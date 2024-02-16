The Big Picture Brienne's storyline in Game of Thrones Season 4 displayed warning signs of lazy writing and coincidental run-ins with important characters.

As Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) once said, "When you play the Game of Thrones, you win, or you die." Unfortunately, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss chose the second option when finishing their groundbreaking HBO series. The saying ‘Game of Thrones died with Tywin Lannister’ has echoed across the internet since the disappointing series finale in 2019, but there is little truth in the statement. Generally, Seasons 5 and 6 are somewhat of a mixed bag, with a steep drop-off in quality during Season 7, followed by the disastrous Season 8.

To many, Season 4 of Game of Thrones is considered the peak of the series with many memorable moments. The season saw many undeserved deaths, like Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), but also some well-deserved deaths like Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) and Tywin (Charles Dance). While Game of Thrones Season 4 benefited from having a lot of compelling source material to adapt, many moments undermined the original storylines and sent characters off-course. With all we know about the infamous downfall of HBO’s most successful series, it’s easier to see how Season 4 displayed some obvious warning signs that things were only going to get worse.

Brienne Coincidentally Runs Into Everyone

Brienne's storyline was one of the most alarming red flags that the story was going off-course in Season 4. In George R.R. Martin's A Feast for Crows, the honorable knight finally had her own point-of-view chapters that followed her journey across the Riverlands in search of Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). During her journey, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) observes the destructive aftermath of the war that had ravaged the Riverlands, especially in smaller rural communities. The A Song of Ice and Fire series spent its first trilogy building up to an epic, all-out war across the Seven Kingdoms, known as the War of the Five Kings. But Brienne's perspective starkly contrasts with this climactic war by showing the irrevocable damage caused to innocent civilians who wanted no part in the political conflicts of Westeros. Brienne's journey is slow-paced and rather hopeless, given that the reader knows Sansa and Arya are far beyond her reach. Nevertheless, Game of Thrones simplified her story significantly. After several episodes of wandering through the wilderness, Brienne and Podrick (Daniel Portman) stumble upon Arya Stark almost by sheer coincidence. There is no post-war commentary underlying her story and therefore no impact on her character. Brienne always had a very black-and-white view of the world that gets challenged when she travels with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Her journey through the Riverlands further reinforces the idea that knights cannot always do the honorable thing if they wish to survive. While Brienne desires justice for Catelyn (Michelle Fairley) and Renly (Genthin Anthony), she learns that war is not worth the mass-scale death that comes with it, no matter how righteous the cause is. The Riverlands is more akin Vietnam by this point in the story, where the Lannister forces struggle to make the lingering Northern loyalists surrender and the Brotherhood without Banners employs guerrilla warfare tactics to fight off Lannister and Frey soldiers with the aid of local Riverlanders. This landscape is viewed from Brienne's perspective, but Season 4 only gives us a few scenes of Brienne and Podrick camping, and a series of all-too coincidental run-ins with familiar characters like Hotpie (Ben Hawkey) and Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann). Brienne's fight with the Hound is the final nail in the coffin for her storyline. Brienne defeats a warrior well above her skill level in an unrealistic confrontation. Even Jaime, arguably the best warrior in Westeros, is hesitant to fight the Hound, and while Brienne is a formidable warrior, she is by no means a match for Sandor Clegane, even when he's injured. This concept of coincidentally running into important characters would become a running trend in the series. Martin has compared the size of Westeros to South America, but integral characters constantly stumble across each other. Whether it was the Hound and the Brotherhood, Jorah (Iain Glen) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), or Brienne and Sansa, characters consistently wound up in the same room as other major characters. This is a classic example of lazy writing, and it all started in Season 4, the supposed 'peak' of Game of Thrones. Jon Snow Goes From Classical Hero to a Marvel Movie

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) does follow the traditional 'heroes' journey' to a certain extent, but the books keep the trope within parameters that allow him to develop moral complexity and become a fully realized, three-dimensional character. Game of Thrones became insistent on portraying Jon as a bog-standard hero, swinging his sword to victory at every available opportunity. Jon spent the first three seasons moving from one mentor to the next, whether it was Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo), or Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds). However, when Jon returns to Castle Black, he must take the initiative to command the Night's Watch and fill the gap in leadership left by the massacre at the Fist of the First Men. Jon is supposed to display his tactical prowess and skills in diplomacy during this section of the story. During the battle for the Wall, he commands from the battlements and acts more as a general than a soldier on the ground. Nevertheless, Season 4 only displays Jon's value through acts of violence. Benioff and Weiss devised an entirely new subplot in which he travels to Craster's Keep to fight the mutineers. This results in a stereotypical battle with Karl Tanner (Burn Gorman), who is a one-note, villain of the week character. Jon's unrealistic heroics are exacerbated during the battle for the Wall, where he jumps through the air, rolls on the ground, and engages in a contrived one-on-one duel with the leader of the Thenn. During the "Inside the Episode" post-show special, Benioff himself admitted that Jon was intentionally portrayed as a Hollywood action hero during the episode. He also mentions how they usually find the use of slow-motion to be cheesy, but made exceptions during Season 4 Episode 10, illustrating how the showrunners became increasingly lenient in their standards for storytelling and character development. One of the biggest criticisms of Jon Snow in later seasons was the simplification of his character, always defaulting to honorable decisions and being reduced to repetitive dialogue and unnecessary showcases during battles. Ramsay Bolton even refers to him as "the greatest swordsman who ever walked" in Season 6.

Jon is meant to be a controversial leader who makes questionable decisions during the process of learning to be Lord Commander. Jon is a formidable fighter, but no better than the average castle-trained knight. The fact Jon is an average-level warrior means he can't be saved by plot-armor or unexplained swordplay skills in battle, adding stakes to his character. Jon Snow was an example of how to do the typical 'heroes' journey' in a more grounded, complex world, but sadly, he became nothing more than the stereotype Game of Thrones was supposed to subvert.

Jaime and Tyrion's Relationship Is Ruined by Season 4

The most harmful change to Game of Thrones in Season 4 is the relationship between Jaime and Tyrion. After freeing Tyrion from imprisonment in the books, the two brothers reveal shocking truths to one another about their respective lovers. Jaime admits that Tyrion's great love, Tysha, loved him and was not a sex worker hired to fake affection for him. Tyrion becomes enraged and tells Jaime of Cersei's affair with their cousin, Lancel (Eugene Simon). In Game of Thrones, the two brothers part amicably without any revelations. These revelations are major turning points for both characters. Jaime grows very distant from Cersei after learning of her infidelity and has abandoned her entirely when we last see him in the books. Tyrion spends the rest of his journey wondering what happened to Tysha, and the knowledge that her love was real breaks him. Tyrion becomes an abusive, alcoholic, violent person, turning into the monster people made him out to be. However, much like Jon Snow, Tyrion went from being one of the most interesting characters in the series, to a character that Benioff and Weiss didn't know what to do with. The rest of Game of Thrones follows Tyrion stumbling across Essos and advising Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), giving him little development. The downfall of his character arc can be traced back to this one scene in Season 4, only moments before he kills Tywin Lannister.

Game of Thrones Season 4 benefits from adapting the broader strokes of the story. Oberyn's fight with the Mountain, Tywin's murder, and the Purple Wedding are all shocking moments that maintain the integrity of the source material. But these moments overshadowed awful changes to scenes intended to set up future character-arcs and storylines. Game of Thrones may have died with Tywin Lannister, but it had already begun a slow, painful death long before Tywin's body went cold.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

