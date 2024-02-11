An enrapturing fantasy epic, Game of Thrones is one of the greatest, most influential, and most heavily discussed television series of all time. Covering all sides of the sprawling and turbulent war that ravages the magical and unforgiving land of Westeros, the hit series was a masterclass in large-scale storytelling, enthralling character development, and near-unbearable dramatic tension. Many of the series' best and most talked about episodes came in the form of its season finales.

An interesting note concerning Game of Thrones' season structure is that major plot threads tended to be resolved in the penultimate episodes of seasons. This saw season finales exploring the aftermath of some of the series' most iconic moments, such as Eddard Stark's (Sean Bean) execution and the Red Wedding, often doing so while reconfiguring the lay of the land going forward. This resulted in spellbinding finales that teased what was to come while still offering plenty of pivotal twists of their own, ensuring each season of Game of Thrones produced awe-inspiring endings with an uncanny knack for getting fans talking.

8 "The Iron Throne" (2019)

Season 8, Episode 6

Capping off what had been a controversial and much-maligned final season with the lowest-rated episode in Game of Thrones history, "The Iron Throne" was, sadly, not the grandiose ending many envisioned. It explored both the immediate aftermath and extended consequences of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) desolation of King's Landing. Demanding total fealty, the character's spiraling arc saw her go from a beacon of hope to dying at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) as a feared tyrant, much like her father. The lords and ladies of Westeros then abolished the monarchy and elected Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) as the new king, while Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) declared the North an independent state and became its queen. Jon was exiled beyond the Wall, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) set out to explore the Sunset Sea, and Bran's small council was established.

In addition to taking some polarizing turns, there was a general feeling among fans that the reduced six-episode run didn't give enough time for the final season's complex narrative arcs to be fully realized. This notion became abundantly clear by the finale, which struggled to conceive solid explanations for Daenerys' violent turn. With strained logic and emotional indifference, the GOT finale ended practically every major character arc in an underwhelming fashion. Having said that, there are plenty who have admiration for Thrones' bittersweet and ambitious ending.

7 "Mother's Mercy" (2015)

Season 5, Episode 10

Beyond the infamous "The Iron Throne," all the Game of Thrones season finales were celebrated accomplishments, with season five's "Mother's Mercy" a strong episode despite its lower ranking. It made the internet explode as people discussed the final sequence in which Jon Snow was killed by fellow members of the Night's Watch. The episode's other major storyline sees Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) forced walk of atonement. In Essos, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) stays behind to govern Meereen as Jorah (Iain Glen) and Daario (Michiel Huisman) go out in search of Daenerys, who has been captured by the Dothraki. In the North, Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) helps Sansa escape Winterfell, while Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) dies by Brienne of Tarth's (Gwendoline Christie) hand following his failed attack on the stronghold.

While it was intensely debated by fans and critics alike, "Mother's Mercy" has become somewhat forgettable compared to other Game of Thrones finales as many of its major twists had little direct impact on the overall story. Fan speculation all but confirmed Jon Snow would be resurrected in season six, weakening the episode's most shocking moment. Similarly, Stannis' demise and Daenerys' capture were dealt with rather quickly. However, the episode still presented an epic and heart-stopping spectacle, which was a highlight of Game of Thrones' fifth season.

6 "Mhysa" (2013)

Season 3, Episode 10

The season three finale may be the strongest example of how great finales in Game of Thrones could easily be overshadowed by the episodes that preceded them. "Mhysa" had the impossible task of following arguably Thrones' greatest episode, "The Rains of Castamere," which depicted the Red Wedding. It was actually admirable in this mighty endeavor, taking on a more reserved tone that complemented what transpired in the previous episode. Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) was revealed to be the mastermind behind the ambush on the Starks, while Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton) and Walder Frey (David Bradley) were rewarded for their involvement in the massacre. The series handled the transition of power in the North to stirring effect, enraging fans as the Boltons and Freys were honored while allowing them to sympathize with Sansa and Arya.

"Mhysa" also saw Jon Snow leave Ygritte (Rose Leslie) to return to Castle Black, and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) finally made it back to King's Landing. It concluded with Daenerys lifted in the air by the grateful freed slaves of Yunkai. While the hypercritical may complain about the episode being a touch anticlimactic, "Mhysa" remains a rewarding conclusion to many of the season's significant storylines. It also hinted at what Game of Thrones would look like without Robb (Richard Madden) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), and the outlook was bleak indeed.

5 "Valar Morghulis" (2012)

Season 2, Episode 10

Another finale that was something of an unsung highlight following an action-packed episode, "Valar Morghulis" tailed the intense, major battle episode "Blackwater" to bring an end to season two. One of the sharpest episodes in the series, it explored the political aftermath of Stannis' failed attack on King's Landing. Tywin replaces Tyrion as Hand of the King, while the allegiance between the Lannisters and Tyrells sees King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) form a new arrangement with Lady Margaery (Natalie Dormer). Elsewhere, Daenerys enters the House of the Undying to retrieve her dragons, while Arya meets Jaqen H'ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) after escaping Harrenhal. The episode concludes with an ominous sign of the White Walkers' growing power.

