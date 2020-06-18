Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Ranked from Worst to Best

Now its watch has ended, but Games of Thrones was one of the best and most popular series of the modern TV era. Still, not all seasons are created equal. Though arguably the show has never fallen below a certain level of quality (and there will be arguments to that point), the full narrative of HBO’s juggernaut series is greater than the sum of its parts.

Like the books they are based on, some entries in the Game of Thrones TV saga have been more successful than others. So now that the series has concluded, let’s look back on its narrative successes and relative failures. Which seasons of Game of Thrones have had the highest highs, and which have had the lowest lows? Here they all are, ranked from worst (which isn’t really that bad) to best. (Spoilers below!)