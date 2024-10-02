For anyone with even a passing interest in television, it was impossible to avoid the 2010s phenomenon that was HBO's Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the HBO adaptation would go on to change what audiences expected from their TV shows; delivering deeply human character moments, cinematic spectacle, instantly quotable lines and devastating surprises in equal measure. The show's popularity led to a spin-off/prequel, House of the Dragon, along with several other adaptations in various levels of development.

From an impressively grounded and relatively low-scale first season, the show expanded its ambitions in its second season. Following the first season's hatching of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) three dragon eggs, the second season doubles down on fully establishing magic in this world. Audiences are introduced to even more colorful characters and locations. The season excels in presenting new and unexpected character relationships and setting up some duos that would become fan favorites. All of this, though, was in anticipation of the show's first (of many) brilliant cinematic battles. By the end of the season's 10-episode run, it would be confirmed that it had the storytelling and visual chops that would go on to make Game of Thrones a critical and cultural juggernaut.

10 "The North Remembers"

Season 2, Episode 1

The season begins with Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) claiming his right to the Iron Throne, the start of Peter Dinklage's Tyrion's reign as Hand of the King and Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) ordering that all his late father's bastards be murdered. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has been captured and Robb Stark (Richard Madden) is now the proclaimed King of the North. He sends Theon (Alfie Allen) and his mother, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) to negotiate with Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide) and Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony), respectively. In the season two premiere, The War of the Five Kings truly begins.

As with most premieres, not much game-changing action happens. This episode, and indeed its follow-up, are primarily about getting us reacquainted with the large roster of players in Westeros, as well as introducing us to both Stannis and his confidants: Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham). On a less skilled show, navigating through these many locations and characters might have been a trudge, but "The North Remembers" operates with an assured level of storytelling and packs a lot of information into its 50-minute runtime. From Melisandre's first (of many) warning that "the night is dark and full of terrors" to Tyrion berating his nephew/King, the episode ably primes us for the events that will follow across the season.

9 "The Night Lands"

Season 2, Episode 2

The second episode continues the table-setting work started by the same writing and directing team in the season's opener. More is revealed about the familial dynamics at Craster's Keep. Theon returns home to ridicule from his father for his Northern clothes and attitudes, and Tyrion's growing affinity for Shae (Sibel Kekilli) leads to some emotional and logical discussions.

Despite the table-setting criticisms, there is still ample excitement during the episode. The family reunion between Theon and Yara (Gemma Whelan) exemplifies some of the show's trademark depravity. In going north of the wall with The Night's Watch, audiences get a better understanding of the larger ambitions of the show. At Craster's Keep, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) discovers that Craster is sacrificing his newborn sons to the White Walkers - an army of undead ice zombies slowly marching towards Westeros - and, as a result, strengthening their ranks. It is a very disturbing arrangement and one that exemplifies the types of people that inhabit this world and what they are willing to do. However, for those on a rewatch, the scenes at Craster's Keep are not entirely depressing as the early embers of a fan-favorite relationship between Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) begin to flicker.

8 "A Man Without Honor"

Season 2, Episode 7

The biggest positive for the season's seventh episode, "A Man Without Honor," is that it is rife with developments that would prove important for both the rest of the season and, indeed, the rest of the series. Theon continues to terrorize Winterfell while hunting down and eventually lying about killing Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Rickon (Art Parkinson) Stark. Daenerys visits the House of the Undying to find her stolen dragons, Jaime Lannister's failed escape causes a guard's death, Jon Snow and Ygritte's (Rose Leslie) flirtations become more explicit and Sansa (Sophie Turner) enters womanhood.

With so many plot developments to juggle, it is understandable that an episode like this will fall into the boilerplate template for the show; a template that is, importantly, more efficient and interesting than most. The show moves with its usual aplomb through these scenes and character developments. It operates with the air that these character check-ins would all prove to be consequential. Of course, that is not something that may be apparent to first-time watchers of the show. The biggest drawback of the episode is the increasingly dull Qarth storyline. Audiences may find themselves as frustrated with the goings-on in the city as Daenerys herself (perhaps that was the show's intention) but with the episode's slaughter of The Thirteen by Xaro (Nonso Anozie) and Pyat Pree (Ian Hanmore), audiences might be hopeful of an exciting conclusion to this plotline.

