Game of Thrones is often cited as one of the greatest drama shows of all-time, and for good reason. While viewers were understandably furious at the way that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss chose to conclude their adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy series, the show had maintained a rather consistent track record of high quality up until the ending.

The third season of Game of Thrones was one of its darkest and most intense. It saw Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) falling in love with the wildling Ygritte (Rose Leslie), Robb Stark (Richard Madden) leading the North into battle, Arya (Maisie Williams) studying to become an assassin, Sansa (Sophie Turner) dealing with the wrath of Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeon), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) reuniting with father Tywin (Charles Dance), and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) raising her army. Here is every season 3 episode of Game of Thrones, ranked from worst to best.

10 “Walk of Punishment”

Season 3, Episode 3

“Walk of Punishment” is a purely functional episode of Game of Thrones that lacks the action that fans may have expected, and doesn’t do much to advance the exploration of the Targaryen family tree. The majority of the episode focuses on Tywin trying to secure a strategic marriage for Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) so that the Eerie can join forces with the Lannisters to block Robb’s military advances.

Although there’s more slowly paced discussion than exciting moments, “Walk of Punishment” ends with one of the most jaw-dropping moments of violence in the entire series. Although Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) had tried to barter with his kidnappers in order to secure his release, his arm is severed when they suspect him of deception. This marked a major shift in his character arc as he grew to have more respect for Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

9 “Dark Wings, Dark Words”

Season 3, Episode 2

“Dark Winds, Dark Words” marked an important introduction to one of Game of Thrones’ most important royal families, as House Tyrell comes to prominence after their assistance in helping defend King’s Landing in the season two episode “Blackwater.” Sansa is taken by Margarey (Natalie Dormer) to meet with her grandmother Olenna (Dianna Rigg), who offers her some important advice on how to deal with Joffrey.

While it was not a perfect episode, “Dark Winds, Dark Words” helped move forward one of the show’s darkest storylines revolving around Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) being held captive by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). While Theon is a somewhat unlikeable character who did try to take over Winterfell for himself, he certainly does not deserve the humiliation and torture that Ramsay subjected him to in some of the show’s most difficult scenes to watch without looking away.

8 “Valar Dohaeris”

Season 3, Episode 1

Although the action in the third season was relatively small scale in comparison to the subsequent installments, “Valar Dohaeris” does a great job at reminding the viewers about the threat of the Whitewalkers, who nearly kill Samwell Tarley (John Bradley) and his love interest Gilly (Hannah Murray) as they survive beyond the wall. The episode also featured the important introduction of King Mance (Ciarán Hinds), the leader of the wildlings that intends to attack the Night’s Watch.

“Valar Dohaeris” also sets up an important dynamic between Sansa and Littlefinger, as the two realize that they are united in their disdain for Joffrey. Although Sansa would not end up escaping from King’s Landing until the fourth season, this episode showed that Littlefinger still had the power to shape her thoughts, even though he was responsible for betraying her father, Ned (Sean Bean).

7 “Mhysa”

Season 3, Episode 10

Game of Thrones has a tradition of having a rather underwhelming final episode after an exhilarating penultimate installment, and “Mhysa” is the perfect representation of that trend. Although the previous episode, “The Rains of Castamere,” is one of the darkest episodes of any drama show, “Mhysa” serves the purpose of showing how Tywin was involved in staging the “Red Wedding” that brought the “King of the North” and his army to an end.

Although it lacked the momentum that had been building up in earlier episodes, “Mhysa” teased some important information about Daenerys' fall from grace as she is praised and supported by all the slaves that she freed. While it's obvious that her intentions were initially pure, the desire for power that Daenerys so clearly has served as an effective bit of foreshadowing for the dark turn she would take in the last season.

6 “Second Sons”

Season 3, Episode 8

“Second Sons” did an effective job at building up tension in King’s Landing, as Tyrion’s wedding to Sansa is about as awkward as fans may have expected due to Joffrey’s constant jeering. However, the episode was even more critical in revealing that Cersei (Lena Headey) strongly detested the idea that she would have to marry Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones), who only showed romantic interest in men.

