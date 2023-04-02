Game of Thrones reigned for nearly a decade as one of the most popular shows of all time. Its elaborate cast of characters and intertwining storylines made for thrilling viewing each week. With amazing source material, a strong fan base, and limitless resources, expectations were high for how the showrunners would choose to end the series after the show got ahead of the novels. Sadly, without a predetermined plot, the series quickly went south as it barreled toward its end. The finale left most fans devastated as they watched their beloved characters have their eight-season arcs abandoned, invalidated, and ignored as the series rushed to an unearned ending. For nearly four years, the controversy has continued around the events of the finale, with fans not afraid to share their harsh opinions on the fate of their favorite characters, but what do the actors think of how it all went down?

The people who played these characters for years are more invested than anyone, and surely they each had a vision of how the series would end for them. However, you feel about the finale, there is no denying that these incredible actors went above and beyond in delivering amazing performances and breathing life into some of our favorite characters for years. All we can do now is hope that House of the Dragon doesn't face the same fate!

Conleth Hill Isn't Afraid to Hide How He Feels

Known for playing the stoic eunuch, Lord Varys, Conleth Hill had one of the strongest reactions to the fate of his character. Over several seasons, we saw his quiet cunning as he served many rulers until he finally came to Daenerys. Always looking out for the best interests of the people, Varys wasn't afraid to betray those he served. Daenerys knew this and swore that if he ever betrayed her, she would burn him alive. Unfortunately, this is how things ended for him when he turned his back on Daenerys, fearing that she was going mad after the loss of all of her allies. In the documentary, fans see the emotional table read of the final few episodes, and Hill can be seen throwing his script down with an upset expression as Varys meets his fiery end. While almost everyone around the table was in tears as they read their character's final lines, Hill seemed more angry than nostalgic as his character's fate was sealed.

Isaac Hempstead Was Shocked

Isaac Hempstead's Bran had one of the most interesting stories in the series, as he traveled beyond the Wall to hone his psychic abilities. While the writers seemed to forget about him for the last few seasons, he ended up on top when the cards fell! Is it good or bad to be ruled by a man who has seen everything that has ever and will ever happen? Hempstead admitted that when he first read the finale script, he thought it was a joke (we would have to). He conceded that "it’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off," although he would have liked an entertaining death scene for his character.

Maisie Williams Wanted More

Maisie Williams' run as Arya Stark made her a fan favorite, despite who you were rooting for, and her ending wasn't totally out of character. After the dust settles, she packs her bags and sails west to discover what lies beyond the horizon. Not surprising, but Williams still wanted more for her ending. She hoped that Arya would kill Cersei while wearing Jamie's face, a well-founded fan theory that would wrap up Arya's shape-shifting storyline, as well as fulfill a prophecy from the books. Sadly, that's not how it ended. "There were chunky scenes," she states, "and it was nothing that I had dreamt about. It was a bit of come down, and you have to accept that it wasn’t to be." We can still dream!

Sophie Turner Is Content

Sansa's ending was one of the few things that most fans didn't have an issue with. It honored her storyline and felt like a fitting reward for the hardships she suffered over the seasons. Sophie Turner has said that Sansa ending up on the throne as Queen of the North was the "perfect" ending for her character, and it was always where she was meant to be.

Kit Harrington Doesn't Want to Hear Your Complaints

Like many characters on the show, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) was both loved and hated by fans. While he always tried to do the right thing, he didn't quite have what it takes to rule (despite his hoards of misogynist followers trying to hand him the throne). While his actions in the finale season are ridiculous, his ending is fitting for his character, who wants nothing more than a simple life beyond the wall. Although he agrees that his actions in the finale were out of character, he wants fans to acknowledge how much work they put into the series, stating that critics can "go f--- themselves." Fair enough.

Emilia Clarke Shares Your Disappointment

Forever our queen, Emilia Clarke had everyone bending the knee during her reign as Daenerys Targaryen. Her ending was perhaps the most rage-inducing among fans, who felt her downfall was both rushed and out of character. Two things can be true, Daenerys did have a darker side to her, but the narrative gymnastics required to slaughter every ally and turn the rest of the characters against her over the course of a few hours just doesn't hold up. Clarke has stated that she is disappointed with the image of Daenerys that fans were left with, as it was out of character for many reasons.

She commiserated with upset fans, saying that she "felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally." She went on to explain that there was simply too much ground to cover in the last few seasons. With so many giant battles and shocking events, there wasn't enough room for the meaningful dialogue that had made the show special in its early seasons.