7 "Garden of Bones"

Season 2, Episode 4

At its core, Game of Thrones was always about dysfunctional family relationships and this episode put that at its forefront. Robb defeats a Lannister army, which leads to Joffrey publicly abusing Sansa with Tyrion intervening in her defense. Tyrion sends two sex workers to calm his nephew down, but Joffrey instead uses it as an opportunity to exhibit his cruelty by making one brutally beat up the other. Stannis demands that his brother, Renly, pledge his loyalty to him. Tyrion discovers that Cersei (Lena Headey) has begun an incestuous relationship with their cousin, and Tyrion uses this information to blackmail him into spying for him—normal family dynamics.

In case you were somehow unclear, this episode makes it explicit how evil Joffrey is, first with his public humiliation of Sansa and later with his calculated, sadistic torture of the sex workers. All in all, it's a trademark dour (but very entertaining) episode of the show that also includes several children being tortured at Harrenhal. All of that is predictably excellent, but the episode is perhaps best remembered for two things: the start of the truly delightful and unexpected relationship between Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Ser Davos witnessing Melisandre giving birth to a shadow creature!

6 "The Prince of Winterfell"

Season 2, Episode 8

This is an episode that may well be characterized by characters making misguided decisions. Cersei kidnaps and tortures the wrong sex worker to blackmail Tyrion, which crystalizes in him his need to protect Shae. Catelyn sends Jamie off, accompanied by Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), to King's Landing to trade for her daughters. It's a move that anyone who's ever met Cersei would know was unwise. Robb has met Cersei, and he chooses to imprison his mother to prevent further unrest in his camp because of her actions. On the misguided front, Theon continues his ill-advised conquest of Winterfell, even with Yara's warnings that it is a pointless exercise that would only end in his death.

However, chief of all the misguided actions is the episode's first, heartfelt, kiss between Robb and Lady Talisa (Oona Chaplin). For first-time viewers of the show, this may have come across as a sweet moment between two characters falling in love. However, for book readers (and those on a rewatch), it is a stark reminder that this is only the fall of the first domino and that this relationship will be the catalyst for one of Television's most shocking and heartbreaking moments, as Robb, Catelyn, Talisa, their unborn child and the entire Stark army is slaughtered to the score of Ramin Djawadi's unsettling 'The Rains of Castamere,' changing Game of Thrones forever.

5 "The Old Gods and the New"

Season 2, Episode 6

Perhaps best remembered as the episode where Tyrion slapped Joffrey, much to every viewer's pleasure, the excellent sixth episode would become an integral entry into the show's canon. The scenes between Tywin and Arya continued to showcase the show's writing at its best. A forbidden romance between Jon and Ygritte begins, albeit very slowly. Theon takes over Winterfell, Daenerys' dragons are stolen and Arya first enlists the services of Jaqen H'ghar (Thomas Wlaschiha) to kill a suspicious officer.

What could have been a standard episode setting up the back half of the season, becomes an entertaining showcase of how best to balance multiple storylines while not sacrificing the overall pace and excitement of the larger season. In no other episode of the season is it more apparent the benefit its large cast is to Game of Thrones. Thanks to its many storylines and expert writing, this episode can deftly balance the dour plots of Theon's siege of Winterfell (the home he grew up in) and the riot - and Sansa's attempted rape - in King's Landing with the relatively light and hijinks-y plots of Arya and Tywin at Harrenhal and Jon and Ygritte beyond the wall. A true masterclass in ensemble storytelling.

4 "What Is Dead May Never Die"

Season 2, Episode 3

Before the cinematic battles and Dragon fights, Game of Thrones first hooked audiences with its exhilarating and conniving palace politics. Scheming, plotting and backstabbing to secure, or maintain, the Iron Throne was the show's most interesting calling card. Season two's third episode finds Tyrion investigating his Small Council's leak by feeding different pieces of information to separate members of the Council. Margaery (Natalie Dormer) tries to be pragmatic about the best way to make her marriage situation work and audiences are introduced to future fan-favorite character Brienne of Tarth.

