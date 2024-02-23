The Big Picture HBO plans to debut a Game of Thrones prequel based on Dunk and Egg novels by late 2025.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is the second Game of Thrones spin-off.

The series follows Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen's adventures set 90 years before Game of Thrones .

HBO's expansion of the Game of Thrones world continues, with TV Line revealing that the network is eyeing a late 2025 premiere date for another Game of Thrones prequel. David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO told investors during a Q4 earnings call that the series, which was greenlit in April 2023, has a definite timeline for debut. The series marks the second entrant into the Game of Thrones world after House of the Dragon debuted to high fanfare. The show is based on George R. R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novels. The series has strong support from the network, which has iterated that any Game of Thrones ideas that would move forward on the network had to be very strong based on several measures. HBO has passed on some spin-offs before.

“Obviously, we know George has this incredible world with all of this really rich and complicated history and all of these characters,” Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told TVLine. “So we’ve been trying to be thoughtful about what are the stories that are worth telling. What would be exciting? What would fans love?” he said. “Dunk and Egg is one of those, but not the only one.”

What 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' Is About

The show will borrow heavily from George's novels titled Tales of Dunk and Egg. The three-novella story is set approximately 90 years before the events of Game Thrones, officially putting it somewhere between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. It tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall (also known as “Dunk”) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (aka “Egg”) during their early adventures.

The official series logline reads: A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros, a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall” (aka Dunk) “and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Casting is yet to begin for the show, but with this revelation, HBO will be moving fast and fans could see production start soon. The series will be written and executive-produced by George R. R. Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, who currently serves as House of the Dragon‘s showrunner, and Vince Gerardis will also be Executive Producers.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will precede A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and is set to premiere in Summer 2024.

House of the Dragon The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Distributor HBO

