journey of a traditional fantasy hero, conquering his fears and bravely fighting his enemies. Despite his courage and important place within the show's narrative, everyone loved to comment on his height.

Daenerys mentions several times how he's "too little" for her and tells Sansa she once loved "someone taller;" even Tyrion remarks on Jon's height on occasion. Poor Jon received a lot of heat during the show's final seasons, but the jokes about his height were always funny, even if they were slightly mean-spirited.

8 Ugly Old Chair

The Iron Throne is the realm's most coveted seat. Everyone and their mother wants to rule from it, with some figures like Littlefinger and Daenerys being so intensely fixated on it that they ultimately betray themselves. However, for all its appeal, the Iron Throne is quite ugly, and many characters point that out.

Varys calls it an "ugly old thing," even referring to it as "the Lysa Arryn of chairs." Other characters refer to it as cold and menacing, while others ridicule it by calling it "pointy" or other similar descriptors; Robert Baratheon often outright insults it, cursing his luck at having to sit on it. Indeed, the Iron Throne is ugly and unimpressive, even if made out of molten blades.

7 "You Know Nothing, Jon Snow"

Aside from his height, Jon Snow was also the butt of the joke because of his ignorance. It wasn't so much that he was dumb but rather inexperienced. Indeed, the phrase "You know nothing, Jon Snow" was coined by his first love, the wildling Ygritte, to mock his lack of experience with women and life beyond the Wall. Melisandre repeats the line after her failed attempt to seduce Jon to scare him and legitimize her supernatural connection with the Lord of Light.

The line became one of the show's most popular, summarizing Jon and Ygritte's relationship and his endearing, clumsy persona. Game of Thrones had several tragic couples, but Jon and Ygritte were among the best; their sad ending turned this once-funny line into a bittersweet reminder of what could've been.

6 Less vs. Fewer

Stannis "The Mannis" Baratheon was one of the most cunning characters in Game of Thrones. Staunchly determined and incapable of backing down, Stannis was a true stick in the mud, for better and worse. He was also a passionate grammar defender, often correcting his closest advisor, Ser Davos Seaworth, about the proper use of "less" versus "fewer."

Following Stannis' death, Davos continues the tradition of correcting improper grammar, calling out Jon on his inadequate use of "less." This running gag is not as constant as others, but it remains a funny and clever throwback to the show's early seasons and a reminder of how fun it was to have the overly stoic and righteous Stannis.

5 Dumb Characters Are Dumb

Game of Thrones had several brilliant characters, clever tacticians and politicians who manipulated everyone while playing the game. It also had a few dumb characters who thought themselves cleverer than they were, although only a select group were harmless.

Edmure Tully was one such character, an incompetent man who walked proudly despite making one mistake after another. Mace Tyrell was another example, a rambling buffoon everyone mistreated yet believed himself an important player in King's Landing. These two characters provided many memorable moments in the show, either speaking out of line or behaving so incompetently that everyone around them couldn't help but laugh with second-hand embarrassment.

4 The Famously Tart-Tongued Queen Of Thorns

The mighty Olenna Tyrell was one of the show's best characters. Few others were as clever or as cunning, with Olenna outsmarting most of her foes. Only Tywin matched her in intelligence, explaining why they shared a mutual respect.

Olenna was also remarkably witty, often winning any verbal spat she participated in. She famously leaves many of the show's best characters at a loss, including Tyrion, Tywin, Littlefinger, and Varys. Olenna is hilarious, her blunt and unforgiving words cutting deep into the hearts of everyone foolish enough to try her.

3 Tyrion's Joke

Tyrion Lannister spends the entirety of Game of Thrones trying to tell a joke. He has three attempts, always beginning the joke with, "I once walked into a brothel with a honeycomb and a jackass." Every time he is interrupted: first by an enraged Lysa Arryn, then by the sound of a bell while on Mereen, and finally by the camera panning away during the show's second-to-last scene.

The joke doesn't seem to have an actual punchline, although many fans have attempted to provide one. Tyrion delivers many jokes throughout the show, many with a dirty punchline and a few others deeply rooted in Westerosi customs. The honeycomb and jackass joke could fit either description, although audiences will never know for sure.

2 Game of Titles

Westeros and Essos are all about the titles. Powerful characters receive exaggerated and often ridiculously long titles after their name; for example, the official title for Westeros' king or queen is First of (their) name, king/queen of the Andals and the First Men, Lord/Lady of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm. Characters like Robert, Joffrey, Tommen, and Cersei use these titles, much to other characters' amusement.

However, even they pale compared to Daenerys' many titles. The silver-haired princess is one of the best female characters in Game of Thrones; thus, respect is expected from others, even if her official titles are a mouthful. Daenerys is officially Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, rightful heir to the Iron Throne, rightful Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains. Poor Missandei must get tired of saying the whole thing every time, and the other characters don't attempt to hide their disbelief at the sheer amount of formalities.

1 Podrick's Talent

Podrick Payne was too sweet for the cruel world of Game of Thrones. The kind and loyal squire served Tyrion and Brienne dutifully, never seeking anything for his own. Except, of course, when Tyrion bought him an afternoon at Littlefinger's brothel, where Podrick did something so impressive to the girls working there that they refused his money and gave him the time for free.

What exactly Podrick did with the girls is unclear, but it's impressive enough that Tyrion and Bronn earn new respect for him. Even Varys is amazed by Pod's unexpected prowess. Pod's gift remains a running gag throughout the show, especially with Bronn, who speaks about his abilities with a hilarious mix of admiration, confusion, and maybe even slight jealousy.

