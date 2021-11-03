"They used to just say, 'When we shout action, go for it!'"

Game of Thrones quickly developed a reputation for its explicit sex scenes after it premiered in 2011, at a time when audiences were a little less used to graphic sexuality on screen. But many of those scenes were shot without clear direction, with the actors largely left to their own devices, reveals English actress Gemma Whelan (the show's Yara Greyjoy) in an interview with The Guardian.

Asked whether the actors were "just left to get on with it" when shooting the show's sexual, often brutal moments, Whelan says:

"Almost literally. They used to just say, 'When we shout action, go for it!', and it could be a sort of frenzied mess. But between the actors there was always an instinct to check in with each other. There was in a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with. A director might say, 'Bit of boob biting, then slap her bum and go!', but I'd always talk through it with the other actor."

This lack of coordination would be a startling revelation in any context, but feels particularly egregious in the shadow of the MeToo movement, and the industry's broader reckoning with sexual misconduct. Asked about one particularly infamous sex scene, she describes co-star Alfie Allen in thoughtful terms, noting that he would ask "Is this OK? How are we going to make this work?"

It's still a marked contrast from having professionals on set, though. "With intimacy directors, it's choreography," Whelan continues, "you move there, I move there, permission and consent is given before you start. It's a step in the right direction."

HBO was the first network to commit to hiring intimacy coordinators - choreographers for scenes that involve nudity, simulated sex, or sexual content. 23 Emmy-nominated scripted programs in 2020 credited them, including shows like Euphoria and Succession.

