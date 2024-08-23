Few television shows had as monumental a rise and fall as Game of Thrones. Based on the Song of Ice and Fire books by George R. R. Martin, it took the world by storm thanks to its rich character development and emphasis on political backstabbing. Unfortunately, outpacing the books it is based on and the apathy of the showrunners led to one of the worst-received endings in recent memory.

Still, not all was bad; even in the end, Thrones remained a triumph of action and spectacle. The production value of the show and its ruthless fantasy setting allowed for some of the most impressive action sequences ever seen on television. Not all seasons were even when it came to their action scenes, be it due to having smaller budgets or lackluster storytelling. However, the most action-packed seasons in Game of Thrones were one-of-a-kind, thrilling, and outright technical masterpieces unlike anything we've seen on television.

8 Season 8 (2019)

Overblown, undercooked, way too short, and way too dark.

Image via HBO

With the army of the dead having breached the Wall, the armies of the living make a last stand at Winterfell. After winning by the skin of their teeth, they turn their attention south to deal with Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). The manipulative queen used the time to reinforce her position with more anti-dragon weaponry and a mercenary army. As the conflict rushes towards a close, several characters notice a change in Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emelia Clarke), who seems to have become more wrathful and unhinged by the day.

Season 8 is, to put it bluntly, a mess, with rushed storylines, terrible character development, and hollow action scenes. Sure, they're a technical marvel, and the actors give their all, but the poor quality of the writing ruins all of that hard work. These include terrible military tactics in the Battle of Winterfell, Daenerys forgetting about the Iron Fleet and losing a dragon, and the showdown between her and Cersei turning into a laughably one-sided affair. More importantly, the Battle at Winterfell is borderline unwatchable — literally. The cinematography and lighting are too dark to properly witness anything happening on screen.

7 Season 1 (2011)

More focused on character and world-building than action and spectacle.

Image via HBO

Following the death of the hand of the king, King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) seeks out his best friend, Lord Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), to take the position. Though reluctant, he accepts to try and keep Robert safe at court from the schemes of House Lannister, uncovering a terrible conspiracy. Meanwhile, his bastard son, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), joins an order called the Night's Watch, and across the sea, the exiled princess Daenerys marries a powerful warlord.

While Season 1 of Game of Thrones gripped audiences with its fantastic setup, it was very light on action due to its smaller budget. This led to hilarious moments like knocking out Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) to avoid having to film the climactic Battle of the Green Fork in Episode 9. Season 1 does have some of Game of Thrones' best one-on-one duels, such as Tyrion's trial by combat, Daenerys' husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), killing one of his men with his own weapon, and Eddard and Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) briefly squaring off in King's Landing.

6 Season 3 (2013)

"The Lannisters send their regards."

Image via HBO

Following the Battle of the Blackwater, House Lannister and House Tyrell form a powerful new alliance that tips the balance of power in the War of the Five Kings. As King Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and King Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) try to figure out their next moves, Jon Snow infiltrates a wildling army to try and stop them from invading while Westeros is divided. In Slaver's Bay, Daenerys gains an army and launches a military campaign to liberate the slaves.

Like with Season 1, Season 3's action was more reserved, and there were some lackluster moments, such as Daenerys' forces facing off against a squad of Yunkai guardsmen. However, there were also a few wonderfully cinematic duels, such as Jaime facing off with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Sandor Clegane's (Rory McCann) desperate battle against Ser Berric Dondarion (Richard Dormer) and his flaming sword. Season 3 also included some of the most memorable and shocking moments of action in the show, like Jaime leaping into a bear pit to rescue Brienne, Daenerys' sack of Astapor, and the infamous Red Wedding.

5 Season 5 (2015)

A mixed bag of great battles and clumsy duels.

Image via HBO

The death of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) sent ripples through the Seven Kingdoms and abroad. As his children try to maintain Lannister's power in Westeros, their enemies, such as Elaria Sand (Indira Varma) in Dorne, plot to take advantage of the vacuum, while Stannis plans to march against House Bolton for control of the north. Meanwhile, Jon struggles as the new Lord Commander of the Watch, while Daenerys faces civil unrest as she tries to rule the city of Meereen.

Season 5 is all over the map in terms of quality. On the good side, there is "Hardhome," which goes all out in demonstrating the destructive power of the White Walkers and their army of the dead, leading to one of the show's most tense, impressive, and spectacular action sequences. However, it also includes messy fights like the death of Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney) and perhaps the worst fight in the show, Jaime and Bronn (Jerome Flynn) against the Sand Snakes. Still, the highs surpass the lows, if only barely.

