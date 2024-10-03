Sophie Turner, the Queen in the North, for it is she, has shared her thoughts on potentially reprising her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. In a recent interview with Variety, Turner expressed her love for the character and her curiosity about Sansa’s future after the series finale but she stressed that she wasn't interested in doing anything without the original cast and crew involved.

Turner previously ruled out a Sansa solo spin-off but mentioned she would consider a Stark sisters spinoff alongside Maisie Williams (Arya). Despite no sequel in the works, Turner’s openness and the trend of bringing series back from the dead means it really is a case of "never say never".

Maybe. I mean, it would have to be the exact same cast and the exact same crew otherwise I wouldn’t go back and that would just be Season 9, and I don’t think we’re going to do a Season 9, but, I mean, I loved playing Sansa, and I do wonder often what would she be doing now. Where would she be five years later, what would she be doing? Would she still be queen in the North? Would she be a good ruler? Would there be some other kind of terrible war that’s happened? I’d love to see it.

Sophie Turner Has Changed Her Tune

Image via HBO

This would mark a change in the mindset of Turner who, following the conclusion of Season 8 of Game of Thrones (even though there are 'truthers' who claim it ended at season 6, with good reason). During the promotion of Dark Phoenix, Turner made it clear that she didn't see herself playing Sansa again, especially since she devoted a significant portion of her life to portraying the character on screen. "I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready-ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended. It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far," Turner told Sky News.

"I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma."

However, Turner has previously stated there would be one project she'd be up for. Prior to that interview, Turner and former co-star/BFF Williams did an interview with E! News, in which they chatted about doing a Stark sisters spinoff series, where Turner said she would sign up for that series, but only if Williams was in it.

Game of Thrones is streaming now on Max. Stay tuned for more.

Watch on Max