A terrific and rewarding finale to what was a rousing sophomore outing for the series, "Valar Morghulis" effortlessly tied some of season two's ongoing narrative arcs up while laying the platform for the tumultuous third season to come. Moments like Jon Snow's arrival at the Wildling camp and Robb Stark's declaration of marriage to Talisa (Oona Chaplin) may have flown under the radar initially but can be reflected upon in hindsight for the carnage they would bear. All in all, it was a brilliant and balanced episode to close out one of the best seasons of Game of Thrones.

4 "The Dragon and the Wolf" (2017)

Season 7, Episode 8

With an extended runtime of 79 minutes, the season seven finale, "The Dragon and the Wold," was one of the most pivotal episodes in terms of the looming clash between Westeros and the White Walkers. The crux of the episode focused on the negotiations between the lords and ladies of Westeros at the Dragonpit, as Jon Snow urged them to call a truce and address the more serious threat at hand. The meeting presented the first interaction between Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen, with the former agreeing to the truce under false pretenses. Additionally, it also saw Sansa and Arya outwit Lord Baelish (Aidan Gillen), while Theon Greyjoy recommitted his loyalty to his sister, Yara (Gemma Whelan).

The meeting scene was expertly executed, with all the major characters written in a manner that enabled them to contribute valuable insights to the group while still having internal feuds with notable rivals. However, just as extraordinary was the way in which the episode concluded. The final minutes saw Bran discover that Jon Snow was the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and the true heir to the Iron Throne. Moments later, Jon and Daenerys' budding romance took an intimate turn. Closing on the Night King bringing down the Wall, "The Dragon and the Wolf" was a relentlessly exciting episode that had everyone eagerly awaiting the final season.

3 "The Children" (2014)

Season 4, Episode 10

"The Children" was a mighty accomplishment as it rounded out season four's biggest plot lines while completely resetting the trajectory of some of the series' core characters. The episode's most noteworthy moments included the Hound (Rory McCann) and Brienne fighting each other over Arya, and Jaime freeing Tyrion ahead of his execution. The heartbroken Tyrion then kills Shae (Sibel Kekilli) and Tywin before fleeing King's Landing. Other major events included Stannis arriving north of the Wall, Bran meeting the Three-Eyed Raven (Struan Rodger), and Daenerys chaining her dragons in the catacombs beneath Meereen.

With plenty of violent twists and turns and established characters like Tywin, Shae, and Jojen Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) meeting their ends, "The Children" was one of the most thrilling episodes of the entire series. It brought about satisfying conclusions to the subplot of Tyrion's trial and Arya and the Hound's fan-favorite pairing while also setting both Tyrion and Arya on exciting new adventures. A near-perfect finale, it functioned as an excellent ending to Game of Thrones' greatest season, giving fans typically fantastic and engrossing narrative spins while raising the stakes ahead of season five.

2 "Fire and Blood" (2011)

Season 1, Episode 10

The first season of Game of Thrones was a masterclass in establishing a vast and complex story world in a manner that was efficient, informative, and incredibly engaging. While the final moments of the preceding episode— the shocking execution of Eddard Stark—marked the beginning of the series' central conflict, it was the events of "Fire and Blood" that elaborated on the many consequences of Ned's death. It understandably took a keen interest in the members of House Stark but made for one of Daenerys' most important episodes as well.

Exploring the aftermath of Ned's death through each member of House Stark while also showcasing Tywin's urgency to get King's Landing in order by sending Tyrion to serve as Joffrey's Hand, it became abundantly clear that Westeros had fallen into all-out war. However, even more pivotal events transpired in Lhazar, with Daenerys saying goodbye to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) before emerging from his funeral pyre with three baby dragons. Giving Daenerys and her newborn dragons the final moments of season one was genius, establishing her beloved "Mother of Dragons" moniker while also hinting at the seismic impact she would have going forward.

1 "The Winds of Winter" (2016)

Season 6, Episode 10

Not only an awe-inspiring season finale, "The Winds of Winter" also stands as one of the best episodes Game of Thrones produced. The season six finale closely followed the day of Cersei's trial in King's Landing. It was a rare moment where Cersei's deceitful villainy resonated with fans, as she took her revenge on the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) and eradicated all of her enemies in King's Landing in one fell swoop by blowing up the Great Sept with wildfire. With a heartbroken Tommen Baratheon (Dean-Charles Chapman) committing suicide after learning of Margaery's death, Cersei was crowned the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Additionally, Bran learned the truth about Jon Snow's parentage, Jon was named the King in the North following his victory over Ramsey Bolton, and Arya killed Walder Frey in a gruesome fashion to avenge House Stark. An emotionally rousing episode that hinted at the Starks' return to glory, it then closed on Daenerys and her allies setting sail for Westeros to send fans into a frenzy as they anticipated what was to come. However, few would deny the episode belonged completely to Lena Headey, who earned an Emmy nomination for her performance, which embodied Cersei at her scheming, smirking, wine-sipping best. Shocking and brilliant, "The Winds of Winter" made for the best Game of Thrones finale of the entire series.