4 Season 7 (2017)

A shorter season allows for a few masterful sequences.

Image via HBO

At long last, Daenerys arrives in Westeros, but her early war against Cersei is plagued by mismanagement and terrible losses. What's more, Jon, the new King in the North, hopes to ally with her against the army of the dead without pledging fealty due to their family history. Elsewhere, Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) hopes to turn the Stark sisters Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) against one another, while Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) makes some crucial discoveries in the Citadel.

Another mixed season for action, Season 7 has two of the best battles in Game of Thrones: the naval battle between Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) and his niece, Yara (Gemma Whelan), and Daenerys' attack on the Lannister baggage train. The former comes the closest to making Euron feel like a terrifying late-stage villain, while the latter shows the destructive power of Daenerys' adult-sized dragons against professional soldiers. Sadly, the season also includes "Beyond the Wall," a nonsensical episode whose action is hamstrung by the mentality of "don't question things, just enjoy the story."

3 Season 2

The Battle of the Blackwater arguably remains 'Thrones' crowning achievement.

Image via HBO

War breaks out across Westeros following the death of King Robert: his brothers, Stannis and Renly (Gethin Anthony), declare themselves king over Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) on account of his true parentage, Robb fights for northern independence, and Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide) of the Iron Islands declares himself king of the isles and the north by conquest. As alliances are forged and betrayals enacted, the Night's Watch embarks on a great range north of the wall to investigate wildling and White Walker activities. In Essos, Daenerys and her newly hatched dragons arrive in the city of Qarth, which holds many secrets.

Season 2 is an example of how one well-made battle sequence can make up for a bit of a lacking season. The masterful episode "Blackwater" set a high bar for future action sequences in Game of Thrones by balancing engaging character drama with intense carnage, beginning with the visually stunning wildfire explosion that lit up the night with green flames. Season 2 also gives us a few good duels, such as Jon killing Qhorin Halfhand (Simon Armstrong) to win the wildling's trust and the riots in King's Landing.

2 Season 6 (2016)

The stakes rise, and so does the action, featuring some of 'Thrones' best.

Image via HBO

In the wake of Stannis Baratheon's defeat, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) kills his father to take control of the North, prompting Sansa and a newly resurrected Jon to rally an army against him. In the south, Cersei attempts to retake power in King's Landing while her son, Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman), falls into the clutches of the fanatical High Sparrow (Sir Jonathan Pryce). Across the sea, Tyrion and Daenerys' advisors struggle to keep peace in Meereen while she is taken prisoner by the Dothraki.

Season 6 might contain one of the most ridiculous action sequences in Arya's final confrontation with the Waif (Faye Marsay), but the highs of this season are too remarkable to overlook. The Battle of the Bastards is a visual masterpiece that transports audiences directly into the chaotic hellscape of a medieval battlefield, and the finale sees the Sept of Balor go up in flames. Brandon Stark's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) storyline also lets audiences see the skills of Ser Arthur Dayne (Luke Roberts) through a flashback and the heartbreaking sacrifice of Hodor (Kristian Nairn) when the White Walkers assault the cave of the Three-Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow).

1 Season 4 (2014)

'Game of Thrones' at its best, and it shows.

Image via HBO

Though the War of the Five Kings has all but ended, a new conflict erupts when King Joffrey is poisoned on his wedding day. His uncle Tyrion is put on trial for the murder while Petyr Baelish spirits Sansa out of King's Landing. Up north, the Wildling army prepares to battle the Night's Watch, and in the east, Daenerys prepares to take Meereen, the largest of the Slaver cities.

Season 4 was Game of Thrones at its peak, and the action sequences definitely reflect that. The Battle of Castle Black manages to outdo Blackwater in every way, from the sense of scale to the small character moments that break up this major battle that nobody in Westeros knows of. Other stellar action sequences include Brann's group being ambushed by undead outside the Three-Eyed Raven's cave and Jon killing the mutineers led by Karl Tanner (Burn Gorman). However, the two standout sequences are probably the bloody duel between fan-favorite Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) and Ser Gregor Clegane (Conan Stevens, Ian Whyte and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and the brutal fight between Brienne of Tarth and Sandor Clegane.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max.

NEXT: 10 TV Shows That Are Better Than 'Game of Thrones'