In different hands, Game of Thrones could have been a host of different shows. It could have been a show entirely focused on the fantastical elements, leading from the jump with dragons, witches and shadow creatures. It could also have eschewed human and character moments for larger action set-pieces and the advancement of the plot. However, as is evident in this episode, what made the early seasons of Game of Thrones so instantly different from anything else on TV was that it found the perfect alchemy of all of these facets to create a truly new property. "What Is Dead May Never Die" mixes political/palace intrigue with character introductions and surprisingly human and tender moments. Audiences see the love Margaery has for her gay husband but also how far she is willing to go to maintain her power. A simple exercise of feeding different information to different members of the Small Council helps Tyrion root out the frail presenting Grand Maester Pycelle (Julian Glover) as Cersei's mole. These are the makings of a great episode of television and a great show.

3 "The Ghost of Harrenhal"

Season 2, Episode 5

As is par for the course for a Game of Thrones episode, a lot of things happened during this episode's runtime. Theon heads for Winterfell and the great relationship between Arya and Tywin continues. Tyrion finds out about wildfire and Jon heads to infiltrate the wildlings with Qhorin Halfhand (Simon Armstrong). However, the episode is forever remembered as the one where a magical shadow creature killed Renly Baratheon.

Audiences had seen Daenerys' dragons for a few episodes at this point, but the establishment of the shadow creature would firmly plant the show in a deeply magical world. It is worth remembering that this creature was given birth to in the previous episode, by Melisandre, as a result of her relationship with Stannis. The arrival of this creature confirmed to audiences that perhaps the priestess knew what she was talking about, as she'd been proclaiming since the season's start that "the night is dark and full of terrors". It also again emphasizes the familial dynamics on the show and what most characters would do to get - or keep - power. The thought of a character using a magical creature to kill his younger brother may seem untouchable to most shows, but on Game of Thrones, it was just another Sunday night.

2 "Valar Morghulis"

Season 2, Episode 10

Finales are often heralded as the be-all and end-all of a television season. With Game of Thrones, the precedent was quickly set that its penultimate episode would always be the biggest and most cinematic episode, putting added pressure on their finales. A Game of Thrones season finale had the unenviable task of carrying the plot and character work that the penultimate episodes would inevitably sacrifice in favor of spectacle. In addition to this, they needed to wrap up season-long storylines and set up possible futures while, of course, remaining entertaining! "Valar Morghulis", Games of Thrones' second season's finale, excels at all of this.

Expert writing from the show's creators managed to make what could have been a humdrum episode very engaging, even in the shadow of the previous episode's cinematic battle. The episode efficiently cleans up the emotional and physical debris from the previous episode while setting the stage for Brienne and Jaime's camaraderie. It sets Jon and Arya on interesting new paths while ending the season with a truly terrifying final scene: Sam watching an army of white walkers march towards The Night's Watch accompanied by a general on an undead ice zombie horse! No other show before, and frankly since, could put together an episode of emotional storytelling punctuated with such a scene.

1 "Blackwater"

Season 2, Episode 9

With Season 1's "Baelor", Game of Thrones established its series-long standard that a season's penultimate episode would be its most ambitious, intense and effects-heavy episode, often with a reasonably high body count. That tradition continued here with "Blackwater," the first real depiction of the show's cinematic ambitions. Set entirely in King's Landing, the episode depicts Stannis Baratheon's naval assault on the Westeros capital and the defense efforts led by Tyrion Lannister, in the wake of Joffrey Baratheon's cowardice.

The biggest calling card for this episode is its cinematic-level depiction of the battle at the titular Blackwater Bay, instantly showing audiences the technical feats that were possible on a weekly television show. However, beyond the dazzling and gripping battle, the episode was rife with potent character moments. Sansa tries to goad Joffrey into leading the fight, in the hopes that he will die, but he shows his true cowardly nature. Cersei contemplates poisoning her youngest son and heir to the throne, to avoid him being captured. Tyrion, who has been generally considered weak, bravely leads the charge against Stannis and The Hound (Rory McCann), regarded as one of the fiercest warriors, flees at the sight of fire. It all leads to the perfect combination of cinematic battle excellence and human character moments that made Game of Thrones untouchable at its best and made this the best episode of its sophomore season.

