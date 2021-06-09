Given the popularity of Game of Thrones, I’m willing to bet you’re at least somewhat familiar with Hannah Waddingham’s work. But, there’s just so much to know and love about her run in the entertainment industry thus far and hopes are high that the success of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ will make Waddingham more of a household name than ever, shining an even bigger spotlight on her past achievements and future ambitions. If you’re already in that boat - having seen and fallen hard for her as Rebecca in Ted Lasso - you’re likely eager for some Hannah Waddingham 101, and Collider Ladies Night has you covered.

During our extended chat, Waddingham detailed the benefits of kicking off her career in the stage sector, booking long runs of musical theater before making the leap into the on-screen realm. “It made me a grafter. It made everything that I do honest and muscular, because you have to look after yourself in theater.” Waddingham also added, “I think when you get into theater, you don’t get into it to become a star. You do it for the camaraderie and to play great parts, and that’s something that has stayed with me always.”

Image via Apple TV+

Waddingham speaks the truth! Just look at all the shows she’s been part of with rich characters and stellar ensembles - Game of Thrones, Sex Education and now Ted Lasso. Ted Lasso does mark a very special entry on the resume though, not just because it’s a phenomenal show overall, but also because it offers Waddingham a much deserved lead role that she most certainly makes the most of. While discussing her journey to scoring the part of Rebecca, the owner of AFC Richmond and the individual who hires Ted (Jason Sudeikis), Waddingham pinpointed the prior recurring role that most influenced her priorities when signing on to future shows:

“I think it was Game of Thrones, really. I’d done a lot before that, but it was the first time I had looked so utterly hideous in something. And I remember at the time, I walked into the makeup trailer and about three seconds later was vomited out and they’d added in the hairs where you take them out of your eyebrows and stippled my cheeks and made me look bloodshot and all the rest of it, and at first I was literally like the Edvard Munch scream picture. Because I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be on international television looking like an absolute sack of sh*t!’ But once I’d got into her and into the fact that she is this deeply, deeply devout character who would have never looked in a mirror in her life, was there for the cause, for the order of The Seven and devoted to the High Sparrow - when a new makeup artist came along in Season 6 and tried to do the ‘no makeup makeup,’ I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. No, no, no.’ And it informed me so much about looking inwards instead of giving a sh*t what you look like on camera.”

Image via HBO

There’s no talking about Waddingham’s run on Game of Thrones without bringing up what is now one of the most unforgettable lines of dialogue from the show - “Shame.” It’s not every day you have a one-word line of dialogue become so iconic, so there must have been some serious workshopping that went into getting the intonation just right, right? Not when you’ve got a singing background like Waddingham!

“David Nutter, the director, when he and I first met, we were in Dubrovnik, Oldtown obviously, where King’s Landing was set certainly for Season 5, and he called me into this kind of big boardroom in the hotel we were all staying in. He was like, ‘Look, I know that I don’t need to go through this with you because of your singing background, but if you can find a pitch - and I’m appealing to you as a singer, as a musician - find a pitch, one, that you can maintain and, two, that is something that she has done all her life because she is the henchman to the High Sparrow and a tone that lets everyone know there’s no mucking about with this character.’ I stood at the other end of the room and I said, ‘Well, I hear her like this,’ and I did it and he went, ‘Well, that’s the shortest meeting I’ve ever had. I’ll see you tomorrow.’”

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham Shares the Backstory She Created for Rebecca Before That Episode 9 Reveal

Image via Apple TV+

Waddingham’s experience on Ted Lasso also brings us right back to her musical theater days due to the A+ ensemble that embraces that theater camaraderie Waddingham highly values.

“I always refer to us all as a company of theater players because the ball bounces around so happily and there is not one person in this show that thinks they’re more important than anyone else. And I mean that hand on heart. And I think that comes across on camera. The ball bounces constantly and there’s nobody just doing their own thing, least of all Jason. He’ll literally lie down and let somebody take a scene away from him at the drop of a hat. He will make it all about everyone else … he is the Ted Lasso vibe, you know? He doesn’t just play the character. He embodies it as well because he will always push us all to the front.”

Image via Apple TV+

This right here is only a small portion of our utterly delightful and super informative conversation with Waddingham. If you’re eager to hear more about her process when tapping into a character, working on Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, what it was like working with Lena Headey on Game of Thrones, how Waddingham and the Ted Lasso writers created such an outstanding, poignant arc for Rebecca and more, be sure to watch Waddingham’s episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article or listen to the uncut version of our conversation in podcast form below.

Ted Lasso Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ right now and Season 2 is due out on July 23rd.

Hannah Waddingham Video Interview:

00:00 - Dicey Questions

02:37 - Ted Lasso Cast Superlatives

04:15 - Game of Thrones

09:39 - Ted Lasso

KEEP READING: 'WandaVision's Teyonah Parris on the Important Advice Received from Captain America When First Joining the MCU

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's Why 'Cars' Doesn't Connect Like Other Pixar Films, Even 15 Years Later 'Cars' struggles at aspects other Pixar films do in their sleep.

Read Next