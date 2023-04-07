When Game of Thrones as we knew it came to an end, Arya (Maisie Williams) rejected a life of nobility and set sail to explore new lands. It's time HBO does the same. With the announcement of a possible new prequel following the events of Aegon's Conquest and his family's journey to conquer the continent and build the red keep, it seems fans of House Targaryen will get to see even more dragons in the skies of Westeros. Although there's no denying that Daenerys and Rhaenyra (Emilia Clarke and Emma D'Arcy) are two of the most badass characters in television, is simply going back a few hundred more in the same setting enough to keep fans engaged?

With the record-breaking success of House of the Dragon, HBO seems more poised than ever to flesh out the Game of Thrones universe into a full-fledged franchise, and we couldn't be happier. However, as the world grows, it's important that the stories grow with it, and there are countless possibilities to choose from when it comes to straying from Westeros. While everyone loves to see our favorite blonde-haired incestuous dynasty reign fire from the sky, George R.R. Martin has spent decades crafting one of the most complex, engaging works of world-building in TV history, and it would be a shame to leave so much unexplored for the sake of remaining in safe and familiar territory.

What Spin-Offs Are Already In the Works?

Image via HBO

There have been a number of spin-offs greenlit and shelved in the years since Game of Thrones ended, and one even went as far as to film a pilot before it got axed. The ill-fated Bloodmoon prequel was set to tell the story of the Stark family thousands of years before the events of the original series, following the dawn of the White Walkers, and the Long Night. It received an underwhelming response from fans, who were still harboring some resentments towards House Stark after they all received their happy ending at the expense of every other character in the finale. Then, Martin announced that there would be no Red Keep, no Old Valyria, no House Targaryen, and worst of all, no dragons! The prospect of a series following the first Starks in the frozen north with no castles or dragons was not enticing to fans, to say the least. Alas, the series was officially canceled, and House of the Dragon was greenlit on the very same day.

There are a few more confirmed spin-offs in various stages of production, including two animated series, one following a knight and his squire, the other exploring a far-eastern civilization meant to parallel imperial China. The Golden Empire may not have as big of an impact as a live-action series, but it will certainly be a good way to gauge fans' interest in the history of Essos. For Stark fans, all hope is not lost, as Kit Harrington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a series that will follow the events of the Game of Thrones finale, in which we saw him exiled north of the Wall as the snow begins to melt away.

Where Could Future Series Be Set?

Image via HBO

There are virtually endless possibilities in terms of geography, characters, and time period when it comes to the vast world Martin has created. Game of Thrones explored a good portion of Essos, the continent to the east of Westeros, as an exiled Daenerys went from city to city, freeing enslaved people and raising her armies. It's a big world out there, and Daenerys' storyline only scratched the surface of a few major destinations before she made her way to Westeros. House of the Dragon has also touched on Essos lightly, with the War in the Stepstones and the Crab Feeder. It seems that with the possibility of the Triarchy becoming involved in the Dance of the Dragons, we may get to see more of the Free Cities sooner than we think.

The Doom of Old Valyria

Image via HBO

One of the most obvious, and most interesting locations for a possible spin-off is the mysterious empire of Valyria. The ancestral home of House Targaryen, Valyria was an ancient and infamous civilization that managed to tame dragons, and in doing so, became the most powerful empire in the known world. The city was ruled by noble Dragon Lord families who are believed to have practiced blood magic, using secret knowledge to fuse humans and monsters together, when the city was destroyed by a volcanic eruption known as the Doom supposedly sent by the gods as punishment. The ruined city sank beneath the sea and the Targaryens (who had fled the city after having visions about the Doom) became the owners of the only living dragons, and the rest is history.

This could be a rich setting to explore in future series, as it is alluded to time and time again throughout Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, fans would certainly be excited to see the ancient city full of dragons and sorcerers in the events leading to its destruction. It would also allow HBO to keep following the Targaryens while still broadening their horizons in terms of setting. In fact, it is rumored that the streamer was developing a Valyria-based prequel written by Max Borenstein, who has kept mum about the premise of his potential series after the leak. While he refuses to confirm that his pilot is set in the Targaryen homeland, it seems very likely, and says he has "hope perhaps one day it'll happen." We hope so too, Max!

While a potential Valyria series is just an idea at this point, it seems it would provide a perfect avenue for catering to the Targaryen craze and keeping the core elements of the universe (dragons, political drama, and more dragons) central to the story while introducing fans to never-before-seen destinations in Martins world. Whatever lies in store for the future of the franchise, it is certain to be great, if House of the Dragon is an indicator of the direction HBO is moving in. It never hurts to expand the universe, especially when you have a veritable archive of source material. No matter what comes next, you can bet it will be full of fire and blood!