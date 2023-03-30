Ahead of season 2, the writer of House of the Dragon has teased Blood and Cheese's dramatic arrival. The Game of Thrones prequel's first season was exceptional, and put the franchise back in a more positive light. Season 8 left Game Of Thrones fans waiting for answers to many unanswered questions.

RELATED: The 10 Strongest Warriors in 'Game Of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon'

When Game of Thrones was good, it was sensational; season 4 focused on the aftermath of a villainous king's death, and season 8 eventually built up to a climax. The eight seasons contained a lot of excitement and political intrigue that no fans of the HBO hit can forget.

8 Season 8 (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

The final season begins with the battle for the North against the White Walkers. The show concludes with the final battle for the Iron Throne.

RELATED: 'House of the Dragon's Finale Is HBO's Biggest Since the Series Finale of 'Game of Thrones'

Whilst not a complete disaster, the finale sacrificed satisfying character conclusions for set pieces. Fans of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in particular were left angry at how their character journeys ended. It wasn't all bad though, with Cleganebowl very satisfying. But, the decision of who ended up as the king was baffling. Ultimately, it wasn't good enough.

7 Season 1 (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) is forced to return to King's Landing to become King Robert Baratheon's (Mark Addy) hand. Ned must find out who murdered his predecessor.

RELATED: Why Killing Off the Series' Main Character Makes for the Best TV

The season that started it all, the debut of this fantasy epic paved the way for what the show was to build. With Sean Bean incredible, his character's death proved exactly how unpredictable the show was going to be. Addy was also iconic and scene-stealing, with Daenerys' own journey starting with such intrigue.

6 Season 5 (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Jon Snow now reins as the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. In King's Landing, the new King Tommen Baratheon (Dean Charles Chapman) faces a new threat.

The first four seasons of the show were on another level and made for extraordinary television. Whilst having a lot of merits, the fifth season felt like somewhat of a step-down for viewers. The subplots varied in reception, with the Dorne plot line a serious misfire. This was certainly Jon Snow's season to shine, with his character journey so exciting to watch.

5 Season 7 (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The penultimate season focuses on the convergence of the show's main plots ahead of Season 8. It includes Daenerys arriving in Westeros to wage war against the Lannisters.

This season was exciting in how it began to build to the show's conclusion. It was certainly far from perfect, with some bizarre writing choices at times. The season's shorter run allowed for every episode to count, and the storylines gave opportunities for many central characters to impress.

4 Season 6 (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

This season features the battle between the Starks and the Boltons for Winterfell. In King's Landing, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) must fight back to protect her family legacy.

This season deserved points automatically by bringing back Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann). It served as a dramatic return to form after the fifth season, and featured Jon Snow at his best. Season 6 ended in the most satisfying way, and the 'Battle of the Bastards' was one of the strongest episodes of the whole show.

3 Season 2 (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

This season centers around the War of the Five Kings. Daenerys also looks to find allies with her three newborn dragons by her side.

Season 2 expanded the show by introducing a bunch of new characters that helped to sustain a rich new fantasy world. With many potential Iron Throne suitors facing off, this offering was even better than season 1.Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister was a real highlight for the season, with season 4 perhaps the only time he was ever better. The world was made even bigger, and it was certainly better for it.

2 Season 3 (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Robb Stark (Richard Madden) seeks vengeance for his father. The season also involves Jon Snow going undercover, whilst Daenerys' influence continues to grow.

This season properly introduced Charles Dance's Tywin Lannister, and that added a new dimension to the Lannister family. It also ended in the most tragic way for the Starks, with Game of Thrones proving once again that gunning for the good guys only ends in heartbreak. It raised the stakes and once viewers stopped crying, they were left eager for more. Life in Westeros was far from fair.

1 Season 4 (2014)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Tyrion finds himself at the center of a murder trial. Sansa Stark is finally provided an opportunity to leave behind her King's Landing torment.

The death of Jack Gleeson's Joffrey Baratheon was the catalyst behind season 4's drama, whilst Dinklage was offered his best chance to shine. The season featured many sensational moments; Joffrey's death, Tyrion's outburst and trial by combat. It also expanded on the great bond between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and The Hound, and introduced a short yet sweet tenure for Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal).The show peaked in its fourth season, and it perhaps never reached those heights again.

NEXT: 13 Biggest Changes 'Game of Thrones' Made From the Books