Although the high fantasy aspects of Game of Thrones are part of what makes it so exciting, “Second Sons” introduced some of the mercenary characters, including the sellsword Daario Naharis (Ed Skrein), who pledges himself to Daenerys. Although Skrein would eventually be recast in the next season due to scheduling conflicts with The Transporter: Refueled, he gives a memorable first impression as the charismatic scoundrel who essentially serves as the “Han Solo-esque” character of the Game of Thrones universe.

5 “The Climb”

Season 3, Episode 6

Although the series would eventually stray further away from the source material, Game of Thrones brought to life some of the most wondrous moments from Martin’s novels in “The Climb.” The episode teased the conflict of interest that Jon would face in the impending season; despite falling in love with Ygritte, he knows that he has pledged an oath of honor to serve as a member of the Night's Watch.

“The Climb” also complicates the nature of House Baratheon, as Gendry (Joe Dempsie) is captured by Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) because he is actually the illegitimate son of the former King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), and could potentially challenge Joffrey to sit atop the Iron Throne. Although Gendry is unaware of his family legacy, his torture at the hands of Melisandre’s dark magic is one of the more shocking moments on the show.

4 “The Bair and the Maiden Fair”

Season 3, Episode 7

“The Bair and the Maiden Fair” is one of the most important character-based episodes of Game of Thrones, as it marked the moment when Jaime transformed from being a selfish villain into a surprisingly empathetic hero who was willing to risk his life to save someone he cared about. Although Brienne is nearly mauled to death by a bear when she is captured by the Boltons, Jaime thrusts himself into harm’s way in order to spare her life before he returns to reunite with Cersei in King’s Landing.

“The Bear and the Maiden Fair” was also an important episode in terms of military strategy, as Tywin and Tyrion discuss whether-or-not a resurgent Targaryen army could pose a reasonable threat to their family if Daneryus was able to conjure up a group of allies willing to follow her.

3 “Kissed by Fire”

Season 3, Episode 5

“Kissed by Fire” is one of the more important episodes of Game of Thrones because of the foreshadowing that it did to tease what was in store for the future of some of the main characters. Although Tywin is considered to be one of the worst parents in the entire Game of Thrones universe, he does succeed in choosing the best way for House Lannister to arrange marriages for the sake of appeasing their political alliances.

“Kissed by Fire” is also one of the more romantic Game of Thrones episodes, as this is when Jon finally gives up his vows of celibacy to the Night’s Watch and consummates his relationship with Ygritte. Although neither wants to fight with one another, they are set up on a path of conflict that becomes far more heartbreaking in the subsequent season.

2 “And Now His Watch Is Ended”

Season 3, Episode 4

Daenerys is unlike any other dragonrider in Westeros, as “And Now His Watch Is Ended” features the empowering moment of the unsullied soldiers defying their master and swearing an oath of loyalty to their new Queen. Although there are some darker connotations to this moment because of the dark path that Daenerys would eventually go on, it is nonetheless a great scene that shows the best of Game of Thrones’ writing.

“And Now His Watch Is Ended” includes one of the most critical revelations, as Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) begins to understand the new powers that he has as a result of becoming the Three-Eyed-Raven. While this would become even more critical to the narrative in later seasons through additional scenes involving different flashbacks, Bran’s discovery marks an important step in preparing him to become the King of the Seven Kingdoms.

1 “The Rains of Castamere”

Season 3, Episode 9

“The Rains of Castamere” is the single most shocking episode of Game of Thrones, as anyone that had not already read the novels was caught completely by surprise at the “Red Wedding.” While Martin has been critical of some adaptations, “The Rains of Castamere” became a popular culture sensation that sent shockwaves throughout the Game of Thrones fan community. The slow pacing pays off in a climactic sequence that gets very violent, even by the standards of Game of Thrones.

“The Rains of Castamere” completely changed the direction of the show, as viewers were expecting for Robb to fulfill his father’s legacy and become the King of the North. While Arya’s inability to reunite with her family before the onslaught begins is tragic, it did kick off her new journey of self-discovery as she became a faceless assassin capable of taking down the armies of the undead.

